Alexandria restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia

Steeped in colonial history that dates back to the 1700s, Alexandria has a vibrant downtown eating scene. For the best selection in dining, head to King Street in Old Town. This is the heart of the area’s historic district, situated on the Potomac River waterfront. Just a short drive from Old Town, you’ll find additional dining on Mt. Vernon Ave with a variety of eateries to choose from.

Generally speaking, there are multiple menu choices when it comes to Italian food and seafood in Alexandria. Founded in 1749 by merchants from Scotland, waterside dining and outdoor patios abound. In warmer months you can enjoy dockside dining outside, facing the river in multiple locations.

This area is also home to a variety of top-quality steakhouses, as well as warm taverns, cafes, and wine bars. Head here for a delicious sprinkling of Thai, Japanese, and Mediterranean food. Alexandria is attractive for dining out because it’s highly walkable. It’s also home to a picturesque setting that sets the tone for a quality night out. Many restaurants do takeout in Alexandria and if you prefer eating on your own turf, just ask. Choose what suits you best.

Must-try Alexandria restaurants

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Caesar$9.00
crisp hearts of romaine, grana parmasan, and garlic croutons tossed with creamy caesar dressing.
LG Wings$13.00
10 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
LG Greek Salad$10.00
fresh red and green bell pepper, cucumber, heirloom grape tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and feta with our greek vinaigrette.
More about Piece Out
St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sandwich - The Monroe$8.99
Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, and creamy pesto spread served on a french white sub roll
Latte$3.89
Espresso and steamed milk blended together
Sandwich - The Wyatt$8.99
tuna salad with sliced cucumber & dill pickle served on a soft french roll
More about St. Elmos
Yunnan By Potomac image

 

Yunnan By Potomac

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grandma Parou$16.00
Chicken Bone Broth, Poached Chicken, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Hometown Pork Dumpling$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Braised Beef Lu$18.00
Soy Braised Beef, Beef Jus, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Daikon, Mushroom, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
More about Yunnan By Potomac
Mason Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$20.00
Mac and Cheese, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, House Hot Sauce
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$10.00
served with pickled peppers & onions, pickle aioli
Marrow Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion rings, grilled romaine, tomato, jalapeno aioli, house fries
More about Mason Social
Consumer pic

 

Evening Star Cafe

2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Beets$12.00
horseradish crème fraîche, apple relish, carolina bbq
Ricotta Cavatelli$19.00
roasted mushrooms, miso butter, wilted greens, pecorino
Roasted Pork Chop$32.00
sweet potato, braised greens, maple mustard glaze
More about Evening Star Cafe
Theismann's Restaurant To-Go image

 

Theismann's Restaurant To-Go

1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackberry Sage Margarita & Food Pairing for Two$45.00
We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo early this year with a little Mezcal and Margaritas!
We'll teach you how to make Palette 22's Blackberry Sage Margarita and discuss the nuances of tequila vs mezcal with the Altos Brand Ambassador.
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as Altos glassware, and a food pairing for two.
Paper Plane Cocktail Kit & Charcuterie for Two$45.00
Highlighting our own female bartenders and providing some history on Margie Samuels (co-founder of Maker's Mark) and her impact on the whiskey world, we invite you to join us for a virtual cocktail class on Sunday, March 21st at 6pm, where you'll learn how to make the 'Paper Plane' cocktail and gain insight from the Maker's Mark brand Ambassador. Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as a shaker, authentic Maker's Mark dipped glasses, and charcuterie for two.
$5 from each kit will be donated to Together We Bake, a comprehensive workforce training and personal development program for women based in Alexandria.
Theismann's Christmas Meal$139.00
Meal serves 4-6 (with ham leftovers). Includes Spiral Ham, sides, salad & dessert.
More about Theismann's Restaurant To-Go
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria Christmas To Go image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crabcake Appetizer$20.00
All Lump Crab Cake served with the Wharf’s homemade aioli and citrus greens
CRAB CAKE & SHRIMP$35.00
Served with roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach and homemade tartar sauce
Stuffed Chesapeake Flounder$35.00
Crab imperial & butter cream sauce with roasted potato and sautéed spinach
More about The Wharf
Thai Signature image

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Curry
Traditional style green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoot, eggplant, and basil leaves
Signature Fried Rice
Your choice of meat stir-fry with egg, tomato, onion, scallion
Crispy Spring Roll$7.00
Fried veggie spring roll and served with sweet Carrot sauce
More about Thai Signature
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fajitas$19.99
your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Guacamole$5.99
Taco Salad$12.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Roll$2.50
Rotating specialty pizzas rolled up tightly and cut into 2 inch sections,. Each roll is one piece. Topped with grated parm. Served w/ ranch & marinara on the side.
Firecracker Fried Brussels$6.00
fresh brussels sprouts halved and flash fried tossed in sriracha aioli.
Regular House$6.00
garden greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons. ranch dressing on the side.
More about Del Ray Pizzeria
Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
McGee’s Classic Wings$12.99
Served with carrot sticks and house-made bleu cheese dressing: Your choice of Hot ‘n Spicy, Teriyaki, Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ
West End Cobb$13.99
Grilled chicken breast sliced over mixed greens with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, and cucumber, with choice of dressing
Shooter’s Signature House Salad$9.99
Mixed field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, cucumbers, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and garlic herb potato matchsticks with choice of dressing
More about Shooter McGee's
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
Grilled Salmon$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
More about Union Street Public House
The Light Horse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Light Horse

715 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bruschetta (1)$6.00
Choose one of 6 tasty options for only $6
* Berry
* Margarita
* Prosciutto
* Garden
* Maine
Duck Confit Empanada
Duck Confit, Sautéed Onions in House-made Corn Tortilla. Order 1, 2 or 3
Smoked Chicken Wings$15.00
Brined, Rubbed, Smoked & then Grilled. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Maple/Sriracha, or “Naked”
More about The Light Horse
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
Extra Brown Bread$1.00
Chips N' Curry$8.50
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crabcakes$38.95
Filet Mignon$39.95
Bowl She Crab$10.00
More about The Warehouse
Brewski's Barkhaus image

 

Brewski's Barkhaus

529 E Howell Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Local Bratwurst$12.00
Korean Chicken Wings$12.00
Kids Burger Sliders$9.00
More about Brewski's Barkhaus
Taco Rock image

 

Taco Rock

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Key West Grouper$4.50
tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced
tomato, slaw
Al Pastor$3.50
achiote marinated pork shoulder, sliced
char-grilled pineapple, jalapeno salsa, radish
onions, cilantro
Pollo$3.50
grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, radish, cilantro
More about Taco Rock
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese Family Meal$35.00
Feeds up to 4 people
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris - 92 pts Wine Enthusiast
Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese-Single Serving$12.00
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
Single Serving
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris-92 pts Wine Enthusiast
Brioche Dinner Rolls$4.00
4 rolls
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Extra Taco$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
Guacamole$13.00
Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.
Queso Blanco$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
More about Urbano 116
Cafe Pizzaiolo image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad (Large)$9.49
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, pepperconcini, kalamata olives, red onion and feta cheese
Buffalo Hot Wings (Large)$12.99
wings tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and served with celery, carrot and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Classic Caesar (Small)$4.49
crisp hearts of romaine, grana parmesan and house made croutons tossed with caesar dressing
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles
Bucatini Cacio E Pepe$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
A la Lucia image

 

A la Lucia

315 Madison St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY Braised Beef$65.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
Penne with Tomato Sauce$10.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
Side of Green Beans$5.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
More about A la Lucia
Hops N Shine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak N Chz$13.00
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, American cheese, and mayonnaise
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Deep fried and served with beer cheese and spicy mustard
TBA$13.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and muenster grilled and stacked high
More about Hops N Shine
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Vanilla Latte$6.75
quad shot of espresso and vanilla syrup, with 15-16 oz of steamed milk
Iced White Mocha Latte$5.00
An iced espresso beverage with white chocolate sauce. A regular size will have a single shot of espresso, and a large size will have two double shots.
Large Iced Mocha Latte$6.75
quad shot of espresso plus dark and white chocolate syrup, with 15-16 oz of milk over ice
More about ESP Tea & Coffee
Lost Boy Cider image

 

Lost Boy Cider

317 Hooffs Run Dr, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mixed Six$17.50
Can’t decide? Get combo packs of 12oz cans of our 3 mainstays: 2 Comeback Kid, 2 Hazy Hopped, and 2 Wingman
6.9% Alcohol
Cellar Series$26.00
Some of Virginia's best heirloom apple varietals aged to perfection.
Comeback Kid
Our flagship cider is an off-dry example using a perfect balance of acid and sweetness achieved through a slow fermentation using freshly pressed Virginia apples and wine yeast.
This cider is naturally gluten free and 100% juice, never from concentrate. The tart finish should be smooth and slightly sweet. Enjoy it ice cold with the people you care about!
6.9% Alcohol
More about Lost Boy Cider
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Wings
Baked through the oven
Bread Sticks$4.99
Served w/ Marinara Sauce
Steak & Cheese Sub
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, provolone cheese
More about Juliano's Pizza
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$16.15
baon, arugula, crispy shallot, pesto aioli, toasted whole wheat
Classic Burger$17.30
double patty, american, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, junction sauce, brioche roll. Add bacon for $2.99
Classic$12.35
Scratch-made English Muffin, apple-smoked bacon, scrambled egg and cheddar cheese. Served with roasted potatoes with peppers and onions.
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
The Handover/ King's Ransom image

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Maki Roll$7.50
Tuna, cucumber, toasted sesame chili oil, togarashi (Japanese spice blend).
Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo
Bento Box - 2 Rolls$20.00
Choose Any Two Rolls. Choose Any 3 Sides.
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom

