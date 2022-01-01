Alexandria American restaurants you'll love

American cuisine in Alexandria is plentiful. You’ll find delicious favorites like burgers, steaks, seafood, and classic diner food. Breakfast full of pancakes, sausage, and eggs and dinners of chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes. American fare is hearty and will satisfy you at your hungriest. If you’re craving something lighter, enjoy sandwiches, salads, soups, and more. From dine-in to delivery in Alexandria, your next meal awaits.

You’ll find excellent date spots and upscale American eateries to choose from restaurants across Old Town or by the Hoffman Tower Center. There are plenty of trendy twists on American dishes to share with your loved one. Top it off with decadent desserts, ice cream, or a slice of time-honored apple pie. Enjoy all the best tastes of American cuisine when you enjoy the complex flavors of Alexandria.

Ready to relax? Order a glass of Virginian wine or a local craft beer with your evening meal. To kick off the weekend, start your Friday happy hour off King Street for local pubs, grills, and bars. Cocktails are all available for a night out on the town alongside your favorite American meal. From local family-run diners to high-end American cuisine, you’ll find everything you’re looking for and more in Alexandria.

Must-try American restaurants in Alexandria

Mason Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Marrow Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion rings, grilled romaine, tomato, jalapeno aioli, house fries
Potato Skins$11.00
Mason - chilli, cheese, red onions, grilled jalapenos, ranch
Classic - cheese, bacon, roasted garlic & chives sour cream, green onion
Mason Burger$12.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun, served with house potato chips
More about Mason Social
Theismann's Restaurant To-Go image

 

Theismann's Restaurant To-Go

1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackberry Sage Margarita & Food Pairing for Two$45.00
We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo early this year with a little Mezcal and Margaritas!
We'll teach you how to make Palette 22's Blackberry Sage Margarita and discuss the nuances of tequila vs mezcal with the Altos Brand Ambassador.
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as Altos glassware, and a food pairing for two.
Paper Plane Cocktail Kit & Charcuterie for Two$45.00
Highlighting our own female bartenders and providing some history on Margie Samuels (co-founder of Maker's Mark) and her impact on the whiskey world, we invite you to join us for a virtual cocktail class on Sunday, March 21st at 6pm, where you'll learn how to make the 'Paper Plane' cocktail and gain insight from the Maker's Mark brand Ambassador. Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as a shaker, authentic Maker's Mark dipped glasses, and charcuterie for two.
$5 from each kit will be donated to Together We Bake, a comprehensive workforce training and personal development program for women based in Alexandria.
Theismann's Christmas Meal$139.00
Meal serves 4-6 (with ham leftovers). Includes Spiral Ham, sides, salad & dessert.
More about Theismann's Restaurant To-Go
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
Grilled Salmon$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
More about Union Street Public House
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
Chips N' Curry$8.50
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
Hops N Shine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.00
6 chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard
Steak N Chz$13.00
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, American cheese, and mayonnaise
TBA$13.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and muenster grilled and stacked high
More about Hops N Shine
The Peoples Drug image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Peoples Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Veg Sammy$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
PVB (People's Vegetarian Burger)$14.00
Impossible Meat, sriracha aioli, bread and butter pickles, arugula, olive oil bun.
Veg Fritters$10.00
Sweet potato, carrots, green beans, fritter batter, People's Sauce
More about The Peoples Drug
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib$33.00
jus, smashed red potatoes, haricots verts
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
jim beam cream sauce,
cajun shrimp* white cheddar grits,
poached egg*, microgreens
Pork Pot Stickers$13.00
ponzu sauce
More about Cafe 44
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$7.75
BYO Omelette$10.00
2 Eggs$6.75
More about Table Talk
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The B.F.C.$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, ranch, mixed greens
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
More about Chadwicks
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SIGNATURE BURGER$15.99
Eight ounce 100% Angus beef burger* with peppercorn demi-glace, smoked Gouda, sautéed mushroom, fried onion strings and sweet-hot mustard spread, on an onion Brioche roll (If Brioche roll is out of stock a plain bun will be substituted)
ANGUS BEEF BURGER$12.99
Eight ounce 100% Angus beef burger* grilled, served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion
CHICKEN WINGS$12.99
Chicken wings baked with our house seasoning then fried, tossed with a choice of hot sauce, BBQ sauce, Cajun dry rub, or Jamaican jerk dry rub
More about Ramparts
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
Honey Glazed Carrots$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf$7.00
charred orange butter.
More about Ada's on the River
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chattanooga Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, Gouda cheese, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and spicy beer mustard on a brioche bun
City Wings$13.00
Roasted with our blend of spices, flash fried, then tossed with your choice of city sauce:
“Simple” Salad - Small$8.00
Mixed field greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, smoked Gouda and focaccia croutons with your choice of dressing. Small or Large
More about City Kitchen
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
Rotisserie Half Chicken$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
More about The Majestic
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JACK DANIELS SHRIMP &LUMP CRABMEAT$12.95
(GF) Our Specialty for 33 years
SPICY PECAN CRUSTED HADDOCK$35.00
Topped with Spicy Gulf Shrimp & Creole Mustard Sauce, served with rice, a Mixed Green Salad with Creole Mustard dressing, your choice of She Crab Soup or Chicken-Andouille Gumbo and your choice of Creole Bread Pudding or Chocolate Mousse.
"DEATH" BY GUMBO$25.95
Traditional New Orleans Seafood Soup with Shrimp, Oysters, Lump Crab, Crawfish Tails and Andouille Sausage. Served with Rice
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Sweet Fire Donna's image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SFD Restaurant Week 2022$35.00
1/2 Lb of Pulled Pork OR Pulled Chicken, Two Texas Beef Sausage Links, One side of BBQ Baked Beans, one side of Creamy Coleslaw, One Side of Fiery Mac & Cheese, two pieces of Cornbread & one piece of chocolate bomb cake with raspberry drizzle. FEEDS 2
Collard Greens - GF$3.95
Named after Donna's Mom, (Her name is Mammy) This is her SECRET recipe. We promise you these Greens will transport you right down to South Carolina!
*Contains Pulled Pork*
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.45
Our seasoned and slow smoked Pork on a Potato Kaiser roll. The Pork is pulled to order and you add the sauce.
More about Sweet Fire Donna's
GRAPE + BEAN image

SMOKED SALMON • CHEESE

GRAPE + BEAN

2 E Walnut St, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wedge Salad$11.95
3 Meat & Cheese Plate$17.95
Soup$6.95
More about GRAPE + BEAN
The Majestic To-Go image

 

The Majestic To-Go

911 KING STREET, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pre-Valentines Cocktail Class$45.00
Enjoy a pre-Valentine's Day cocktail party at home! Join us virtually on Friday, February 12th at 6pm for an interactive cocktail class. Includes a complete cocktail kit for two with all the ingredients (including alcohol!) for our famous Diablo Mojito, a muddler, bar spoon, and a charcuterie tasting board!
Majestic Christmas Meal$159.00
Meal serves 4-6; Prime Rib, with salad, sides and dessert.
The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go$139.00
Dinner for four includes:
LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V
marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette
YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE:
BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF
bordelaise sauce, gremolata
OR
SEARED SALMON GF
lemon-dill vinaigrette
MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
SIDES:
GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V
POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V
DESSERT:
ANGEL FOOD CAKE V
macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream
More about The Majestic To-Go
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GOUUUDA TOTS$12.00
Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce
TRIPLE “DIPPED” WINGS$13.00
Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Harvest Salad$13.00
Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette
More about T.J. Stone's
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Tots$10.00
Loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Sour cream and ranch served on the side
Chipotle Caesar$9.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side
Margherita 14"$19.50
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
10 Wings, Baked then Fried, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
Quinoa Salad - GF, V$12.00
Baby Greens, Red Beets, Green Peas, Pearl Onions, Red Radishes, Sarvecchio Cheese, TOmatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Virtue Feed & Grain
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries
Joe's All-American Burger$18.00
House-ground prime double smashed beef patties, american cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles, russian dressing, onion-brioche bun, served with skin-on fries. Burger served medium
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$18.00
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, red onions, hard boiled egg, honey mustard, ranch dressing.
Dressing served on the side
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Taters$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
5 Way Chili Mac$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
Onion Rings$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
More about Hard Times Cafe
BG pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A Sweet Treat for Valentine's Day!$45.00
Join us on Sunday, February 20th at 6pm when we'll teach you how to make an Espresso Martini to really rev up the romance!
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, and a sweet food pairing for two.
Cocktail kits will be available for pickup at Vola's Dockside Grill on Saturday, Feb 19 and Sunday, Feb 20.
Space is limited - reserve your spot today!
Email Events Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions or to book your own virtual cocktail-making class OR a private wine tasting (both available for groups of 12 or more)!
More about Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class

