Manassas restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Manassas, Virginia
Manassas is a historic town with beautiful architecture, charming parks and reserves, and some of the most delicious food you can find. Enjoy tastes from Italy, New Orleans, soul food, and classic American fare. Each restaurant varies from trendy spins on traditional dishes to old favorites that make everyone feel at home. Just a quick visit to Old Town off Center Street will open a world of tastes, sights, and exploration.
This charming city has family-friendly restaurants with dishes your whole family can enjoy. There are also secluded local dates spots in Manassas that will provide you and your sweetheart with a romantic setting to reconnect. No matter what type of cuisine and ambiance you’re searching for there is a perfect place for you in this historic district.
When you’re through dining for the evening, stop for a glass of wine at the local winery or choose from one of the many craft breweries Manassas has to offer. Whether you’re in the mood to wind down after work or spend an evening with friends you’ll find what you need here. From local morning coffee to restaurants with comforting home cooking, enjoying your day in Manassas isn’t any trouble at all.
Must-try Manassas restaurants
Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas
9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas
|Popular items
|"Original" Fire Burger
|$5.49
1/3lb Fresh Spicy Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo American Cheese
|Steak & Cheese
|$5.99
Chopped Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese
|10pc Boneless Wings
|$6.49
House made Hand breaded All White meat Tossed in your Choice of sauce
Choong Man Chicken
9952 Liberia Ave, Manassas
|Popular items
|Curry Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
|Garlic Soy Chicken
|$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
|Garlic Spicy Chicken
|$13.00
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$13.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas)
|Pup Queso
|$2.49
Cheese Pupusa - Corn Tortila
|Pup Revueltas
|$2.49
Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing
|Classic Cheesesteak
|$13.00
shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
|10 wings
|$15.00
10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|Popular items
|*6oz Filet
|$22.50
Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.
|*Bacon Chz Burger
|$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
|*14oz Delmonico
|$29.50
Our succulent 14oz ribeye steak, marinated in olive oil and Cajun Spices. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Monza Pizza
|$16.25
Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.25
Good ol' Classic.
Fresh Pizza dough house tomato sauce shredded mozzarella cooked crisp with garlic olive oil brushed on crust.
|Big Pig Sandwich
|$16.25
BBQ Roasted Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Creamy Coleslaw, Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas REBUILDING
9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$7.49
100 % White Meat Marinated Grilled Chicken Topped With Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo
|Steak Deluxe
|$10.49
Extra Chopped Beef Topped With Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo Extra Cheese (Provolone & American)
|Big Moe
|$5.49
1/3lb Fresh All Beef Patty Topped With Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce 1 Slice American Cheese
Doug's Deli
9366 Main Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Turkey Club Sub
|$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, and Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on 8 inch Sub Roll.
|French Dip
|$9.99
London Broil Roast Beef and Provolone served on grilled Sub Roll with side of Au Jus and house-made Horseradish Sauce.
|Miss Vickie's BBQ Kettle Cooked
|$1.50
Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ.
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas
|Popular items
|The Fat Kid
|$13.00
sliced brisket with chipotle aioli, Hog sauce, smashed avocado, roasted tomatoes, bread & butter pickles and cheddar cheese, on a warm onion-poppy seed bun
|Two Meat Platter
|$21.00
Choice of meats served w/ 2 sides
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
Finished with Sweet Baby Jesus rub. Served on a warm Brioche bun.
Carmello's
9108 Center St, Manassas
|Popular items
|Vieras Entree
|$35.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Artichokes, White Wine Garlic Sauce, Tomato Rice
|Carneiro Assado
|$35.00
Rack of Lamb, Bread Crumbs, Pistachios, Parsley, Mint, Rosemary, Thyme, Dijon Mustard, Olive Oil, Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes, Chianti Demi-Glace, Broccoli
|Ricotta Arancina
|$13.00
Risotto, Saffron, Lemon Zest, Parmesan, Ricotta, Breadcrumbs, Flour, Eggs
Semifreddo
8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas
|Popular items
|Crab Ravioli
|$26.00
|Pappardelle Al Funghi
|$24.00
|Agnolotti
|$24.00
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Popular items
|South West Burger
|$12.00
Pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, onion ring, peach habanero BBQ sauce. Served with fries
|Greek Burger
|$13.00
Red onion, sliced tomato, sliced feta cheese, sliced cucumber, tzatziki sauce. Served with fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Choice of grilled or our Signature Fried Chicken topped with chopped pickles & triple pepper aioli. Served with fries
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
9428 Battle St, Manassas
|Popular items
|Burrito Suizo Grande
|$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
|Classic Taco Platter
|$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|Popular items
|GRILLED WINGS
|$10.99
CHOICE OF 6 OR 12 GRILLED JUMBO WINGS. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
|BAVARIAN PRETZELS
|$7.99
THREE SOFT BAVARIAN PRETZELS SERVED WITH WARM CHEESE & CREOLA MUSTARD.
|BURGER CREATIONS
|$11.99
7 OUNCES OF FRESH GROUND BEEF, GRILLED TO PERFECTION. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND CHOICE OF TWO TOPPINGS.
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
9412 Main St, Manassas
|Popular items
|Fatty Bolger
|$15.00
|Soda
|$3.00
|Eggs-calibur
|$8.00
Gather & Graze
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|Popular items
|Fall Gather Board
|$75.00
Our Gather Board with a fall twist! Featuring three artisanal cheeses, three cured meats, two accompaniments, and some sweet fall treats. Feeds 6 - 10. The perfect item to bring to any get together this season!
|Fall Signature Board
|$105.00
Our signature board with a fall twist! Featuring four artisanal cheeses, four cured meats, three accompaniments, and sweet fall treats. Feeds 10 - 14. The perfect item to bring to any get together this season!
|Gather Board
|$65.00
Feeds 6-10 people. Our gather board features an assortment of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh and dried fruits, mixed nuts, olives or cornichons, and a fruit preserve. Ingredients selection is based on availability and your gather board may differ from the pictures. Please let us know if there are any allergy restrictions or special requests at the checkout page and we will do our best to accommodate.
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Popular items
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$17.99
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
|She-Crab Soup
|$7.99
Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse
9329 Main Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Veggie Burger
|$11.00
|Spaghetti Special
|$5.00
|Steak Philly
|$12.00
Zandra's Taqueria
9114 Center St, Manassas
|Popular items
|C- Quesadilla
10" Flour tortillas, filled with cheese
Add your favorite protein
|Fried Chicken Taco Pack
|$12.50
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
|Rock & Roll Shrimp Taco Pack
|$15.50
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Grilled Pineapple, Corn Salsa
La China Poblana Taqueria
9792 Center St, Manassas
|Popular items
|Birria Ramen
|$14.50
Tender, slow cooked beef brisket in consume broth, seasoned with chiles, lime juice & our secret blend of spices. Served with ramen noodles and freshly grated mexican cheese.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Mexican city-style soft taco with steak, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
|Viva Mexico Platter
|$42.00
Your choice of 12 tacos, any style, served with an assortment of our homemade salsas.
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant
9675 Liberia Ave, Manassas
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, cucumbers, croutons, and dijon vinaigrette
|Greek Chicken
|$17.50
Lemon Rice Pilaf, Feta cheese, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, and olives
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, cheddar grit cake, Cajun cream, and pico de gallo
EL Establo Bar & Grill
7911 Centreville road, Manassas
|Popular items
|Tacos / single
|$3.00
Served with cilantro, onions, salsa
|Pupusas
|$2.95
Corn tortillas with your choice of stuffing. Served with pickled cabbage
|Botana de Chicarron
|$12.99
Chicarron, pupusa, tomato, celery, cucumber, 2 different salsas
Tortino Mare
120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park
|Popular items
|Classic Tiramisu
|$7.00
Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, mascarpone cream and Kaluha.
|Margherita Pizza
Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & basil.
|Cheese Pizza
Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with
tomato sauce, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.
Puerto Rico Cafe, LLC
9809 Cockrell Rd, Manassas
