Le Bledo Eatery

6416 Brandon Avenue

Springfield, VA 22150

Banh-mi

Cold Cuts

$7.50

Pate Spread, Ham, Pork Roll (Cha), Headcheese (Gio Thu)

Chicken Banhmi

$7.50

Shredded all white meat soy chicken.

Vegetarian Banh-mi

$7.50

Mix of sliced tofu, soy based protein, noodles, shredded carrots, sweet potato, and jicama. (vegetarian protein is already mixed and cannot omit ingredients)

Shredded Pork Skin (Bi)

$7.50

Shredded Pork Skin and Sliced Pork Roast.

Pate and Porkroll

$7.50

Pate Spread and Slices of Our House Porkroll.

Pork Meatball Banh-mi

$7.50

Pork Meatball.

Grilled BBQ Pork Banh-mi

$8.00

Grilled BBQ Lemongrass Pork.

Pork Belly Banh-mi

$8.00

Soy triple layer pork belly double cooked

Pork Sausage Patties

$8.00

Pork Patties.

Chinese BBQ Pork

$8.00

Chinese BBQ Pork.

Salmon Banh-mi

$8.00

Pan-fried pink salmon with onions.

Breakfast Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Scrambled eggs and cheese.

Breakfast Fried Cha, Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Fried Cha (Pork Roll), Egg and Cheese.

Breakfast Fried Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Fried Ham, Egg and Cheese.

Breakfast Spam, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Fried Spam, Egg, and Cheese.

Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese.

Breakfast Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Slices of Avocado, Egg and Cheese.

Half Banh-mi

$5.50

Soups

Kids Pho

$7.50

Kid size Pho noodle soup.

Mi Quang Noodle Soup

$13.00

Pho Dac Biet

$15.50

Special with 4 Beef Options: Steak, Brisket, Meatball, and Tendons. One-size Only.

Oxtail Pho

$16.99

Bone-in Oxtail with 1 choice of Meat. Option for oxtail only is available which will be 2 portions of oxtail for additional charge.

Beef Pho (2 meats)

$12.50+

Chicken Pho

$12.50+

Vegetarian Pho Chay

$14.00
Bun Rieu

Bun Rieu

$13.99+

Crab and Pork Bone Noodle Soup with Tomatoes.

Bun Bo Hue

$13.99+

Spicy Beef and Pork Noodle Soup w/ tendons.

Bun Oc

$15.50

Crab and Snail Meatballs Noodle Soup with Tomatoes.

Bo Kho Beef Stew

$13.00

Beef cubes, tendon, carrots and onions served with Baguette.

Bun Mang Vit Duck

Bun Mang Vit Duck

$15.50

Duck and Bamboo Noodle Soup Served with a Side Cabbage Salad.

Bun Bo Chay

$14.50

Vegetarian Bun Bo Chay Noodle Soup.

Plain Pho

$10.50+

Specialty Items

Vermicelli Noodle or Rice Bowl

$12.99

Choice of protein, lettuce, cucumber, sprouts, basil, pickled veggies and peanuts.

Kids Bowl

$9.00

Noodles or Rice with choice of protein: BBQ Grilled Pork, Shredded Chicken or Vegetarian Protein. Served with chopped cucumbers and house fish sauce.

Banh Hoi

$13.50

Mi Xao Gion

$13.00

Mi Xao Gion Chay

$11.00

Rice Platter

$13.00

Kids Banh Beo

$4.50

Grab n Go

Empanada

$2.00

Fried empanada filled with pork, chopped mushroom, onions, jicama.

Steamed Pork Bun

Steamed Pork Bun

$3.50

Steamed Pork Bun with Boiled Egg and Vegetables.

Steamed Rice Cakes

$7.50

Steamed rice cakes topped with seasoned shrimp flakes, scallions, and mung bean served with fish sauce.

Steamed Rice Cake Bowl

$4.00

Steamed Rice Cakes (5 Large Pieces) topped with pork, shrimp flakes, minced mushrooms, onions, fried scallions served with fish sauce.

Fried Flour Cake & Egg

$5.00

Fried Coconut Flour Cake topped with scrambled egg and scallions.

Steamed Small Dumplings

$4.50

Pork and Shrimp Dumplings steamed in banana leaves, served with fish sauce.

Steamed Coconut Cake

$5.50

Steamed coconut cake topped with pork, shrimp flakes, minced mushrooms, onions, jicama served with fish sauce.

Pyramid Dumpling

Pyramid Dumpling

$3.30

Large Pyramid-shaped dumpling filled with pork and vegetables.

Vietnamese Hamburger

$3.25

Steamed sticky rice cake and fried pork roll.

Sticky Rice Dumplings

$5.00

Sticky rice dumplings filled with pork and shrimp.

Cha Chien (Fried Pork Roll)

$7.35

Cha Lua (Steamed Pork Roll)

$12.74

Fried Banh Bao

$3.00

Fried Pork Bun.

Half Cha Lua

$7.00

Nem Chua

$6.50

Cured Pork.

Pate Chaud (Meat Pie)

Pate Chaud (Meat Pie)

$3.30

Pork Meat Pie.

Stir-fried Noodles

Stir-fried Noodles

$5.25

Stir-fried noodles with chinese bbq and vegetables.

Steamed Egg Omelette

$4.00

Summer Rolls

$5.00

Rice paper rolls with shrimp, chopped pork belly, vermicelli noodles and fresh vegetables.

Wonton Noodle Pack

$3.50

Xoi Khuc

$3.25

Savory Sticky Rice

$4.72

Sticky rice topped with chinese sausage, pork roll, fried scallions and salted radish.

Xoi Nep Than

$3.25

Xoi Vo

$3.25

Small Com Chay

$4.00

Large Com Chay

$10.00

Cafe Du Monde

$8.49

Cha Bong

$20.00

Mam Ruoc

$6.00

Bo Bia Garden Rolls

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Cake

$3.25

Coconut Pandan Sponge Cake

$3.49
3-layer Steam Cake

3-layer Steam Cake

$3.00

Banh it Dua Coconut

$3.25
Che Thai

Che Thai

$4.00

Fruit cocktail.

Large Che Sam Bo Luong

Large Che Sam Bo Luong

$5.00

Che Other

$4.00

Che Dau

$3.00

Half Pie

$10.00

Sesame Ball

$1.25

Coconut Jelly Cup

$2.00

Whole Banh Bo

$19.82

Drinks

Iced Viet Coffee

$3.50+

Hot Viet Coffee

$4.50+

Thai Tea

$4.25+

Smoothies

$5.50+

Made with Real Fruits (not from powder). Variety of Flavors Available.

Sugarcane

$5.50

Flavor Teas

$3.99+

Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Young Coconut

$4.50

Appalachian Brewing

$2.99

Blue Monkey Coconut

$5.00

Coconut Cans

$2.99

Glass Bottle Coca Cola

$3.75

Maine Root

$2.99

NIxie Sparkling

$1.99

Sam Pellegrino

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.95

Sting Energy

$3.49

Water Bottle

$1.85

Kombucha

$4.00

Sides

Crispy Eggrolls

$4.00+

French Fries

$3.50+

Tater Tots

$3.50+

Cup of Pho Broth

$4.25

Side Papaya Salad

$5.00

Side Cabbage Salad

$5.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

1oz Mayo

$1.10

1oz Pate

$1.35

2oz Mayo

$1.95

2oz Pate

$2.25

3oz Mayo

$2.75

3oz Pate

$3.50

Plain Bread

$0.95

Pick 2

Pick 2 with Pho

$13.00

Half Pho noodle soup and Half Banh-mi.

Pick 2 with Beef Stew

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We Specialize in Authentic Vietnamese Banh-Mi Sandwiches, Traditional Soups and Snacks! We offer a variety of Vietnamese soups including Pho, Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef and Pork), Bun Rieu/Bun Oc (Crab and Pork bone or Snail Meatballs), Mi Quang (Shrimp and Pork), Bo Kho (Beef Stew) and Bun Mang Vit (Duck and Bamboo). You can expect a fast casual dining experience with an open kitchen so that you can see how everything comes together. Everything is done in-house including our bread. The Iced Coffee is like no other. Besides from our menu, there are a bunch of grab-n-go sweet and savory items if you’re looking for a quick snack. Not a fan of meat? There’s a good selection of Chay (veggie) options including a solid veggie sandwich, vermicelli noodle bowls and a few soups that are made from all vegetables. Come in and enjoy!

6416 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, VA 22150

