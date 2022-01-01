Old Town Alexandria seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Old Town Alexandria

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stuffed Chesapeake Flounder$35.00
Crab imperial & butter cream sauce with roasted potato and sautéed spinach
N.Y Cheesecake$9.00
With a fresh strawberry Grand Marnier sauce.
Crabcake Appetizer$20.00
All Lump Crab Cake served with the Wharf’s homemade aioli and citrus greens
More about The Wharf
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
Grilled Salmon$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
More about Union Street Public House
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Catfish$17.95
Smashed Potatoes$3.95
Bowl She Crab$10.00
More about The Warehouse
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
Honey Glazed Carrots$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf$7.00
charred orange butter.
More about Ada's on the River
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

