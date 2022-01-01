Alexandria Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Alexandria

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Wings$13.00
10 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
16" Piece Out$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Cilligiene (small balls) of fresh mozzarella, lightly breaded, fried crispy and served with our house made marinara sauce.
More about Piece Out
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria Christmas To Go image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brioche Dinner Rolls$4.00
4 rolls
Baked Penne alla Vodka Family Meal$59.00
Baked penne alla vodka made with house-made penne, grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, vodka tomato sauce, topped with parmesan. Serves 4 to 6 people. **Don't forget your wine pairing of Textbook Sauvignon Blanc (50% off on Take Out Orders)
Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese Family Meal$35.00
Feeds up to 4 people
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris - 92 pts Wine Enthusiast
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
Bucatini Cacio E Pepe$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
Margherita Personal Size Pizza$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
A la Lucia image

 

A la Lucia

315 Madison St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY Braised Beef$65.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
Penne with Tomato Sauce$10.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
Side of Green Beans$5.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
More about A la Lucia
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lasagna Alla Bolognese$20.95
Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano.
Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.
Bruschetta$12.95
Diced tomatoes, EVOO, garlic, and basil on toasted bread.
Calamari$15.95
A combination of rings and tentacles, floured and lightly fried. Served with fresh lemon and our signature marinara sauce.
More about Osteria Marzano
Redrocks image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS

Redrocks

904 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella di bufala, crushed tomato, basil
Garlic Twists$6.50
fresh pizza dough, garlic butter, parsley, side of marinara
More about Redrocks

