Chicken tenders in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Cafe Pizzaiolo image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House Breaded Chicken Strips$6.99
lightly breaded and fried chicken breast served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.00
6 chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about Hops N Shine
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.49
4 pieces, served with honey mustard
More about Juliano's Pizza
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chicken Tenders$11.00
Honey Pickle Aioli, Pickle Slices
Allergens: Gluten, Egg
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
More about Chadwicks
Holy Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.95
More about Holy Cow
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory

3060 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.99
More about Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about Ramparts
Chicken Tenders image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$6.75
White breast of chicken strips, battered and lightly fried served with a honey mustard sauce
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about Theismann's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Lobster Rolls

Greek Salad

Salmon

Sliders

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Wings

Quesadillas

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston