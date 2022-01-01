Woodbridge restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Woodbridge, Virginia

Woodbridge is home to one of the largest shopping centers in northern Virginia, Potomac Mills Mall as well as the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Whether you prefer to spend the day shopping or exploring the natural habitats of endangered species, you can bet you’ll enjoy a delicious meal when you’re through. Enjoy some American fare within the Potomac Mills Mall or venture down Potomac Mills Rd to discover even more tasty dishes.

Choose from Caribbean cuisine, Mexican food, Vietnamese, Peruvian fare, and Hawaiian poke. There are many different types of food to choose from with classic dishes like tacos, burgers, sushi, ramen, and empanadas. You can order all your favorites from dine-in to delivery in Woodbridge. Order for the family or grab a quick lunch at work. There is a restaurant for every meal.

If you’re looking to wind down there are lovely places to visit in the downtown area with fine wine, craft beer, and classic cocktails. You can even relax with your crew at the local cigar lounge if you so desire. From margaritas to ale, you’ll find exciting ways to connect with friends and socialize in Woodridge. Enjoy a delicious meal, a refreshing beverage, and tons of fun in this charm-filled town.

Woodbridge's top cuisines

Must-try Woodbridge restaurants

Bonfire Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bonfire Chicken

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bonfire Original Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, House Slaw, Mild Bonfire Sauce, Brioche Bun
Fries$2.99
Nuggets-10pcs$6.99
Two Brothers Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Two Brothers Chicken

14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (2861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Hand Battered 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Mayo
Mighty Moe$2.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce & Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub$5.99
100% White Meat Chicken W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayo
Teddy's Taco Shack image

 

Teddy's Taco Shack

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asada Fries$12.00
Deep Fried Golden Brown Shoestring Fries, Seasoned with our Signature Fry Spice, House Queso, Sliced Carne Asada, Roasted Corn Salsa, Sliced Jalapeno, Green
Onions, Chipotle Ketchup, Baja Sauce, Cilantro
Drunken Thai Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fresh Shrimp Panko Breaded & Deep Fried Golden Brown, Thai Cucumber Salad, Sweet Chili Aioli & Soy Ginger Glaze
Chicken Baja Taco$4.00
Grilled Chicken, Chili Lime Slaw, Black Bean Salsa, Baja Sauce
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge

Avg 4.2 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Premium Shake$5.99
Onion Rings$5.99
Burger$5.79
Brew Republic Bierwerks image

 

Brew Republic Bierwerks

15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
22oz Clean Sheet Wheat - btl$6.99
Our Clean Sheet Wheat Hefeweizen is brewed with German malts, hops, and yeast. It is pale straw colored and cloudy, courtesy of the healthy dose (over 50%) of wheat in the mash. Clean Sheet Wheat’s flavor notes include banana and clove; it’s light, crisp, and perfect for your summer get-away, or any other “clean sheet” you have planned.
22oz Patriot 212 - btl$7.99
Light, clear and easy drinking, but unlike the big beers we all know, Patriot 212 is a properly made Munich Helles golden lager with a prevailing sweet malt flavor and just enough noble hop bitterness to provide balance, resulting in a smooth, medium-bodied, bright golden lager.
22oz VAIPA - btl$7.99
Our signature, hop-forward East Coast IPA is a hoppy yet smooth finishing delight. The rock-solid pale and crystal malt bill and aggressive hop schedule of citrus and floral hops are in perfect harmony and deliver a clean, well-balanced, malty sweet and citrusy flavor. We also add late additions and dry hops to craft a prominent floral hop aroma that finishes the beer perfectly.
The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

4179 Merchants Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Bacon Chz Burger$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Crab Dip - Entree$14.00
A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.
*14oz Delmonico$29.50
Our succulent 14oz ribeye steak, marinated in olive oil and Cajun Spices. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
Stacks image

 

Stacks

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.00
Thick, All Beef Angus patty seasoned and grilled. Topped with your choice of cheese and our thick cut Apple Cider Smoked Bacon
Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
Single 4oz Angus Beef patty, seasoned and grilled. Served on a toasted bun.
Hamburger$9.00
Thick angus beef patty seasoned and grilled, served on a toasted bun.
Tasty Crab Woodbridge image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tasty Crab Woodbridge

14477 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge

Avg 4.3 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Corn Hush Puppies$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
Whiting Basket$16.00
Battered and Fried Fresh Whiting. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Whiting is standout for its light, firm, lean, sweet and delicate taste. Staff Favorite!
Shrimp$14.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Little Miner Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom$4.00
Oyster Mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives
Chicken Tinga$4.00
slow cooked shredded chicken, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, mojo de ajo (roasted garlic)
Birria de Res Quesotaco - Single$5.00
Braised Beef, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Onion, Cilantro with a side of beef consomme
The Electric Palm image

 

The Electric Palm

12745 Sea Ray Lane, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$16.25
Served with ranch
Choice of: Hot | Mild | Cajun | Old Bay | BBQ
Pull Pork Sandwich$14.50
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a bun
Chicken Tenders$12.50
4 shrimp wrapped in rice paper, fried, served with thai chili sauce
JAMMIN' ISLAND BBQ image

 

JAMMIN' ISLAND BBQ

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jammin' Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
A handful of pulled Jerk Chicken combined with our Jrek BBQ Sauce on Coco Bread or Potato Bun
Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
Deep fried wings tossed in the sauce of your choice: Jerk Sauce, BBQ or Buffalo.
Fried Plantains$4.00
Sweet and Savory Plantains are a perfect culinary compliment for any protein on your plate
Hot Chikn Kitchn image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Hot Chikn Kitchn

14313 Potomac Mills Rd, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Chikn Salad$9.49
Fresh Arcadian harvest lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, topped with our succulent house fried chicken. Your choice of sauce and dressing
Side Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries$3.49
House seasoned fries
Combo 1$12.99
Nashville chikn sandwich with fries and a drink
Kiki's image

 

Kiki's

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kikiyaki Triple$10.99
Our signature waffle made with your filling choice
Kikiyaki & Cup$7.49
A 9 oz cup our your choice of ice cream with 2 toppings and a kikiyaki waffle with your choice of filling
Ice Cream Float$4.50
Your choice of ice cream topped with your choice of soda.
Jodie, LLC. image

 

Jodie, LLC.

15809 Neabsco Rd, Woodbridge,

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$2.75
medium
Italian Beef Meal$12.75
Tender beef, soft bun roll in beef au jus comes with Fried and a Drink
JUICY CLAW image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JUICY CLAW

16701 River Ridge Blvd, Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo 1$21.99
Potato$0.99
London Chippy image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

London Chippy

14067 noblewood plz, woodbridge

Avg 4.3 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crabby Fries$14.00
Southern Flare image

 

Southern Flare

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aroma Latin Fusion image

 

Aroma Latin Fusion

15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Harmony Pho & Grill

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian Taco$13.95
w/ fresh pineapple, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, spinach & scallion w/ lime & our spicy sauce(mayo base)
Harmony Combo Rice$17.00
served w/ grilled pork and teriyaki chicken w/eggroll
Egg roll (2)$5.95
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Tierra Deli Woodbridge

14120 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY, WOODBRIDGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baleada de Carne$14.99
Stuffed flour tortilla with Beef, beans, mozzarella
Pup Ayote$2.49
Squash pupusa - corn tortilla
Empanadas$1.89
Sweet plantain
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Mr. Big's Seafood

14067 NOBLEWOOD PLZ, Woodbridge

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp headless$16.04
Serve with cajun sauce/corn/red potato
Crab Cake Burger$18.00
4oz Crab Cake
New Zealad Mussels$12.59
Serve with cajun sauce/corn/red potato
Restaurant banner

 

Oki Bowl

14067 NOBLEWOOD PLZ, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KimChi Ramen$14.00
MeMaw's Table image

 

MeMaw's Table

15000 Potomac Town Pl suite 100536, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Spot At Belmont Bay image

 

The Spot At Belmont Bay

551 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

That Bowl Woodbridge

5540 Staples Mill Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woodbridge

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Milkshakes

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

