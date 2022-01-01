Lorton restaurants you'll love

Lorton restaurants
Toast
  • Lorton

Lorton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Latin American
Must-try Lorton restaurants

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton

9020 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton

Avg 4.5 (2216 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.99
Bomb Pops$10.00
Taco Salad$12.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton
Aroma Pizza Company image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Aroma Pizza Company

7200 Telegraph Sq drive, Lorton

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$6.99
Halal beef meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and ketchup on bun
Beef Steak & Cheese Sub$7.99
halal beef Steak cooked with onions, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
2L Drink$2.99
More about Aroma Pizza Company
Rose N' Boar image

 

Rose N' Boar

8538 Terminal Road, Lorton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salmon with Mango Salsa (Week 3)
Salmon with mango salsa.
**Meal Prep PICKUP is at Capital CrossFit in Alexandria, VA.***
Chicken Tenders$10.95
Chicken tenders with celery & carrots and your choice of dipping sauce
Truffle Parmesan Fries$6.25
French fries with Parmesan cheese & truffle oil
More about Rose N' Boar
Brickmakers Cafe image

 

Brickmakers Cafe

9751 Ox Rd, Lorton

Avg 4.3 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brickmakers Burger$12.00
Blackbean Veggie Burger$12.00
Lemonade$2.00
More about Brickmakers Cafe
Hometown Grill and Bar image

 

Hometown Grill and Bar

9000 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$16.00
with creekstone farms angus beef, cheddar, tomato, iceberg, b&b pickles, HT sauce, locally baked roll and fresh fries
Braised Short Ribs$29.00
with butter roasted farmers market vegetables, yukon whipped potatoes, borolo au jus and hazelnut gremolata
Brie and Squash Grilled Cheese$14.50
with brie, fig & balsamic jam, arugula, miso crema, local sourdough and fresh cut fries
More about Hometown Grill and Bar
The Pate Wagon Food Truck - image

 

The Pate Wagon Food Truck -

8538 Terminal Road, Lorton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Charcuterie Cone$8.95
A playful hand held take on the charcuterie & cheese board. Cured meats, cheeses, and other treats in a cone, to go!
Soup Du Jour$5.75
Watermelon- jalapeno Gazpacho
Chuck's Cold Cut$13.95
capicola, mortadella, soppressata, provolone,
red onion, arugula, oil & vinegar
More about The Pate Wagon Food Truck -
The Corner Q image

 

The Corner Q

8170 Silverbrook Road, Lorton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pansit Bihon$9.00
stir fried rice noodles with vegetables; choice of chicken, Chinese sausage, shrimp, or combo
Lumpia Shanghai$6.00
deep fried turkey egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
Halo-Halo$5.75
a mixture of sweet beans, coconut gel, kaong (sweet palm fruit), sweet plantain, jackfruit, shaved/crushed ice, and milk; topped with leche flan and ube ice cream
More about The Corner Q
Sha's Soul Cafe, LLC image

 

Sha's Soul Cafe, LLC

8538 Terminal Road, Lorton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sha's Soul Cafe, LLC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lorton

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

