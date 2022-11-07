- Home
Hops N Shine
883 Reviews
$$
3410 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Popular Items
Specialty Packs
Draft Beer
1. Hardywood - Hokie Lager
2. HnS - Lager
2. Hns Lager Happy Hour
3. Modelo Especial - Lager
4. DownEast - Doughnut Cider
5. Triple Crossing - Falcon Smash
6. Port City - Oktoberfest
7. Two Roads - Road Jam
8. Hardywood - Single
9. Maine - Lunch
10. DownEast - Strawberry Cider
11. Cigar City - Fancy Papers IPA (NE Style)
12. Maine - Fall Stout
13. Sierra Nevada - Celebration IPA (Winter)
14. Ocelot - At Last IPA
15. 6 Bears & a Goat - O'Dark Thirty (Irish Extra Stout)
16. DC Brau - Oktoberfest
17. Rocket Frog - Aged Shame & Torment
18. Heavy Seas - Hazy Cannon
19. Solace - Partly Cloudy IPA (Hazy)
20. Ocelot - Flip it
21. Two Roads - Two Stoked IPA (West Coast Style)
22. Brothers - Proud & True Duke Lager
23. Vasen - Frozen Sun IPA
24. Bear Chase - Kodiak Kolsch
25. Midnight Brewery - Not My Job Brown Ale
26. Three Notches - Bourbon Barrel-Aged Biggie S'mores Stout
27. Two Roads - Cruise Control
28. 3 Floyds - Munsterfest Lager
29. Cigar City - Good Gourd Imperial Pumpkin Ale
30. New Belgium- Vodoo Juice Force Double IPA
31. Aslin - Velocirabbit
32. HnS IPA
32. HNS IPA HH
33. DFH - 120 Minute
34. DownEast - Blackberry Cider
35. Guinness - Stout
36. Flying Dog - Bloodline Nitro
39. Scaldi - Caractère
40. HnS Dunkel
40. Hns Dunkel Happy Hour
41. Scaldis - Peche Mel
42. Oud Beersel - Grand Cru Sour Blend
43. HnS - Hefeweizen
A traditional, high fermented Bavarian yeast beer specialty with an accentuated wheat beer flavour and high vitamin B contents. Natural yeast cloudiness due to top fermentation.
43. Hns Hefe HH
45. Eggenburg - Raddler
47. Rodenbach - Red Tripel
48. Tucher - Fest
50. Delirium - Tremens
51. Eggenberg - Pilsner
Crisp, clean dry, hoppy nose and aromatic flavours.
52. Schofferhoffer - Grapefruit Radler
As you might’ve guessed, we’re from Germany, but what might surprise you is that we’re the world's first Hefeweizen grapefruit beer. It’s a 50/50 blend of Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen beer and natural carbonated grapefruit flavor for a zesty and fizzy taste experience. Crisp and refreshing, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit can be enjoyed all year round, any time of day.
Standard Cans & Bottles
$5 Sip N Paint
Bartender's Choice
Dogfish Head - Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda
A blend of fresh blueberries & blueberry juice. A splash of sweetened balsamic & red wine vinegar that’s then macerated with sogfish head vodka.
Hardywood - Richmond Lager
One Family - Pontoon Bod Lager
Raderberger Zwicklebier
Old Time Lager
Shipping out of Boston
Downeast - Blue Slushie
3 Notchd - Floyd FestivALE Golden
Evil Genius - Purple Monkey Dishwasher
High Noon - Peach
Hardywood - Singel
Burley Oak - Jelly Not Jam (Lemon, Strawberry, Vanilla)
Premium Cans & Bottles
Aslin - Tysons Grandma
Bartender's Choice
Dynasty - Cosmic Vision
Dynasty - German Chocolate Cake
Hardywood - Raspberry Stout
JuneShine Permanent Vacation
Lost Body Cherry Blossom
Lost Boy Spritz
One Family - Third Base
Port City - Colossal One
Standard Beer
Steam Theory - Threat Level Midnight
Vasen - Oloknir IPA
Vibrassa - Gracious Living IPA
Zero Gravity - Lady Bird
Two Roads -Mango Waui
Heavy Seas Cosmic Blur
Friends of Dorothy VA Beer
Homefront IPA
tucked away Hef
CTF pacifica Pilsner
Ocelot Eyes Of The World
Old Ox Funky Face
Hardywood Benny & The Fest
Duclaw The PastryArchy Unicorn Farts
Super Premium Package Beers
3 Stars - Bout that Life
Bout That Life is a bright, champagne-like wild ale produced exclusively with twelve strains of brettanomyces and lovingly aged for two years in stainless steel. Full bodied and fruity, this complex farmhouse ale exhibits notes of barnyard, sweet hay, honey and lemon drop candies.
Brothers - Resolute
Russian Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels
Dubisson - Scaldis Prestige
The re-fermentation undergone by Scaldis Prestige de Nuits results in a quite amazing beer – a brew brimming not just with alcohol, but with refined character. Its subtle aromas and tastes are reminiscent of wine and provide added touches of red fruit. The mouth feel is surprisingly well-balanced.
Dogfish - Utopias Barrel Aged Worldwide Stout
Non-Alcoholic Beers
Appetizers
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded and fried jumbo jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, with a shot of tomato basil soup
Fried Pickles
Breaded and fried pickle slices served with a side of chipotle aioli
Appetizer Sampler
Jalapeño Poppers, Fried Pickles, Chicken Tenders and Jumbo Wings served with our house sauces
Chicken Tenders
6 chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Deep fried and served with beer cheese and spicy mustard
Tots N Fries
Bacon N Cheese Fries
Large order of fries loaded with bacon, beer cheese, and a side of ranch dressing
Bacon N Cheese Tots
Large order of tots loaded with bacon, beer cheese, and a side of ranch dressing
Chili N Cheese Fries
Large order of fries loaded with chili of the day, beer cheese, and onions
Chili N Cheese Tots
Large order of tots loaded with chili of the day, beer cheese, and onions
French Fries
Tater Tots
Sweet Potato Fries
Totchos
A large platter of tater tots topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Soup N Chili
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, served with a side of Caesar dressing
Avocado Salad
Avocado, cucumber, tomato tossed in our lemon dill vinaigrette.
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, raw onions, dill and vinaigrette.
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, raw onions, shredded cheese, served with a side of ranch
Loaded Grilled Cheese
Tuna Melt
BYO Gilled Cheese
Eeezy Caprese
Freshly sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil drizzled in a balsamic glaze
Steak N Chz
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, American cheese, and mayonnaise
TBA
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and muenster grilled and stacked high
Let's Shroom
Grilled portobello mushrooms, arugula, balsamic glaze, and muenster cheese
Herbalicious
Cheddar, arugula, sliced apple, tomato, grilled red onion, and garlic pesto sauce
Holy Cheesus
Cheddar, pepper jack, American, and muenster on the inside with a shredded cheese outer crust
Original Gangsta
Loads of American cheese served with a shot of tomato basil soup
Burger Melt
A 1/2 lb. burger patty, topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Beyond Burger Melt
A 1/2 lb. Beyond burger patty, topped with vegan mozzarella and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Walt Cheesy
Our take on the Magic Kingdom's Grilled Cheese. Garlic butter spread exterior, provolone and cheddar cheese, and garlic cream cheese stuffing
Pepperoni N Chz
Fresh mozzarella, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, and pepperoni, served with a shot of tomato basil soup
Artisan Dogs
BYO Dog
Our all beef 1/4lb hot dog topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, cherry tomato, and house made pesto.
Caprese Dog
Your choice in Artisan Dog, topped with tomatoes, shredded basil, mozzarella, pesto, and balsamic glaze
Chili Cheese Dog
All beef hot dog topped with our chili of the day, diced onions, and our house beer cheese