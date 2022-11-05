Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Salad

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton 9020 Lorton Station Blvd

2,216 Reviews

$$

9020 Lorton Station Blvd

Lorton, VA 22079

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Casa Quesadilla
2. Three Enchiladas

Appetizers

Casa Nachos

$14.99

Casa Quesadilla

$11.99

Guacamole

$6.99+

Cheese Dip

$6.99+

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Plantains

$7.99

Ceviche Mixto

$12.99

Mango – Habanero Shrimp

$10.99

Jambalaya

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Corn Tamales

$8.99

Sopes

$9.99

Mexican Pizza

$10.99

Burritos & Enchiladas

Burrito Jambalaya

$15.99

Burrito Loco

$14.99

Casa Burritos

$14.99

Don Pedro Burrito

$14.99

Steak Burritos

$15.99

Pork Enchiladas

$15.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.99

Enchiladas Trio

$15.99

Flautas Mexicanas

$14.99

Chimichanga Deluxe

$14.99

Steak & Cheese

$10.99

Steak Enchiladas

$16.99

LOCO QUESO BURRITO

$18.99

Combo Meals

12 Hard Tacos & Margaritas

12 Hard Tacos & Margaritas

$23.88+
6 Grilled Tacos & Margaritas

6 Grilled Tacos & Margaritas

$21.00+
Burrito Sampler & Margaritas

Burrito Sampler & Margaritas

$26.99+

Chicken and chorizo burrito topped with cheese sauce and pico, Carnitas burrito topped with green sauce, shredded beef burrito topped with red sauce.

Carnitas Box

$42.99+

Cinco de Mayo Fajita

$29.99+Out of stock

Steak, chicken, shrimp and carnitas over onions and peppers; rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortillas, and sour cream.

Dozen burritos

$47.99

Dozen enchiladas

$23.99+
Fajitas & Margaritas

Fajitas & Margaritas

$26.99+

your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Nachos & Margaritas

Nachos & Margaritas

$19.99+

Tamale Platter

$21.99+

Combo Vegetables

Combo Vegetables

$13.99

Desserts

Brownie

$5.99

Churros

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Sopapillas

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Dinner Combinations

1. Three Tacos

$13.99

2. Three Enchiladas

$13.99

3. One Taco, Two Enchiladas

$13.99

4. Enchilada, Taco & Chalupa

$13.99

5. Enchilada, Tamal, & Taco

$13.99

6. Enchilada, Burrito, & tamal

$13.99

7. Burrito, Enchilada, & Chesse quesadilla

$13.99

8. Tamal, Taco & Chile Relleno

$13.99

9. Enchilada, Chile Relleno, & Taco

$13.99

10. Chimichanga, Taco, & Enchilada

$13.99

Create your own combo

$14.99

Combo

$14.99

House Specials/ Casa Especiales

El Jefe

$23.99

Chori-Steak

$23.99

Steak Charro

$23.99

Steak Veracruz

$23.99

Carne Asada

$21.99

Combo Fajita

$22.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Casa Parrillada

$21.99
Fajita Tropical

Fajita Tropical

$18.99

Fajitas

$20.99

your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Buffalo Chicken Burger

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$10.99

Carnitas

$16.99

Cochinita

$16.99

Lomo al Tequila

$19.99
Casa Burger

Casa Burger

$11.99

Tacos al Carbon

$15.99

Quesadilla Taco

$16.99

Burrito Bowl

$15.99

Cheese Fries Special

$12.99

Chicken Barbecue Fajita

$21.99

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$21.99

Kids Menu

K#1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$7.99

K#2 Taco, Rice & Beans

$7.99

K#3 Cheeseburger with French Fries

$7.99

K#4 Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$7.99

K#5 Pizza

$7.99

K#6 Kids Fajita

$7.99

K#7 Carne Asada

$7.99

K#8 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

K#9 Burrito rice and beans

$7.99

K#10 Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kids Ice Cream

$0.99

Meal Boxes

Small Fajita Box Chicken

$45.00+

Large Fajita Box Chicken

$85.80

Small Fajita Box Steak

$55.00

Large Fajita Box Steak

$100.00

Mix Small Fajita Box

$50.00

Mix Large Fajita Box

$90.00

Add Shrimp Small Fajita Box

$10.00

Add Shrimp Laerge Fajita Box

$20.00

Family Taco Box

$45.00

Enchilada Box

$45.00

Chimichanga Box

$50.00

Burrito Box

$47.00

Pollo / Chicken

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Chori Pollo

$15.99

Chicken and Rice

$16.99

Mole Ranchero

$14.99

Chicken Poblano

$15.99

Chicken Soup

$10.99

Chipotle chicken

$18.99

Salads

Casa Favorite Salad

$13.99

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Burrito Salad

$13.99

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$12.99
Salmon Avocado Salad

Salmon Avocado Salad

$13.99

Seafood

Seafood Fajitas

$21.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.99

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Seafood Enchildas

$16.99

Mango Mahi-Mahi

$16.99

Seafood and rice

$19.99

Salmon Rice Bowl

$17.99

Side orders a la carte

Beans

$3.00

Burrito

$4.99

Chalupa

$4.99

Queso Mixto

$1.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Chimichanga

$4.99

Chips And Salsa

$3.50

Enchilada

$2.99

Flauta

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Hard Shell Taco

$2.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Rice

$3.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Soft Shell Taco

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tamale

$4.99

Tortillas

$1.50

Side OfJalapeno

$1.99

Avocado

$1.99

Fajita Sides

$5.50

Salsa 16 oz

$5.50

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Taco asada $3.99

$3.99

Guacamole $2.99

$2.99

Fish Taco $4.50

$4.50

Shrimp Taco $4:50

$4.50

Add Shrimp 4.99

$4.99

Side fresh Avocado

$2.99

Sub Queso Fresco

$1.00

Chesse Dip 4 oz

$2.99

Side De Lechuga

$1.99

Vegetarian

Garden Quesadilla

$13.99

Veggie Burritos

$13.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

CT-Margaritas

Blue Coronarita

$13.79
Blue Margarita

Blue Margarita

$9.79+

Bomb Pops

$10.79
Cadillac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

$9.99+

Lime margarita, topped with red sangria

Casa coconut Margarita

$9.79

Coronarita

$14.79

Flavored Margarita

$9.99+

House Margarita

$8.79+
Iceberg

Iceberg

$9.99+

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.79+

Michelada

$9.99

Pamarita

$9.79

Mangonada

$13.79

Premium Margarita

$12.99+

Skinny Jalapeno

$11.79+

Skinny Margarita

$11.79+
Top Shelf Margarita

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.79+

La Patrona Margarita

$12.79

Marley Margarita

$12.79

Pineapple Jalapeño

$12.79

Añejorita 16oz

$12.79

Sangria Margarita

Special Blue

$5.99

Special Cadillac

$5.99

Flavored Coronita

$14.79

Casa Coconut 18oz

$13.79

Tropical Pop

$12.99

TROPICAL BOMB POP

$12.99

LA PATRONA SPECIAL

$13.99

Flavored Mojitos

Classic Mojito

$8.99

Mango Mojito

$8.99

Strawberry Mojito

$8.99

Pineapple Mojito

$8.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Juices & Flavored Water

$3.49

Jarritos

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Red Bull Can

$3.99

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.99

Hot tea

$2.99

Milk

$3.49

Water Bottle

$1.50

slushies

$4.99

Lemonade

$3.50

Bottle Soda

$3.50

Btl Beer

Bud Light Btl

$3.99

Budweiser Btl

$4.99

Coors light Btl

$4.99

Corona Btl

$4.99

Corona Light Btl

$4.99

Dos Equis Amber Btl

$4.99

Dos Equis lager Btl

$4.99

Heineken Btl

$4.99

Michelob Ultra Btl

$3.99

Millter Light Btl

$3.99

Model Especial Btl

$4.99

Negra Modelo Btl

$4.99

Heineken 0% Alcohol

$4.99

Pacifico Btl

$4.99

Stella Btl

$4.99

Tecate Can

$4.99

Victora Btl

$4.99

Mikes Hard Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Dos XX Amber Especial

$4.99

Twisted Tea

$4.99

Mixed Drinks

Pama Kiss

$10.00

Pama Coco

$10.00

Hipnoptiq Breeze

$10.00

Hipnoptiq Peach

$10.00

X-rated on the beach

$10.00

Love Elixir

$10.00

Long Island

$10.99+

Boody Mary

$7.29+

Sex on the Beach

$7.99

Mexican Coffee

$7.99

Vodka Redbull

$8.99

Jagerbomb

$9.00

Martini

$7.29+

Mojitos

$10.00

Pina Colada

$5.99+

Lady in red

$7.99

Mexican Mule

$9.99

Mexican Old Fashioned

$9.99

Gold Rush

$9.99

Paloma

$9.99

Pama breeze

$10.00

Rum Daiquiries

$9.99

Drunk Chocolate

$8.99

Blue Crush

$10.99

Casa Kraken Punch

$9.99

Old Camp Lemonde

$7.99

Cherry Tea Me

$7.99

Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita

$12.99

Bahama Mama

$9.99

Paloma

$13.99

Paloma

$13.99

Jagerbomb

$8.00

Wine

House Red

$5.00

House White

$5.00

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Moscato Glass

$8.00

Pinto Grigio Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Bot

$24.00

Merlot Glass

$8.00

House Red bottle

$18.00

House White Bot

$18.00

Sangria Roja

$7.99

Sangria Blanca

$5.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Prosecco Rosé

$8.00

Rose Bottle

$32.00

cabernet sauvignon glass

$8.00

hidden Crush Cab Bottle

$24.00

Mega Special Margaritas

Pama-Rita

$21.99

Dazed 4-Rita

$21.99

Cadillac-Rita

$21.99

Blues-Rita

$21.99

Thirsty Thursday-Rita

$21.99

Freaky Friday-Rita

$21.99

Any Flavor Rita

$21.99

Troplical Pop

$12.99

Desserts

Tres Leches

$5.99

Churros

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Sopapillas

$5.99

Brownie

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Xangos

$5.99

Kids Ice Cream

$0.99

Confetti Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Food

BBQ Cheeseburger

$9.99

CK Burger

$10.99

Fajita Thursday

$11.99

Steak Tampiqueno

$12.99

Burrito Loco special

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Chile

$9.99

Cane Asada Burito

$11.99

El Gringo Burrito

$9.99

BBQ Pork Tacos

$16.99

Birria Tacos

$4.50

Chori Dip Cup

$4.99

Chile Con Queso Cup

$4.99

Cheese Dip Cup

$4.99

Food

Bar Quesadilla Pollo

$5.99

Bar Nachos Beef

$5.99

Bar Chicken Wings

$5.99

Bar Mini Flautas Pollo

$5.99

Bar Trio Dip

$5.99

Taco Tuesday

$3.99

All Can You Eat Bar Tacos$14.99

$14.99

Bar Taco Suave Beef

$1.99

Bar Taco Duro Beef

$1.99

Bar Taco Suave Pollo

$1.99

Bar Taco Duro Pollo

$1.99

Bar Chicken Wings Habanero

$5.99

Bar Nachos Pollo

$5.99

Bar Quesadilla Beef

$5.99

Bar Mini Flautas Beef

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton image

Map
