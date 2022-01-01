Alexandria restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia

Steeped in colonial history that dates back to the 1700s, Alexandria has a vibrant downtown eating scene. For the best selection in dining, head to King Street in Old Town. This is the heart of the area’s historic district, situated on the Potomac River waterfront. Just a short drive from Old Town, you’ll find additional dining on Mt. Vernon Ave with a variety of eateries to choose from.



Generally speaking, there are multiple menu choices when it comes to Italian food and seafood in Alexandria. Founded in 1749 by merchants from Scotland, waterside dining and outdoor patios abound. In warmer months you can enjoy dockside dining outside, facing the river in multiple locations.



This area is also home to a variety of top-quality steakhouses, as well as warm taverns, cafes, and wine bars. Head here for a delicious sprinkling of Thai, Japanese, and Mediterranean food. Alexandria is attractive for dining out because it’s highly walkable. It’s also home to a picturesque setting that sets the tone for a quality night out. Many restaurants do takeout in Alexandria and if you prefer eating on your own turf, just ask. Choose what suits you best.