Ada's on the River imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Ada's on the River

review star

No reviews yet

$$

3 Pioneer Mill Way

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger
Seared Salmon
Brussels Sprouts

Starters

Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf

$9.00

charred orange butter.

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

chorizo, smoked paprika aioli. Gluten Free

Wood Fired Chicken Thighs

$15.00

turkish flatbread, dijonnaise, marinated greens

Beef Tartare

$21.00

Hand cut tenderloin, parmigiano reggiano, shallots, capers, dijon mustard, worcestershire, egg yolk, caraway seeds, dill crackers

Coal-Roasted Prawns

$27.00Out of stock

Garlic butter, charred blood orange, herbs. Gluten Free

Colossal Stone Crab Claws 1#

$129.00Out of stock

Salads

"The Wedge" Salad

$15.00

iceberg, bacon vinaigrette, roasted tomatoes, lardons, whipped blue cheese, corn bread croutons

Charred Gem Lettuce Salad

$15.00

garlic-anchovy vinaigrette, shaved parmesan, coal roasted tomatoes, rustic croutons

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$19.00

bibb lettuce, radishes, citrus, preserved lemon, almonds, pickled fresno chilis. Gluten Free

Entrees

Coal Oven Half Chicken

$26.00

roasted root vegetables, garlic yogurt, salsa verde, herbs

Giant Crab Cake

$46.00

jumbo lump crab, creamed leeks, pickled shallots, preserved lemon remoulade

House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger

$21.00

coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries

Seared Salmon

$32.00

harissa vinaigrette, coal fired cauliflower, smoked tomatoes, pickled shallots, herb salad. Gluten Free

Seared Scallops

$36.00

brown butter-cauliflower puree, apples, bacon lardons,, hazelnuts. Gluten Free

Smoked Swordfish

$34.00Out of stock

coriander & black pepper, brussels sprouts, pomegranate agrodolce, smoked mushroom cream sauce, herbs. Gluten Free

Whole Rose Snapper

$46.00

Lemon-caper butter, herbs, pickled shallots. Gluten Free

Wood Fired Pork Chop

$32.00Out of stock

parsnip-black truffle cream, roasted root vegetables, compressed pear, pancetta gremolata

Vegetable Entrees

Coal Fired Mushroom Lasagna

$21.00

coal roasted broccoli, abalone mushroom “pasta”, smoked mozzarella, ricotta, charred tomato broth

Smoked Ricotta Gnocchi

$24.00

vegan sausage ragout, caramelized leeks, crispy shallots, herbs

Wood-Fired Custom Aged Prime Meats

8oz, 30-Day Aged, Filet Mignon

$49.00

Served a la carte with maître d' butter. Gluten free

14oz, 75-Day Aged, NY Strip

$52.00

Served a la carte with maître d' butter. Gluten free

18oz, 60-Day Aged, Bone In Cowboy Ribeye

$69.00

Served a la carte with maître d' butter. Gluten free

14oz Wagyu Ribeye

$89.00

served a la carte with garlic maitre d' butter. Gluten Free

18oz Grain Fed Veal Tomahawk Chop

$59.00

served a la carte with garlic maitre d' butter. Gluten Free

10oz, 30-Day Aged, Hanger Steak

$34.00

served a la carte with garlic maitre d' butter. Gluten Free

Sauces

Bearnaise

$4.00

Brandy-Peppercorn

$4.00

Garlic Chimichurri

$4.00

House Steak Sauce

$4.00

Signature Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

pomegranate adrodolce, bacon, garlic labneh. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Coal Roasted Mushrooms

$14.00

anchovy vinaigrette, garlic bread crumbs

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

chipotle morita, aged cheddar, nutmeg, shallots, garlic. Vegetarian

Hash Brown Pave

$10.00

potatoes, smoked paprika aioli, course salt

Honey Glazed Carrots

$12.00

garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

campanelle, old bay mornay, white cheddar

Thick Cut Fries

$10.00

garlic labneh, horseradish russian dressing, ada’s seasoned salt. Vegetarian

Coal-Roasted Asparagus

$14.00

White chocolate béarnaise, caper-coconut granola, dill, pickled shallots. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Roasted Sweet Potato

$12.00

Fresh goat cheese, toasted pecans, pomegranate-citrus honey, urfa chili, scallions, Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Crispy Fingerlings

$12.00

Garlic butter, pecorino romano, chives. Vegetarian

Desserts

Caramel Apple Beignets

$10.00

sumac sugar, cider reduction, brandy cream

Lemon Tart

$10.00

blueberry-black pepper syrup, chantilly cream, smoked salt

Almond Joy Cake

$11.00

chocolate cake, coconut mousse, marcona almonds, chocolate glaze, whipped coconut cream, chocolate sable. Vegetarian

Coal Grilled Pineapple Cake

$10.00

pineapple sponge cake, goat cheese cremeux, charred pineapple compote, butterscotch tuile. Gluten Free

Kids Menu

Kids House Ground Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

An homage to 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, Ada’s offers panoramic Potomac River views and features wood-fired prime steaks, fresh seafood and vegetarian fare.

Location

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Ada's on the River image

Similar restaurants in your area

Theismann's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1800A Diagonal Road Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Theismann's Collection By ARP
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Grape + Bean
orange star4.7 • 408
2 E Walnut St Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Mason Social
orange star4.4 • 1,459
728 North Henry Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
orange star4.7 • 463
722 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Peoples Drug
orange star4.4 • 301
103 N. Alfred St. Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Vola's Dockside Grill
orange star4.0 • 3,296
101 N Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class
orange star4.0 • 3,296
101 N Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston