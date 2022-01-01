Lorton restaurants you'll love
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton
9020 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$5.99
|Bomb Pops
|$10.00
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
More about Aroma Pizza Company
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Aroma Pizza Company
7200 Telegraph Sq drive, Lorton
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Halal beef meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and ketchup on bun
|Beef Steak & Cheese Sub
|$7.99
halal beef Steak cooked with onions, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
|2L Drink
|$2.99
More about Rose N' Boar
Rose N' Boar
8538 Terminal Road, Lorton
|Popular items
|Salmon with Mango Salsa (Week 3)
Salmon with mango salsa.
**Meal Prep PICKUP is at Capital CrossFit in Alexandria, VA.***
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
Chicken tenders with celery & carrots and your choice of dipping sauce
|Truffle Parmesan Fries
|$6.25
French fries with Parmesan cheese & truffle oil
More about Brickmakers Cafe
Brickmakers Cafe
9751 Ox Rd, Lorton
|Popular items
|Brickmakers Burger
|$12.00
|Blackbean Veggie Burger
|$12.00
|Lemonade
|$2.00
More about Hometown Grill and Bar
Hometown Grill and Bar
9000 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
with creekstone farms angus beef, cheddar, tomato, iceberg, b&b pickles, HT sauce, locally baked roll and fresh fries
|Braised Short Ribs
|$29.00
with butter roasted farmers market vegetables, yukon whipped potatoes, borolo au jus and hazelnut gremolata
|Brie and Squash Grilled Cheese
|$14.50
with brie, fig & balsamic jam, arugula, miso crema, local sourdough and fresh cut fries
More about The Pate Wagon Food Truck -
The Pate Wagon Food Truck -
8538 Terminal Road, Lorton
|Popular items
|Charcuterie Cone
|$8.95
A playful hand held take on the charcuterie & cheese board. Cured meats, cheeses, and other treats in a cone, to go!
|Soup Du Jour
|$5.75
Watermelon- jalapeno Gazpacho
|Chuck's Cold Cut
|$13.95
capicola, mortadella, soppressata, provolone,
red onion, arugula, oil & vinegar
More about Aroma Pizza Company
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Aroma Pizza Company
7200 Telegraph Square Dr, Lorton
|Popular items
|5 PC Wings
|$5.99
|MYO Pizza 10"
|$6.99
|Gyro Wrap
|$6.99
More about The Corner Q
The Corner Q
8170 Silverbrook Road, Lorton
|Popular items
|Pansit Bihon
|$9.00
stir fried rice noodles with vegetables; choice of chicken, Chinese sausage, shrimp, or combo
|Lumpia Shanghai
|$6.00
deep fried turkey egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
|Halo-Halo
|$5.75
a mixture of sweet beans, coconut gel, kaong (sweet palm fruit), sweet plantain, jackfruit, shaved/crushed ice, and milk; topped with leche flan and ube ice cream
More about Sha's Soul Cafe, LLC
Sha's Soul Cafe, LLC
8538 Terminal Road, Lorton