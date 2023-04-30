Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Evening Star Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Mount Vernon Ave

Alexandria, VA 22301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Smash Burger

$17.00

twin patties, american cheese, iceberg, pickle, secret sauce, fries

MEATLOAF

$24.00

buttermilk mashed potatoes, spinach, bbq sauce

BRUSSELS

$10.00

EVENING STAR

SMALLS

BRUSSELS

$10.00

CHARRED ASPARAGUS

$14.00

Charred Asparagus w/ farm egg, saffron butter, crispy ham, Espelette

CHEESE PLATE

$20.00

DATES

$9.00

bacon wrapped stuffed dates / gorgonzola, balsamic glaze

EXTRA CRACKERS

$1.00

EXTRA Crostini

$2.00

Fried Oysters

$14.00

FRIES

$5.00

GRILLED SPRING ONIONS

$11.00

Grilled Spring Onions w/ pumpkin seed pesto, salsa macha, toasted hazelnuts

MEATBALLS POMODORO

$12.00

OCTOPUS AL PASTOR

$19.00

With Heirloom Carrots, Chimichurri, Carrot Caramel, Lime

OLIVES

$5.00

Calabrian Chili, Lemon, Garlic Confit

ROASTED BEETS

$12.00

hazelnut gremolata, pickled onion, preserved lemon yogurt

SMOKED PIMENTO CHEESE

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Dukes Mayonnaise, Roasted Red Peppers, seasoned with Lemon Juice, Cayenne, Scallions and Smoked Paprika

Smoked Pork Louisiana Boudin Balls

$11.00

SMOKED WINGS

$15.00

SUNCHOKES

$12.00

WHITEFISH DIP

$7.00

smoked whitefish, cream cheese, lemon and spices with house crackers

SALADS

roasted tomato, blue cheese, red onion, candied bacon honey mustard vinaigrette

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

baby romaine, pecorino, garlic breadcrumbs

ROASTED BEETS

$12.00

hazelnut gremolata, pickled onion, preserved lemon yogurt

MAINS

mushroom bolognese, wilted greens, pecorino

Cavatelli

$22.00

Grilled Bavette

$29.00

Crispy Red Bliss Potatoes, Mushroom Puree, Red Wine Jus

LAMB SHOULDER

$25.00

orecchette smoked & braised, whipped labneh, za’atar

MEATLOAF

$24.00

buttermilk mashed potatoes, spinach, bbq sauce

SEARED SCALLOPS

$32.00

APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, SPAGHETTI SQUASH “AMATRICIANA”

SEARED SCOTTISH SALMON

$25.00

Smash Burger

$17.00

twin patties, american cheese, iceberg, pickle, secret sauce, fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

; Onion Aioli, Smoked Mozzarella, Iceberg, Pickles, Fries

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$26.00

Grilled Pork Chop w/ Spring Peas, Pearl Onions, Parmesan Grits & Mustard Jus

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

$22.00

Chicken Schnitzel w/ Roasted Garlic Veloute, Grilled Lemon & Yorkshire Pudding

KIDS

KID BURGER

$11.00

KID TENDERS

$11.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$8.00

KIDS MAC N CHESE

$8.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE WINE

BTL Thibaut Janisson Fizz

$63.00

BTL Three Clicks Sauv Blanc

$56.00Out of stock

This wine has aromas of lime, pear, white flowers, green apple, and honeydew melon. It has a crisp clean acidity and refreshing cucumber, kiwi, apple, floral and some exotic fruit flavors. It finishes with a refreshing minerality and flavors of citrus and cantaloupe. The natural acidity brings the full texture of this wine into perfect balance.

BTL Mosbach Gewurztraminer

$52.00

The vines and winery have been in the Mosbach family since 1577, over 450years. A beautiful golden color, this wine shows mixed spices, exotic fruits and mint. All come together in a harmonious, rich, silky body.

BTL Cune Rioja

$40.00

Hand picked tempranillo grapes were placed in stainless steel tanks and kept at low temperatures to delay the onset of fermentation. Once the must has developed adequate colour, between 24 and 48 hours later, it is drained from the vat. Fermentation then follows at a controlled temperature of between 16 and 18ºC to preserve the aromas and fruits that characterize this wine.

BTL Eschol Cab Sauv

$56.00

This is a fruit driven, true-to-type high value Napa Valley wine that over delivers! Its long finish displays full mature flavors of blackberry, currant and chocolate with just a hint of toasty oak and black cherry. The tannins are refined and polished, allowing the fruit to be the focus.

BTL Populis Reveresee Red

$56.00

A Rhônish blend made with old vine carignan, zinfandel, colombard and grenache. The "Reversée" moniker comes from the reverse sagneé method applied to the wine. A third of the juice is pressed to rosé and then put back into the red wine to decrease concentration and make a lighter, snappier wine. A little chill on the bottle brings out high-toned sweet cranberry, menthol, white pepper and pomegranate notes. Perfect for the warmer days ahead.

BTL Two Paddocks Pinot Noir

$110.00

Claiming to have the most southern vineyard, these cool climate wines are perfectly balanced and full of finesse! The Estate Pinot Noir is a perfect expression of New Zealand, with the bright acidity of a Burgundian Pinot, and the fruit and herbaceous

BTL Ca'Viola Barolo Classico

$125.00

Ruby red with orange reflections with notes of balsamic, spice, forest floor and menthol. On the palate there is a structure with a sturdy tannin leading into flavors of chocolate and tobacco.

BTL Kaltern Pinot Grigio (Copy)

$40.00

– brilliant yellow – fruit-dominated nose, with overtones of pineapple, banana and ripe pears – full-bodied with a juicy, voluptuous character, ripe notes of fruit on the finish

NON ALCOHOLIC

Refill

Mocktail

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root beer Bottle

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Mint Basil Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

SPIRITS

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Milagro

$10.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$9.00

Rail Tequila

$5.50

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Ancho Reyes

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Creme Violette

$7.00Out of stock

Disarono

$8.00

Domaine de Canton

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00

Martell VS

$9.00Out of stock

St. Germain

$8.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00Out of stock

Aviation

$9.00

Barr Hill

$10.00

Bluecoat

$9.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Rail Gin

$5.50

Roku

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00Out of stock

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Bacardi Superior

$7.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myer's

$7.00

Rail Rum

$5.50

Zacapa 23

$12.00

Don Q

$9.00

Plantation Stiggins Fancy Pineapple

$11.00

Brugal

$12.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Ardbaeg

$14.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Highland Park 12

$14.00

Johnnie Black

$11.00

Lagavulin 8yr

$12.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

VA Highland

$10.00

Muckety Muck

$60.00

Glenfarclas

$29.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Cirrus

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Rail Vodka

$5.50

Stoli

$9.00Out of stock

Tito's

$8.00

Angel's Envy Port Cask Bourbon

$14.00

Bare Knuckle Wheat Whiskey

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden 10 year

$17.00

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

$16.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$14.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$17.00

Bomberger's Declaration

$36.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$12.00

Copper Fox Rye

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elijah 18 yr

$65.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Elijah Craig 10 Year

$16.00

Elijah Craig Toasted

$16.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$16.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

Henry Mckenna

$8.00

Hibiki Harmony Japanese Whiskey

$28.00

High West Double Rye

$13.00

IW Harper

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Knob Creek 12yr

$15.00

Knob Creek 9 yr.

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$16.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$18.00

Little Book Chapter 6

$29.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Makers 46

$12.00Out of stock

McKenna 10yr

$10.00Out of stock

Michter's

$12.00

Old Fitzgerald 17yr

$54.00

Old Forester 1860

$12.00

Old Forester 1870

$13.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Ragged Branch

$14.00

Rail Whiskey

$5.50

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Russell's Reserve 10yr

$14.00Out of stock

Russells 13 year

$26.00

Sazerac Rye

$15.00

Suntory 12 Year Japanese Whiskey

$36.00

Thomas Moore Cabernet Cask

$18.00

Thomas Moore Madiera Cask

$18.00

Virginia Highland Port Cask

$12.00

Wheel Horse Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Elmer T Lee

$18.00

Yamazaki 12 Year

$65.00

DESSERT

BUTTERSCOTCH PUDDING

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Kit Kat Bar

$13.00

Lemon & Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

S'MORES

$20.00

MAJESTIC HAPPY HOUR

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

HH Smoked Whitefish Dip

$4.00

Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$4.00

No. 9

No. 9 COCKTAILS

Autumn in New York

$11.00

Autumn Old Fashioned

$11.00

Hospitality Daiquiri

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

St. Paddy's Day

Drinks

Guiness

$6.00Out of stock

Irish Apple

$5.00Out of stock

Irish Apple Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:55 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:55 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:55 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:55 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:55 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Evening Star Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray
orange star4.5 • 1,016
2218 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Rustico Alexandria - Alexandria
orange starNo Reviews
827 Slaters Lane Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Grape + Bean
orange star4.7 • 408
2 E Walnut St Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Hops N Shine
orange star4.5 • 883
3410 Mount Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22305
View restaurantnext
Mason Social
orange star4.4 • 1,459
728 North Henry Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
T.J. Stone’s
orange star4.1 • 1,843
608 Montgomery Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (450 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (818 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston