Alexandria restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia
Steeped in colonial history that dates back to the 1700s, Alexandria has a vibrant downtown eating scene. For the best selection in dining, head to King Street in Old Town. This is the heart of the area’s historic district, situated on the Potomac River waterfront. Just a short drive from Old Town, you’ll find additional dining on Mt. Vernon Ave with a variety of eateries to choose from.
Generally speaking, there are multiple menu choices when it comes to Italian food and seafood in Alexandria. Founded in 1749 by merchants from Scotland, waterside dining and outdoor patios abound. In warmer months you can enjoy dockside dining outside, facing the river in multiple locations.
This area is also home to a variety of top-quality steakhouses, as well as warm taverns, cafes, and wine bars. Head here for a delicious sprinkling of Thai, Japanese, and Mediterranean food. Alexandria is attractive for dining out because it’s highly walkable. It’s also home to a picturesque setting that sets the tone for a quality night out. Many restaurants do takeout in Alexandria and if you prefer eating on your own turf, just ask. Choose what suits you best.
Alexandria's top cuisines
Must-try Alexandria restaurants
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|LG Caesar
|$9.00
crisp hearts of romaine, grana parmasan, and garlic croutons tossed with creamy caesar dressing.
|LG Wings
|$13.00
10 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
|LG Greek Salad
|$10.00
fresh red and green bell pepper, cucumber, heirloom grape tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and feta with our greek vinaigrette.
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Sandwich - The Monroe
|$8.99
Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, and creamy pesto spread served on a french white sub roll
|Latte
|$3.89
Espresso and steamed milk blended together
|Sandwich - The Wyatt
|$8.99
tuna salad with sliced cucumber & dill pickle served on a soft french roll
Yunnan By Potomac
814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Grandma Parou
|$16.00
Chicken Bone Broth, Poached Chicken, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
|Hometown Pork Dumpling
|$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
|Braised Beef Lu
|$18.00
Soy Braised Beef, Beef Jus, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Daikon, Mushroom, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$20.00
Mac and Cheese, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, House Hot Sauce
|Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
|$10.00
served with pickled peppers & onions, pickle aioli
|Marrow Burger
|$16.00
aged cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion rings, grilled romaine, tomato, jalapeno aioli, house fries
Evening Star Cafe
2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Smoked Beets
|$12.00
horseradish crème fraîche, apple relish, carolina bbq
|Ricotta Cavatelli
|$19.00
roasted mushrooms, miso butter, wilted greens, pecorino
|Roasted Pork Chop
|$32.00
sweet potato, braised greens, maple mustard glaze
Theismann's Restaurant To-Go
1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Blackberry Sage Margarita & Food Pairing for Two
|$45.00
We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo early this year with a little Mezcal and Margaritas!
We'll teach you how to make Palette 22's Blackberry Sage Margarita and discuss the nuances of tequila vs mezcal with the Altos Brand Ambassador.
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as Altos glassware, and a food pairing for two.
|Paper Plane Cocktail Kit & Charcuterie for Two
|$45.00
Highlighting our own female bartenders and providing some history on Margie Samuels (co-founder of Maker's Mark) and her impact on the whiskey world, we invite you to join us for a virtual cocktail class on Sunday, March 21st at 6pm, where you'll learn how to make the 'Paper Plane' cocktail and gain insight from the Maker's Mark brand Ambassador. Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as a shaker, authentic Maker's Mark dipped glasses, and charcuterie for two.
$5 from each kit will be donated to Together We Bake, a comprehensive workforce training and personal development program for women based in Alexandria.
|Theismann's Christmas Meal
|$139.00
Meal serves 4-6 (with ham leftovers). Includes Spiral Ham, sides, salad & dessert.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4
|$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Crab Hush Puppies
|$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
|Fish & Chips Entree
|$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Crabcake Appetizer
|$20.00
All Lump Crab Cake served with the Wharf’s homemade aioli and citrus greens
|CRAB CAKE & SHRIMP
|$35.00
Served with roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach and homemade tartar sauce
|Stuffed Chesapeake Flounder
|$35.00
Crab imperial & butter cream sauce with roasted potato and sautéed spinach
Thai Signature
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Green Curry
Traditional style green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoot, eggplant, and basil leaves
|Signature Fried Rice
Your choice of meat stir-fry with egg, tomato, onion, scallion
|Crispy Spring Roll
|$7.00
Fried veggie spring roll and served with sweet Carrot sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$19.99
your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
|Guacamole
|$5.99
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pizza Roll
|$2.50
Rotating specialty pizzas rolled up tightly and cut into 2 inch sections,. Each roll is one piece. Topped with grated parm. Served w/ ranch & marinara on the side.
|Firecracker Fried Brussels
|$6.00
fresh brussels sprouts halved and flash fried tossed in sriracha aioli.
|Regular House
|$6.00
garden greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons. ranch dressing on the side.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Shooter McGee's
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|McGee’s Classic Wings
|$12.99
Served with carrot sticks and house-made bleu cheese dressing: Your choice of Hot ‘n Spicy, Teriyaki, Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ
|West End Cobb
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast sliced over mixed greens with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, and cucumber, with choice of dressing
|Shooter’s Signature House Salad
|$9.99
Mixed field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, cucumbers, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and garlic herb potato matchsticks with choice of dressing
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Grilled Veggie Sandwich
|$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Light Horse
715 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Bruschetta (1)
|$6.00
Choose one of 6 tasty options for only $6
* Berry
* Margarita
* Prosciutto
* Garden
* Maine
|Duck Confit Empanada
Duck Confit, Sautéed Onions in House-made Corn Tortilla. Order 1, 2 or 3
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Brined, Rubbed, Smoked & then Grilled. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Maple/Sriracha, or “Naked”
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
112 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
|Extra Brown Bread
|$1.00
|Chips N' Curry
|$8.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Crabcakes
|$38.95
|Filet Mignon
|$39.95
|Bowl She Crab
|$10.00
Brewski's Barkhaus
529 E Howell Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Local Bratwurst
|$12.00
|Korean Chicken Wings
|$12.00
|Kids Burger Sliders
|$9.00
Taco Rock
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Key West Grouper
|$4.50
tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced
tomato, slaw
|Al Pastor
|$3.50
achiote marinated pork shoulder, sliced
char-grilled pineapple, jalapeno salsa, radish
onions, cilantro
|Pollo
|$3.50
grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, radish, cilantro
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese Family Meal
|$35.00
Feeds up to 4 people
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris - 92 pts Wine Enthusiast
|Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese-Single Serving
|$12.00
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
Single Serving
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris-92 pts Wine Enthusiast
|Brioche Dinner Rolls
|$4.00
4 rolls
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Extra Taco
|$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
|Guacamole
|$13.00
Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.
|Queso Blanco
|$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Greek Salad (Large)
|$9.49
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, pepperconcini, kalamata olives, red onion and feta cheese
|Buffalo Hot Wings (Large)
|$12.99
wings tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and served with celery, carrot and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
|Classic Caesar (Small)
|$4.49
crisp hearts of romaine, grana parmesan and house made croutons tossed with caesar dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza
|$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.00
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles
|Bucatini Cacio E Pepe
|$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
A la Lucia
315 Madison St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|FAMILY Braised Beef
|$65.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
|Penne with Tomato Sauce
|$10.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
|Side of Green Beans
|$5.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Steak N Chz
|$13.00
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, American cheese, and mayonnaise
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$9.00
Deep fried and served with beer cheese and spicy mustard
|TBA
|$13.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and muenster grilled and stacked high
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Large Vanilla Latte
|$6.75
quad shot of espresso and vanilla syrup, with 15-16 oz of steamed milk
|Iced White Mocha Latte
|$5.00
An iced espresso beverage with white chocolate sauce. A regular size will have a single shot of espresso, and a large size will have two double shots.
|Large Iced Mocha Latte
|$6.75
quad shot of espresso plus dark and white chocolate syrup, with 15-16 oz of milk over ice
Lost Boy Cider
317 Hooffs Run Dr, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Mixed Six
|$17.50
Can’t decide? Get combo packs of 12oz cans of our 3 mainstays: 2 Comeback Kid, 2 Hazy Hopped, and 2 Wingman
6.9% Alcohol
|Cellar Series
|$26.00
Some of Virginia's best heirloom apple varietals aged to perfection.
|Comeback Kid
Our flagship cider is an off-dry example using a perfect balance of acid and sweetness achieved through a slow fermentation using freshly pressed Virginia apples and wine yeast.
This cider is naturally gluten free and 100% juice, never from concentrate. The tart finish should be smooth and slightly sweet. Enjoy it ice cold with the people you care about!
6.9% Alcohol
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Baked Wings
Baked through the oven
|Bread Sticks
|$4.99
Served w/ Marinara Sauce
|Steak & Cheese Sub
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, provolone cheese
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$16.15
baon, arugula, crispy shallot, pesto aioli, toasted whole wheat
|Classic Burger
|$17.30
double patty, american, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, junction sauce, brioche roll. Add bacon for $2.99
|Classic
|$12.35
Scratch-made English Muffin, apple-smoked bacon, scrambled egg and cheddar cheese. Served with roasted potatoes with peppers and onions.
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Maki Roll
|$7.50
Tuna, cucumber, toasted sesame chili oil, togarashi (Japanese spice blend).
|Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll
|$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo
|Bento Box - 2 Rolls
|$20.00
Choose Any Two Rolls. Choose Any 3 Sides.