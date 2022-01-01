Alexandria Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Alexandria
More about Piece Out
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|LG Wings
|$13.00
10 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
|16" Piece Out
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.
|Fried Mozzarella
|$9.00
Cilligiene (small balls) of fresh mozzarella, lightly breaded, fried crispy and served with our house made marinara sauce.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4
|$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Brioche Dinner Rolls
|$4.00
4 rolls
|Baked Penne alla Vodka Family Meal
|$59.00
Baked penne alla vodka made with house-made penne, grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, vodka tomato sauce, topped with parmesan. Serves 4 to 6 people. **Don't forget your wine pairing of Textbook Sauvignon Blanc (50% off on Take Out Orders)
|Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese Family Meal
|$35.00
Feeds up to 4 people
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris - 92 pts Wine Enthusiast
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza
|$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
|Bucatini Cacio E Pepe
|$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
|Margherita Personal Size Pizza
|$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
More about A la Lucia
A la Lucia
315 Madison St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|FAMILY Braised Beef
|$65.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
|Penne with Tomato Sauce
|$10.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
|Side of Green Beans
|$5.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
More about Osteria Marzano
PIZZA
Osteria Marzano
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Lasagna Alla Bolognese
|$20.95
Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano.
Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.
|Bruschetta
|$12.95
Diced tomatoes, EVOO, garlic, and basil on toasted bread.
|Calamari
|$15.95
A combination of rings and tentacles, floured and lightly fried. Served with fresh lemon and our signature marinara sauce.