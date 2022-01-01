Manassas restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Manassas, Virginia

Manassas is a historic town with beautiful architecture, charming parks and reserves, and some of the most delicious food you can find. Enjoy tastes from Italy, New Orleans, soul food, and classic American fare. Each restaurant varies from trendy spins on traditional dishes to old favorites that make everyone feel at home. Just a quick visit to Old Town off Center Street will open a world of tastes, sights, and exploration.

This charming city has family-friendly restaurants with dishes your whole family can enjoy. There are also secluded local dates spots in Manassas that will provide you and your sweetheart with a romantic setting to reconnect. No matter what type of cuisine and ambiance you’re searching for there is a perfect place for you in this historic district.

When you’re through dining for the evening, stop for a glass of wine at the local winery or choose from one of the many craft breweries Manassas has to offer. Whether you’re in the mood to wind down after work or spend an evening with friends you’ll find what you need here. From local morning coffee to restaurants with comforting home cooking, enjoying your day in Manassas isn’t any trouble at all.

Manassas's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
French
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Manassas restaurants

Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas image

 

Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas

9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
"Original" Fire Burger$5.49
1/3lb Fresh Spicy Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo American Cheese
Steak & Cheese$5.99
Chopped Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese
10pc Boneless Wings$6.49
House made Hand breaded All White meat Tossed in your Choice of sauce
More about Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas
Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

9952 Liberia Ave, Manassas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Curry Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
Garlic Soy Chicken$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Garlic Spicy Chicken$13.00
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
More about Choong Man Chicken
Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas image

 

Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas

7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada$13.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas)
Pup Queso$2.49
Cheese Pupusa - Corn Tortila
Pup Revueltas$2.49
Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing
Classic Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
10 wings$15.00
10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
The All American Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*6oz Filet$22.50
Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.
*Bacon Chz Burger$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*14oz Delmonico$29.50
Our succulent 14oz ribeye steak, marinated in olive oil and Cajun Spices. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Monza image

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monza Pizza$16.25
Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.
Cheese Pizza$14.25
Good ol' Classic.
Fresh Pizza dough house tomato sauce shredded mozzarella cooked crisp with garlic olive oil brushed on crust.
Big Pig Sandwich$16.25
BBQ Roasted Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Creamy Coleslaw, Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
More about Monza
Doug's Deli image

 

Doug's Deli

9366 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Club Sub$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, and Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on 8 inch Sub Roll.
French Dip$9.99
London Broil Roast Beef and Provolone served on grilled Sub Roll with side of Au Jus and house-made Horseradish Sauce.
Miss Vickie's BBQ Kettle Cooked$1.50
Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ.
More about Doug's Deli
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q image

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Fat Kid$13.00
sliced brisket with chipotle aioli, Hog sauce, smashed avocado, roasted tomatoes, bread & butter pickles and cheddar cheese, on a warm onion-poppy seed bun
Two Meat Platter$21.00
Choice of meats served w/ 2 sides
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
Finished with Sweet Baby Jesus rub. Served on a warm Brioche bun.
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
Carmello's image

GRILL

Carmello's

9108 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vieras Entree$35.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Artichokes, White Wine Garlic Sauce, Tomato Rice
Carneiro Assado$35.00
Rack of Lamb, Bread Crumbs, Pistachios, Parsley, Mint, Rosemary, Thyme, Dijon Mustard, Olive Oil, Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes, Chianti Demi-Glace, Broccoli
Ricotta Arancina$13.00
Risotto, Saffron, Lemon Zest, Parmesan, Ricotta, Breadcrumbs, Flour, Eggs
More about Carmello's
Semifreddo image

 

Semifreddo

8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Ravioli$26.00
Pappardelle Al Funghi$24.00
Agnolotti$24.00
More about Semifreddo
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
South West Burger$12.00
Pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, onion ring, peach habanero BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Greek Burger$13.00
Red onion, sliced tomato, sliced feta cheese, sliced cucumber, tzatziki sauce. Served with fries
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Choice of grilled or our Signature Fried Chicken topped with chopped pickles & triple pepper aioli. Served with fries
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant image

GRILL

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

9428 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burrito Suizo Grande$10.95
Classic Taco Platter$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
More about Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED WINGS$10.99
CHOICE OF 6 OR 12 GRILLED JUMBO WINGS. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
BAVARIAN PRETZELS$7.99
THREE SOFT BAVARIAN PRETZELS SERVED WITH WARM CHEESE & CREOLA MUSTARD.
BURGER CREATIONS$11.99
7 OUNCES OF FRESH GROUND BEEF, GRILLED TO PERFECTION. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND CHOICE OF TWO TOPPINGS.
More about Preston's Pub
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern image

SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern

9412 Main St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fatty Bolger$15.00
Soda$3.00
Eggs-calibur$8.00
More about Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
Gather & Graze image

 

Gather & Graze

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fall Gather Board$75.00
Our Gather Board with a fall twist! Featuring three artisanal cheeses, three cured meats, two accompaniments, and some sweet fall treats. Feeds 6 - 10. The perfect item to bring to any get together this season!
Fall Signature Board$105.00
Our signature board with a fall twist! Featuring four artisanal cheeses, four cured meats, three accompaniments, and sweet fall treats. Feeds 10 - 14. The perfect item to bring to any get together this season!
Gather Board$65.00
Feeds 6-10 people. Our gather board features an assortment of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh and dried fruits, mixed nuts, olives or cornichons, and a fruit preserve. Ingredients selection is based on availability and your gather board may differ from the pictures. Please let us know if there are any allergy restrictions or special requests at the checkout page and we will do our best to accommodate.
More about Gather & Graze
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cedar Plank Salmon$17.99
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
She-Crab Soup$7.99
Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.
Fish & Chips$16.99
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

9329 Main Street, Manassas

Avg 4.2 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Veggie Burger$11.00
Spaghetti Special$5.00
Steak Philly$12.00
More about Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse
Zandra's Taqueria image

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

9114 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
C- Quesadilla
10" Flour tortillas, filled with cheese
Add your favorite protein
Fried Chicken Taco Pack$12.50
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
Rock & Roll Shrimp Taco Pack$15.50
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Grilled Pineapple, Corn Salsa
More about Zandra's Taqueria
La China Poblana Taqueria image

 

La China Poblana Taqueria

9792 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birria Ramen$14.50
Tender, slow cooked beef brisket in consume broth, seasoned with chiles, lime juice & our secret blend of spices. Served with ramen noodles and freshly grated mexican cheese.
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Mexican city-style soft taco with steak, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Viva Mexico Platter$42.00
Your choice of 12 tacos, any style, served with an assortment of our homemade salsas.
More about La China Poblana Taqueria
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Vita Italian Restaurant

9675 Liberia Ave, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bella Vita Italian Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

EL Establo Bar & Grill

7911 Centreville road, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos / single$3.00
Served with cilantro, onions, salsa
Pupusas$2.95
Corn tortillas with your choice of stuffing. Served with pickled cabbage
Botana de Chicarron$12.99
Chicarron, pupusa, tomato, celery, cucumber, 2 different salsas
More about EL Establo Bar & Grill
BG pic

 

Tortino Mare

120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Tiramisu$7.00
Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, mascarpone cream and Kaluha.
Margherita Pizza
Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & basil.
Cheese Pizza
Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with
tomato sauce, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.
More about Tortino Mare
Puerto Rico Cafe, LLC image

 

Puerto Rico Cafe, LLC

9809 Cockrell Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Puerto Rico Cafe, LLC
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Manassas

Tacos

Carne Asada

Quesadillas

Fettuccine Alfredo

Reuben

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Caesar Salad

