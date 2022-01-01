Old Town Alexandria seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Old Town Alexandria
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Crab Hush Puppies
|$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
|Fish & Chips Entree
|$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Stuffed Chesapeake Flounder
|$35.00
Crab imperial & butter cream sauce with roasted potato and sautéed spinach
|N.Y Cheesecake
|$9.00
With a fresh strawberry Grand Marnier sauce.
|Crabcake Appetizer
|$20.00
All Lump Crab Cake served with the Wharf’s homemade aioli and citrus greens
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Grilled Veggie Sandwich
|$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Smothered Catfish
|$17.95
|Smashed Potatoes
|$3.95
|Bowl She Crab
|$10.00
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Popular items
|House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger
|$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
|Honey Glazed Carrots
|$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
|Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf
|$7.00
charred orange butter.
