Chicken tenders in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|House Breaded Chicken Strips
|$6.99
lightly breaded and fried chicken breast served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Hops N Shine
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
6 chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
More about Juliano's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.49
4 pieces, served with honey mustard
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Hot Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Honey Pickle Aioli, Pickle Slices
Allergens: Gluten, Egg
More about Chadwicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
More about Holy Cow
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
More about Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
3060 Duke St, Alexandria
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.75
White breast of chicken strips, battered and lightly fried served with a honey mustard sauce