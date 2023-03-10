Le Bledo Eatery

Restaurant info

We Specialize in Authentic Vietnamese Banh-Mi Sandwiches, Traditional Soups and Snacks! We offer a variety of Vietnamese soups including Pho, Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef and Pork), Bun Rieu/Bun Oc (Crab and Pork bone or Snail Meatballs), Mi Quang (Shrimp and Pork), Bo Kho (Beef Stew) and Bun Mang Vit (Duck and Bamboo). You can expect a fast casual dining experience with an open kitchen so that you can see how everything comes together. Everything is done in-house including our bread. The Iced Coffee is like no other. Besides from our menu, there are a bunch of grab-n-go sweet and savory items if you’re looking for a quick snack. Not a fan of meat? There’s a good selection of Chay (veggie) options including a solid veggie sandwich, vermicelli noodle bowls and a few soups that are made from all vegetables. Come in and enjoy!