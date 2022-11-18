Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Table Talk Restaurant

1,512 Reviews

$

1623 Duke St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon
2 Eggs
BYO Omelette

Breakfast Specials

1 Egg

$5.95

2 Eggs

$7.25

3 Eggs

$8.75

NY Strip Steak & Eggs

$18.50

1 egg a la carte

$2.50

Homemade Classics

Eggs Benedict

$14.50

Sausage Gravy on Biscuits

$11.50

Cream Chipped Beef on Toast

$11.50

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.50

Omelettes

Garbage Omelette

$12.95

Veggie Omelette

$11.95

BYO Omelette

$11.25

Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Plain Omelette

$8.95

Greek Omelette

$11.00

Hot off the Grill

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Turkey Sausage

$3.95

Scrapple

$3.95

Grilled Ham

$4.25

Home Fried Potatoes

$3.95

Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Bacon Egg and cheese Sandwich

$6.85

Sausage Egg and cheese Sandwich

$6.85

Turkey Sausage Egg and cheese Sandwich

$6.85

Scrapple Egg and cheese sandwich

$6.85

Ham Egg and cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Egg and cheese Sandwich

$6.24

1 Pancake

$5.25

Short Stack

$7.75

Pancakes

$8.25

French Toast

$8.25

Waffles

$9.25

HALF ORDER FRENCH TOAST

$6.95

One Waffle

$6.95

Bread, Cereal, Extras

Toast

$2.50

Danish Pastry

$3.95

Toasted English Muffin

$3.95

Bagel Cream Cheese

$4.95

Grits

$3.50

Cereal, Milk

$4.95

Biscuit

$2.75

York Mint

$0.25

Fresh Fruit and Sides

Half Grapefruit

$4.25

Fresh Strawberries

$6.00

Fresh Melon

$4.25

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Beets

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.25

French Fries

$3.60

Green Beans

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

DRINKS

Coffee

$2.75

Large Juice

$3.25

Small Juice

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

club soda

$2.75

Salads

Side Salad

$5.75

Greek Salad with grilled chicken

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.25

Wedge salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$11.75

Soups

Cup- Soup of the Day

$3.50

Bowl- Soup of the Day

$5.75

Subs and Sandwiches

BLT

$8.50

Turkey Club

$12.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Ham and Cheese

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Reuben

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$9.75

Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.50

Texas Tommy

$8.50

Frankfurter

$6.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.25

Cheese Burger

$9.25

Meatball and Cheese Sub

$11.75

Veal Parmesan Sub

$11.75

Italian Sub

$11.75

Black bean burger

$10.75

Veggie Burger

$10.75

Fish Sandwich

$10.75

Ham and Cheese Sub

$10.75

Hot Corned Beef

$9.95

Rachel

$10.25

Hot Pastrami

$9.95

Patty melt

$9.95

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$8.95

Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Garbage Omelette

$12.95

Veggie Omelette

$11.95

BYO Omelette

$11.25

Entrees

Roast Turkey w/ Dressing

$12.95

NY Strip Steak

$18.50

Baked Meatloaf Entree

$12.95

Ham Steak

$11.95

Fish Platter

$10.95

Fried Shrimp Platter

$13.95

Crab Cake Platter

$18.75

Liver and Onions

$11.75

Chicken Wings Meal

$12.95

Spaghetti and Meatballs (Copy)

$11.95

Chicken And Waffles

$14.95

Chicken Tender Meal

$12.95Out of stock

Open Face Sandwich

Egg Salad Platter

$10.75

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.75

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.75

Stuffed Tomato- Chicken

$11.25

Stuffed Tomato- Tuna

$11.25

Open Faced Ham

$11.95

Open Faced Turkey

$11.95

Open Faced Meatloaf

$11.95

Pastas and Baskets

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.95

Veal Cutlet Parmesan

$12.95

Gyro Platter Meal

$10.95

Chicken Wings Meal

$12.95

Chicken Souvlaki Meal

$10.95

Vegetables and Sides

Corn

$2.75

Peas

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.75

Beets

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

French Fries

$3.60

Onion Rings

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Cottage Cheese dishes

Fruit with Yogurt

$10.95

Fruit with Cottage Cheese

$10.95

Chopped Steak with Yogurt

$11.95

Chopped Steak with Cottage Cheese

$11.95

Side of Cottage cheese

$2.95

Desserts

Pie

$5.75

Brownie

$3.95Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.00

a la mode

$2.00

Cookies

$2.00

Chocolate Sundae

$5.95

DRINKS

Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Large Juice

$3.25

Sprite

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Small Juice

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

club soda

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Domestic Beer

$5.95

Imported Beer

$6.95

Wine

$7.95

Breakfast Specials

1 Egg

$5.95

2 Eggs

$7.25

3 Eggs

$8.75

NY Strip Steak & Eggs

$18.50Out of stock

1 egg a la carte

$2.50

Homemade Classics

Eggs Benedict

$14.50

Sausage Gravy on Biscuits

$11.50

Cream Chipped Beef on Toast

$11.50

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.50

Omelettes

Garbage Omelette

$12.95

Veggie Omelette

$10.95

BYO Omelette

$11.25

Greek Omelette

$11.00

Hot off the Grill

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Turkey Sausage

$3.95

Scrapple

$3.95

Grilled Ham

$4.25

Home Fried Potatoes

$3.95

Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.85

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.85

Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.85

Scrapple Egg and Cheese sandwich

$6.85

Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

1 Pancake

$5.95

Short Stack

$7.75

Pancakes

$8.25

French Toast

$8.25

Waffle

$9.25

HALF ORDER FRENCH TOAST

$6.95

Bread, Cereal, Extras

Toast

$2.95

Danish Pastry

$3.95

Toasted English Muffin

$3.95

Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.95

Grits

$3.95

Cereal, Milk

$4.95

Biscuit

$2.75

York Mint

$0.25

Fresh Fruit

Half Grapefruit

$4.25

Fresh Strawberries

$6.00

Fresh Melon

$4.25

DRINKS

Coffee

$2.75

Large Juice

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

club soda

$2.75

Soups and Salads

Side Salad

$5.75

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.25

Bowl- Soup of the day

$5.75

Wedge Salad

$8.95

Subs and Sandwiches

BLT

$8.50

Ruben

$10.25

Hot Pastrami on Rye

$9.95

Rachel

$10.25

Hot Corned Beef

$9.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Turkey Club

$12.25

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.25

Tuna Melt

$9.25

Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.50

Texas Tommy

$8.50

Frankfurter

$6.95

Burger

$9.25

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Entrees

Roast Turkey w/ Dressing

$12.95

Baked Meatloaf Entree

$12.95

NY Strip Steak

$18.50Out of stock

Crab Cake Platter

$18.75

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.95

Liver and Onions

$11.75

Chicken Wings Meal

$12.95

Deli Salads

Egg Salad Platter

$10.75

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.75

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.75

Stuffed Tomato- Chicken

$11.95

Stuffed Tomato- Tuna

$11.95

Hot Open Face Sandwich

Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.95

Open Faced Carved Ham Sandwich

$11.95

Greek options

Gyro Platter Meal

$11.95

Chicken Souvlaki Meal

$11.95

Vegetables and Sides

Corn

$2.75

Peas

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.75

Beets

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Potato Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

French Fries

$3.60

Onion Rings

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Cottage Cheese dishes

Fruit with Yogurt

$9.95

Fruit with Cottage Cheese

$9.95

Chopped Steak with Yogurt

$10.95

Chopped Steak with Cottage Cheese

$10.95

Side of Cottage cheese

$3.00

Yogurt

$3.95

Desserts

Pie

$5.75

Ice Cream

$4.00

a la mode

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1623 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Table Talk image
Table Talk image
Table Talk image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ada's on the River
orange starNo Reviews
3 Pioneer Mill Way Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Theismann's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1800A Diagonal Road Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Theismann's Collection By ARP
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Grape + Bean
orange star4.7 • 408
2 E Walnut St Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Mason Social
orange star4.4 • 1,459
728 North Henry Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Peoples Drug
orange star4.4 • 301
103 N. Alfred St. Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (436 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (742 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston