Alexandria American restaurants you'll love

Top American restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia

American cuisine in Alexandria is plentiful. You’ll find delicious favorites like burgers, steaks, seafood, and classic diner food. Breakfast full of pancakes, sausage, and eggs and dinners of chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes. American fare is hearty and will satisfy you at your hungriest. If you’re craving something lighter, enjoy sandwiches, salads, soups, and more. From dine-in to delivery in Alexandria, your next meal awaits.



You’ll find excellent date spots and upscale American eateries to choose from restaurants across Old Town or by the Hoffman Tower Center. There are plenty of trendy twists on American dishes to share with your loved one. Top it off with decadent desserts, ice cream, or a slice of time-honored apple pie. Enjoy all the best tastes of American cuisine when you enjoy the complex flavors of Alexandria.



Ready to relax? Order a glass of Virginian wine or a local craft beer with your evening meal. To kick off the weekend, start your Friday happy hour off King Street for local pubs, grills, and bars. Cocktails are all available for a night out on the town alongside your favorite American meal. From local family-run diners to high-end American cuisine, you’ll find everything you’re looking for and more in Alexandria.