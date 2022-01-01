Woodbridge restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Woodbridge, Virginia
Woodbridge is home to one of the largest shopping centers in northern Virginia, Potomac Mills Mall as well as the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Whether you prefer to spend the day shopping or exploring the natural habitats of endangered species, you can bet you’ll enjoy a delicious meal when you’re through. Enjoy some American fare within the Potomac Mills Mall or venture down Potomac Mills Rd to discover even more tasty dishes.
Choose from Caribbean cuisine, Mexican food, Vietnamese, Peruvian fare, and Hawaiian poke. There are many different types of food to choose from with classic dishes like tacos, burgers, sushi, ramen, and empanadas. You can order all your favorites from dine-in to delivery in Woodbridge. Order for the family or grab a quick lunch at work. There is a restaurant for every meal.
If you’re looking to wind down there are lovely places to visit in the downtown area with fine wine, craft beer, and classic cocktails. You can even relax with your crew at the local cigar lounge if you so desire. From margaritas to ale, you’ll find exciting ways to connect with friends and socialize in Woodridge. Enjoy a delicious meal, a refreshing beverage, and tons of fun in this charm-filled town.
Woodbridge's top cuisines
Must-try Woodbridge restaurants
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bonfire Chicken
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Bonfire Original Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, House Slaw, Mild Bonfire Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Fries
|$2.99
|Nuggets-10pcs
|$6.99
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Two Brothers Chicken
14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
Hand Battered 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Mayo
|Mighty Moe
|$2.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce & Cheese
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$5.99
100% White Meat Chicken W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayo
Teddy's Taco Shack
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Asada Fries
|$12.00
Deep Fried Golden Brown Shoestring Fries, Seasoned with our Signature Fry Spice, House Queso, Sliced Carne Asada, Roasted Corn Salsa, Sliced Jalapeno, Green
Onions, Chipotle Ketchup, Baja Sauce, Cilantro
|Drunken Thai Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Fresh Shrimp Panko Breaded & Deep Fried Golden Brown, Thai Cucumber Salad, Sweet Chili Aioli & Soy Ginger Glaze
|Chicken Baja Taco
|$4.00
Grilled Chicken, Chili Lime Slaw, Black Bean Salsa, Baja Sauce
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Premium Shake
|$5.99
|Onion Rings
|$5.99
|Burger
|$5.79
Brew Republic Bierwerks
15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|22oz Clean Sheet Wheat - btl
|$6.99
Our Clean Sheet Wheat Hefeweizen is brewed with German malts, hops, and yeast. It is pale straw colored and cloudy, courtesy of the healthy dose (over 50%) of wheat in the mash. Clean Sheet Wheat’s flavor notes include banana and clove; it’s light, crisp, and perfect for your summer get-away, or any other “clean sheet” you have planned.
|22oz Patriot 212 - btl
|$7.99
Light, clear and easy drinking, but unlike the big beers we all know, Patriot 212 is a properly made Munich Helles golden lager with a prevailing sweet malt flavor and just enough noble hop bitterness to provide balance, resulting in a smooth, medium-bodied, bright golden lager.
|22oz VAIPA - btl
|$7.99
Our signature, hop-forward East Coast IPA is a hoppy yet smooth finishing delight. The rock-solid pale and crystal malt bill and aggressive hop schedule of citrus and floral hops are in perfect harmony and deliver a clean, well-balanced, malty sweet and citrusy flavor. We also add late additions and dry hops to craft a prominent floral hop aroma that finishes the beer perfectly.
The All American Steakhouse
4179 Merchants Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|*Bacon Chz Burger
|$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
|*Crab Dip - Entree
|$14.00
A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.
|*14oz Delmonico
|$29.50
Our succulent 14oz ribeye steak, marinated in olive oil and Cajun Spices. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
Stacks
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Thick, All Beef Angus patty seasoned and grilled. Topped with your choice of cheese and our thick cut Apple Cider Smoked Bacon
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Single 4oz Angus Beef patty, seasoned and grilled. Served on a toasted bun.
|Hamburger
|$9.00
Thick angus beef patty seasoned and grilled, served on a toasted bun.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Tasty Crab Woodbridge
14477 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Corn Hush Puppies
|$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
|Whiting Basket
|$16.00
Battered and Fried Fresh Whiting. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Whiting is standout for its light, firm, lean, sweet and delicate taste. Staff Favorite!
|Shrimp
|$14.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Little Miner Taco
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Mushroom
|$4.00
Oyster Mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives
|Chicken Tinga
|$4.00
slow cooked shredded chicken, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, mojo de ajo (roasted garlic)
|Birria de Res Quesotaco - Single
|$5.00
Braised Beef, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Onion, Cilantro with a side of beef consomme
The Electric Palm
12745 Sea Ray Lane, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Wings
|$16.25
Served with ranch
Choice of: Hot | Mild | Cajun | Old Bay | BBQ
|Pull Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.50
4 shrimp wrapped in rice paper, fried, served with thai chili sauce
JAMMIN' ISLAND BBQ
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Jammin' Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
A handful of pulled Jerk Chicken combined with our Jrek BBQ Sauce on Coco Bread or Potato Bun
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Deep fried wings tossed in the sauce of your choice: Jerk Sauce, BBQ or Buffalo.
|Fried Plantains
|$4.00
Sweet and Savory Plantains are a perfect culinary compliment for any protein on your plate
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Hot Chikn Kitchn
14313 Potomac Mills Rd, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Country Chikn Salad
|$9.49
Fresh Arcadian harvest lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, topped with our succulent house fried chicken. Your choice of sauce and dressing
|Side Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries
|$3.49
House seasoned fries
|Combo 1
|$12.99
Nashville chikn sandwich with fries and a drink
Kiki's
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Kikiyaki Triple
|$10.99
Our signature waffle made with your filling choice
|Kikiyaki & Cup
|$7.49
A 9 oz cup our your choice of ice cream with 2 toppings and a kikiyaki waffle with your choice of filling
|Ice Cream Float
|$4.50
Your choice of ice cream topped with your choice of soda.
Jodie, LLC.
15809 Neabsco Rd, Woodbridge,
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.75
medium
|Italian Beef Meal
|$12.75
Tender beef, soft bun roll in beef au jus comes with Fried and a Drink
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
JUICY CLAW
16701 River Ridge Blvd, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Combo 1
|$21.99
|Potato
|$0.99
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
London Chippy
14067 noblewood plz, woodbridge
|Popular items
|Crabby Fries
|$14.00
Harmony Pho & Grill
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Taco
|$13.95
w/ fresh pineapple, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, spinach & scallion w/ lime & our spicy sauce(mayo base)
|Harmony Combo Rice
|$17.00
served w/ grilled pork and teriyaki chicken w/eggroll
|Egg roll (2)
|$5.95
Mi Tierra Deli Woodbridge
14120 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY, WOODBRIDGE
|Popular items
|Baleada de Carne
|$14.99
Stuffed flour tortilla with Beef, beans, mozzarella
|Pup Ayote
|$2.49
Squash pupusa - corn tortilla
|Empanadas
|$1.89
Sweet plantain
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Mr. Big's Seafood
14067 NOBLEWOOD PLZ, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Shrimp headless
|$16.04
Serve with cajun sauce/corn/red potato
|Crab Cake Burger
|$18.00
4oz Crab Cake
|New Zealad Mussels
|$12.59
Serve with cajun sauce/corn/red potato
Little Miner Taco
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Birria de Res Munchwrap
|$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
|Chicken Tinga Street Taco
|$4.00
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans
MeMaw's Table
15000 Potomac Town Pl suite 100536, Woodbridge
The Spot At Belmont Bay
551 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge
That Bowl Woodbridge
5540 Staples Mill Plaza, Woodbridge