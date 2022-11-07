Hops N Shine

52. Schofferhoffer - Grapefruit Radler

$7.50 +

As you might’ve guessed, we’re from Germany, but what might surprise you is that we’re the world's first Hefeweizen grapefruit beer. It’s a 50/50 blend of Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen beer and natural carbonated grapefruit flavor for a zesty and fizzy taste experience. Crisp and refreshing, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit can be enjoyed all year round, any time of day.