American
Bars & Lounges

Hops N Shine

883 Reviews

$$

3410 Mount Vernon Ave

Alexandria, VA 22305

Popular Items

Steak N Chz
Chicken Tenders
8 Wings

Specialty Packs

Hardywood Richmond Lager Stubby 6-Pack
$11.99Out of stock

Hardywood Richmond Lager Stubby 6-Pack

$11.99Out of stock

Bartenders Choice 4-Pack
$17.99

$17.99

Draft Beer

1. Hardywood - Hokie Lager
$8.50+

$8.50+
2. HnS - Lager
$6.00+

2. HnS - Lager

$6.00+

2. Hns Lager Happy Hour
$5.00

$5.00

3. Modelo Especial - Lager
$7.50+

$7.50+

4. DownEast - Doughnut Cider
$8.50+

$8.50+
5. Triple Crossing - Falcon Smash
$8.50+

5. Triple Crossing - Falcon Smash

$8.50+

6. Port City - Oktoberfest
$8.50+

$8.50+
7. Two Roads - Road Jam
$7.50+

7. Two Roads - Road Jam

$7.50+

8. Hardywood - Single
$7.50+

$7.50+
9. Maine - Lunch
$8.50+

9. Maine - Lunch

$8.50+

10. DownEast - Strawberry Cider
$7.50+

$7.50+

11. Cigar City - Fancy Papers IPA (NE Style)
$8.50+

$8.50+

12. Maine - Fall Stout
$7.50+

$7.50+

13. Sierra Nevada - Celebration IPA (Winter)
$8.50+

$8.50+

14. Ocelot - At Last IPA
$8.50+

$8.50+

15. 6 Bears & a Goat - O'Dark Thirty (Irish Extra Stout)
$8.50+

$8.50+

16. DC Brau - Oktoberfest
$8.50+

$8.50+

17. Rocket Frog - Aged Shame & Torment
$8.50+

$8.50+

18. Heavy Seas - Hazy Cannon
$7.50+

$7.50+

19. Solace - Partly Cloudy IPA (Hazy)
$8.50+

$8.50+

20. Ocelot - Flip it
$8.50+

$8.50+

21. Two Roads - Two Stoked IPA (West Coast Style)
$8.50+

$8.50+

22. Brothers - Proud & True Duke Lager
$7.50+

$7.50+

23. Vasen - Frozen Sun IPA
$8.50+

$8.50+
24. Bear Chase - Kodiak Kolsch
$7.50+

24. Bear Chase - Kodiak Kolsch

$7.50+

25. Midnight Brewery - Not My Job Brown Ale
$7.50+

$7.50+

26. Three Notches - Bourbon Barrel-Aged Biggie S'mores Stout
$8.50+

$8.50+

27. Two Roads - Cruise Control
$7.50+

$7.50+
28. 3 Floyds - Munsterfest Lager
$7.50+

28. 3 Floyds - Munsterfest Lager

$7.50+

29. Cigar City - Good Gourd Imperial Pumpkin Ale
$8.50+Out of stock

$8.50+Out of stock

30. New Belgium- Vodoo Juice Force Double IPA
$7.50+

$7.50+

31. Aslin - Velocirabbit
$8.50+

$8.50+

32. HnS IPA

$6.00+

32. HNS IPA HH
$5.00

$5.00

33. DFH - 120 Minute
$5.00+

$5.00+

34. DownEast - Blackberry Cider
$8.50+

$8.50+

35. Guinness - Stout
$8.50+

$8.50+

36. Flying Dog - Bloodline Nitro

$8.50+Out of stock

39. Scaldi - Caractère
$9.00+

$9.00+
40. HnS Dunkel
$6.00+

40. HnS Dunkel

$6.00+

40. Hns Dunkel Happy Hour
$5.00

$5.00

41. Scaldis - Peche Mel
$11.00+

$11.00+

42. Oud Beersel - Grand Cru Sour Blend
$5.00+Out of stock

$5.00+Out of stock
43. HnS - Hefeweizen

43. HnS - Hefeweizen

$6.00+

A traditional, high fermented Bavarian yeast beer specialty with an accentuated wheat beer flavour and high vitamin B contents. Natural yeast cloudiness due to top fermentation.

43. Hns Hefe HH
$5.00

$5.00

45. Eggenburg - Raddler
$7.50+

$7.50+

47. Rodenbach - Red Tripel
$9.00+

$9.00+

48. Tucher - Fest
$7.50+

$7.50+

50. Delirium - Tremens

$9.00+Out of stock
51. Eggenberg - Pilsner

51. Eggenberg - Pilsner

$7.50+

Crisp, clean dry, hoppy nose and aromatic flavours.

52. Schofferhoffer - Grapefruit Radler

52. Schofferhoffer - Grapefruit Radler

$7.50+

As you might’ve guessed, we’re from Germany, but what might surprise you is that we’re the world's first Hefeweizen grapefruit beer. It’s a 50/50 blend of Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen beer and natural carbonated grapefruit flavor for a zesty and fizzy taste experience. Crisp and refreshing, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit can be enjoyed all year round, any time of day.

Standard Cans & Bottles

To get the $15.99 price add any 6 beers from this section to your cart and then use the promo code 6PACK at checkout.

$5 Sip N Paint
$5.00

$5.00

Bartender's Choice
$7.00

$7.00
Dogfish Head - Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda

Dogfish Head - Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda

$6.50

A blend of fresh blueberries & blueberry juice. A splash of sweetened balsamic & red wine vinegar that’s then macerated with sogfish head vodka.

Hardywood - Richmond Lager
$6.00

Hardywood - Richmond Lager

$6.00

One Family - Pontoon Bod Lager
$6.00

$6.00

Raderberger Zwicklebier
$6.00

$6.00

Old Time Lager
$6.00

$6.00

Shipping out of Boston
$6.00

$6.00

Downeast - Blue Slushie
$7.00

$7.00

3 Notchd - Floyd FestivALE Golden
$8.00

$8.00

Evil Genius - Purple Monkey Dishwasher
$7.50

$7.50

High Noon - Peach
$6.00

$6.00

Hardywood - Singel
$7.50

$7.50

Burley Oak - Jelly Not Jam (Lemon, Strawberry, Vanilla)
$8.00

$8.00

Premium Cans & Bottles

Aslin - Tysons Grandma
$8.00

$8.00

Bartender's Choice
$7.00

$7.00

Dynasty - Cosmic Vision
$8.00

$8.00

Dynasty - German Chocolate Cake
$8.00

$8.00

Hardywood - Raspberry Stout

$8.00Out of stock

JuneShine Permanent Vacation
$7.00

$7.00

Lost Body Cherry Blossom
$8.00

$8.00
Lost Boy Spritz
$8.00

Lost Boy Spritz

$8.00

One Family - Third Base
$8.00

$8.00

Port City - Colossal One
$8.00

$8.00

Standard Beer

Steam Theory - Threat Level Midnight
$8.00

$8.00

Vasen - Oloknir IPA
$8.00

$8.00

Vibrassa - Gracious Living IPA
$8.00

$8.00

Zero Gravity - Lady Bird
$8.00

$8.00

Two Roads -Mango Waui
$8.00

$8.00

Heavy Seas Cosmic Blur
$8.00

$8.00

Friends of Dorothy VA Beer
$8.00

$8.00

Homefront IPA
$8.00

$8.00

tucked away Hef
$8.00

$8.00

CTF pacifica Pilsner
$8.00

$8.00

Ocelot Eyes Of The World
$8.00

$8.00

Old Ox Funky Face
$8.00

$8.00

Hardywood Benny & The Fest
$8.50

$8.50

Duclaw The PastryArchy Unicorn Farts
$8.50

$8.50

Super Premium Package Beers

3 Stars - Bout that Life

3 Stars - Bout that Life

$15.00Out of stock

Bout That Life is a bright, champagne-like wild ale produced exclusively with twelve strains of brettanomyces and lovingly aged for two years in stainless steel. Full bodied and fruity, this complex farmhouse ale exhibits notes of barnyard, sweet hay, honey and lemon drop candies.

Brothers - Resolute

Brothers - Resolute

$10.00Out of stock

Russian Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels

Dubisson - Scaldis Prestige

Dubisson - Scaldis Prestige

$14.00

The re-fermentation undergone by Scaldis Prestige de Nuits results in a quite amazing beer – a brew brimming not just with alcohol, but with refined character. Its subtle aromas and tastes are reminiscent of wine and provide added touches of red fruit. The mouth feel is surprisingly well-balanced.

Dogfish - Utopias Barrel Aged Worldwide Stout
$18.00Out of stock

Dogfish - Utopias Barrel Aged Worldwide Stout

$18.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beers

Clausthaler

$6.00

Three Notch'D NA Salted Lime Gose

$6.00Out of stock

Three Notchd - NA Hazy IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Start your meal off with an appetizer like chicken tenders, wings, or poppers
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Breaded and fried jumbo jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, with a shot of tomato basil soup

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Breaded and fried pickle slices served with a side of chipotle aioli

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$16.00

Jalapeño Poppers, Fried Pickles, Chicken Tenders and Jumbo Wings served with our house sauces

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

6 chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Deep fried and served with beer cheese and spicy mustard

Wings

8 Wings

8 Wings

$12.00
16 Wings

16 Wings

$22.00
25 Wings

25 Wings

$32.00
50 Wings

50 Wings

$59.00

Tots N Fries

Choose between plain tots & fries or load them up with our signature beer cheese or other toppings
Bacon N Cheese Fries

Bacon N Cheese Fries

$12.00

Large order of fries loaded with bacon, beer cheese, and a side of ranch dressing

Bacon N Cheese Tots

Bacon N Cheese Tots

$12.00

Large order of tots loaded with bacon, beer cheese, and a side of ranch dressing

Chili N Cheese Fries

Chili N Cheese Fries

$12.00

Large order of fries loaded with chili of the day, beer cheese, and onions

Chili N Cheese Tots

Chili N Cheese Tots

$12.00

Large order of tots loaded with chili of the day, beer cheese, and onions

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50+
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.50+
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+
Totchos

Totchos

$12.00

A large platter of tater tots topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Soup N Chili

Choose from one of our soups or chili of the day
Chili of the Day

Chili of the Day

$5.00+

A rotating selection of house recipes made daily

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

A creamy and hearty roasted tomato basil soup, a Hops N Shine favorite!

Loaded Chili Bowl

$9.00

Our chili of the day, topped with shredded cheese, raw onions, sour cream, and jalapeños 

Salads

Caesar

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, served with a side of Caesar dressing

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$7.50+

Avocado, cucumber, tomato tossed in our lemon dill vinaigrette.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Cucumber, raw onions, dill and vinaigrette.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.50+

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, raw onions, shredded cheese, served with a side of ranch

Loaded Grilled Cheese

Choose your favorite grilled cheese, then add on some of our favorite toppings!

Tuna Melt

$13.00
BYO Gilled Cheese

BYO Gilled Cheese

$10.00
Eeezy Caprese

Eeezy Caprese

$12.00

Freshly sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil drizzled in a balsamic glaze 

Steak N Chz

Steak N Chz

$13.00

Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, American cheese, and mayonnaise

TBA

TBA

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, and muenster grilled and stacked high

Let's Shroom

Let's Shroom

$12.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, arugula, balsamic glaze, and muenster cheese

Herbalicious

Herbalicious

$12.00

Cheddar, arugula, sliced apple, tomato, grilled red onion, and garlic pesto sauce

Holy Cheesus

Holy Cheesus

$11.00

Cheddar, pepper jack, American, and muenster on the inside with a shredded cheese outer crust

Original Gangsta

$10.00

Loads of American cheese served with a shot of tomato basil soup

Burger Melt

Burger Melt

$14.00

A 1/2 lb. burger patty, topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Beyond Burger Melt

$14.00

A 1/2 lb. Beyond burger patty, topped with vegan mozzarella and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Walt Cheesy

Walt Cheesy

$12.00

Our take on the Magic Kingdom's Grilled Cheese. Garlic butter spread exterior, provolone and cheddar cheese, and garlic cream cheese stuffing

Pepperoni N Chz

Pepperoni N Chz

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, and pepperoni, served with a shot of tomato basil soup

Artisan Dogs

Spiral cut hot dogs and sausages served with your favorite toppings
BYO Dog

BYO Dog

$9.00

Our all beef 1/4lb hot dog topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, cherry tomato, and house made pesto.

Caprese Dog

Caprese Dog

$11.00

Your choice in Artisan Dog, topped with tomatoes, shredded basil, mozzarella, pesto, and balsamic glaze

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.00

All beef hot dog topped with our chili of the day, diced onions, and our house beer cheese

Dessert

Nutella Pretzel

$6.00

Cinnamon sugar-coated pretzel drizzled w/ Nutella & served with a side of vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

$2.00

No Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

S'Mores Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.00
Kid Turkey & Cheese

Kid Turkey & Cheese

$5.00
Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$5.00
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.00
Kid PB N Jelly

Kid PB N Jelly

$5.00
Kid Turkey N Cheese

Kid Turkey N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pb & Banana

$5.00

Sauces

Ketchup (2oz

$0.25

Yellow Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

Spicy Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

Blue Cheese (2oz)

$0.50

Ranch (2oz)

$0.50

Mild (2oz)

$0.50

Hot (2oz)

$0.50

Old Bay (2oz)

$0.50

Mayonnaise (2oz) -

$0.50

Ceasar (2oz)

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ (2oz)

$0.50

Horseradish (2oz)

$0.50Out of stock

Chipotle Aioli (2oz)

$0.50

Pesto (2oz)

$0.50

Balsamic Glase (2oz)

$0.50

Chimichurri (2oz)

$0.75

Mango Habanero (2oz)

$0.75

Mad Dog 357 Blend (1oz)

$1.00

Reaper Rub (2oz)

$0.50Out of stock

Pineapple BBQ (2oz)

$0.50

Beer Cheese (2oz) -

$0.75

Thai Chili (2oz)

$0.50

Spicy Parmesan Garlic 2oz

$0.50

Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

Parmesan Garlic (2oz)

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Merchandise

32oz Growler

$7.00

64oz Growler

$10.00

Universal Growler Cap

$1.00