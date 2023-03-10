Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocco Chicken 14555 Jefferson Davis Hwy

No reviews yet

14555 Richmond Highway

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00

Our Rice Bowls are healthy, and literally bursting with both flavor and texture, with your choice of protein along with an irresistible sauce.

Gyro Rice Bowl

$12.00

Our Rice Bowls are healthy, and literally bursting with both flavor and texture, with your choice of protein along with an irresistible sauce.

Chicken & Gyro Rice Bowl

$13.00

Our Rice Bowls are healthy, and literally bursting with both flavor and texture, with your choice of protein along with an irresistible sauce.

White Sauce

$0.50

Additional Sauce

Pollo a la Brasa

Quarter Chicken (dark meat)

$9.00

Our halal Peruvian style roasted chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings giving the chicken robust flavors Served with two sides.

Quarter Chicken (white meat)

$10.00

Our halal Peruvian style roasted chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings giving the chicken robust flavors Served with two sides.

Half Chicken

$15.50

Our halal Peruvian style roasted chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings giving the chicken robust flavors Served with two sides.

Whole Chicken w/o Sides

$18.50

Our halal Peruvian style roasted chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings giving the chicken robust flavors.

Whole Chicken with Sides

$21.50

Our halal Peruvian style roasted chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings giving the chicken robust flavors Served with two sides.

Green Sauce

$0.50

Additional Sauce

Yellow Sauce

$0.50

Additional Sauce

Red Sauce

$0.50

Additional Sauce

Family Specials

2 Whole Chickens

$39.50

Our halal Peruvian style roasted chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings giving the chicken robust flavors Served with two sides.

3 Whole Chickens

$54.50

Our halal Peruvian style roasted chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings giving the chicken robust flavors Served with two sides.

Green Sauce

$0.50

Additional Sauce

Yellow Sauce

$0.50

Additional Sauce

Red Sauce

$0.50

Additional Sauce

Salad Bowl

Chicken Salad Bowl

$11.00

Our salad bowls are deliciously and packed full of fresh ingredients and flavors, with your choice of protein along with an irresistible sauce.

Gyro Salad Bowl

$12.00

Our salad bowls are deliciously and packed full of fresh ingredients and flavors, with your choice of protein along with an irresistible sauce.

Chicken & Gyro Salad Bowl

$13.00

Our salad bowls are deliciously and packed full of fresh ingredients and flavors, with your choice of protein along with an irresistible sauce.

White Sauce

$0.50

Additional Sauce

Subs

Steak & Cheese

$11.50

Seasoned steak, grilled onions, white American cheese, chopped lettuce, tomatoes & mayo, Served with French Fries

Chicken Steak & Cheese

$11.50

Seasoned chicken, grilled onions, white American cheese, chopped lettuce, tomatoes & mayo, Served with French Fries

Wrap

Chicken Wraps

$11.00

Enjoy healthy, just the way you want it, in a freshly baked warm pita, great way to stay fueled for the day, with your choice of protein along with an irresistible sauce.

Gyro Wraps

$12.00

Enjoy healthy, just the way you want it, in a freshly baked warm pita, great way to stay fueled for the day, with your choice of protein along with an irresistible sauce.

Chicken & Gyro Wraps

$13.00

Enjoy healthy, just the way you want it, in a freshly baked warm pita, great way to stay fueled for the day, with your choice of protein along with an irresistible sauce.

Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 Jumbo fried wings in choice Plain, Buffalo, BBQ, or Mango Habanero. Served with ranch.

Side Items

Plain Rice

$4.00

Veggie Rice

$4.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Yuca

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

Plantains

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$4.50

Baklava

$4.50

Flan Cake

$4.50

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14555 Richmond Highway, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Directions

