Woodbridge restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Woodbridge, Virginia

Woodbridge is home to one of the largest shopping centers in northern Virginia, Potomac Mills Mall as well as the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Whether you prefer to spend the day shopping or exploring the natural habitats of endangered species, you can bet you’ll enjoy a delicious meal when you’re through. Enjoy some American fare within the Potomac Mills Mall or venture down Potomac Mills Rd to discover even more tasty dishes.



Choose from Caribbean cuisine, Mexican food, Vietnamese, Peruvian fare, and Hawaiian poke. There are many different types of food to choose from with classic dishes like tacos, burgers, sushi, ramen, and empanadas. You can order all your favorites from dine-in to delivery in Woodbridge. Order for the family or grab a quick lunch at work. There is a restaurant for every meal.



If you’re looking to wind down there are lovely places to visit in the downtown area with fine wine, craft beer, and classic cocktails. You can even relax with your crew at the local cigar lounge if you so desire. From margaritas to ale, you’ll find exciting ways to connect with friends and socialize in Woodridge. Enjoy a delicious meal, a refreshing beverage, and tons of fun in this charm-filled town.