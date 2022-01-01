Springfield restaurants you'll love
More about Hard Times Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield
|Popular items
|3-Way Chili Mac
|$9.99
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese
|Chicken Alamo
|$12.29
Spaghetti mixed with a blend of parmesan and ranch, topped with tomatoes and spicy Texas grilled chicken.
|Grilled Wings
Bone-in grilled chicken wings in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese and carrots.
More about Della J's Delectables
Della J's Delectables
6558 Backlick Road, Springfield
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
|$1.00
Slowly smoked, tender baby backs with a homemade pecan rub and BBQ sauce. Full or Half Rack. Choice of any two 4 oz sides.
|Fried Fish Entrees
Choice of Whiting, Tilapia, Flounder or Catfish. Choice of any two 4 oz sides.
|Jumbo Fried Chicken Wings
Choice of 4, 3 or 2 Jumbo Chicken Wings, Choice of any two 4 oz sides.
More about Vim & Victor
Vim & Victor
6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield
|Popular items
|8 Piece Wings
|$15.00
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
|Vic Burger
|$15.00
single patty, lettuce, pickles, onions, American cheese, special sauce, with fries
|Power Play
|$10.00
banana, peanut & almond butter, almond milk, raw cacao
More about Bella Vita Pizza
Bella Vita Pizza
7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield
|Popular items
|BELLA VITA PIZZA *
|$18.50
Soppressata, meatballs, bacon, chopped beef, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone, crushed tomato and leeks
|BELLA RED PIE
|$12.50
Crushed tomato, Mozzarella and provolone, Fontina.
|ANTIPASTO PIZZA *
|$18.50
Prosciutto, burrata, mozzarella, and provolone, bell pepper, olives, arugula, crushed tomato, virgin olives oil.
More about Bozzelli's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Bozzelli's
8091 Alban Rd., Springfield
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries Regular
|$5.00
Seasoned French Fries
Regular -- Feeds 1-2
Large -- Feeds 3-4
|Metro Italian Sub 7''
|$9.00
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, and Provolone Cheese.
|Chicken Parmesan Sub 7''
|$9.00
Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Pesto, and Fresh Mozzarella.
More about Hunan Taste Restaurant
Hunan Taste Restaurant
8088 ROLLING ROAD, SPRINGFIELD
|Popular items
|Dinner Broccoli Beef
|$13.95
Stir fried beef with broccoli in our Special brown sauce.
|Vegetable Spring rolls ( 2 ))
|$3.50
|Crab Rangoon (6)
|$5.95
More about DyFre's Burger
DyFre's Burger
7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield
|Popular items
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$10.00
Delicious chicken wings served with sticks of celery and Blue Cheese
|DYFRE’S DOUBLE TROUBLE *
|$18.00
Grilled charcoal bun, Twice the meet double the fun, smoked cheddar cheese, Bacon, Tomato and Sautéed Onions, signature homemade sauce
|ELITE BURGER *
|$12.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onions, Smoked cheddar cheese, Tomato and Pickles.
More about Delia's Pizzeria
Delia's Pizzeria
6715-F Backlick Road, Springfield
|Popular items
|Delias Wings
|$12.95
|16" One Topping Pizza
|$15.95
|Gyro
|$13.95
More about La Taqueria DC
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Taqueria DC
7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield
|Popular items
|NACHOS
|$13.00
Choice of up to any 2 meats topped with, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño, radish, sour cream and pickled onions
|Quesadilla La Gringa
|$15.99
Chicken, al pastor, steak, onions, peppers and cheese
|START TACO ORDER HERE!
*All tacos are 6'' corn tortilla (flour tortilla available upon request)
*Most tacos are served with cilantro, onions, taco salsa and your choice of salsa verde (mild) or salsa picosa (hot) on the side.
*Please check for tacos descriptions on the website
More about VIM & VICTOR
VIM & VICTOR
6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - Lincoln
Sharks Fish and Chicken - Lincoln
5401 Blacksburg Road, Springfield