Choong Man Chicken Manassas

review star

No reviews yet

9952 Liberia Ave

Manassas, VA 20110

Popular Items

Garlic Soy Chicken
Fried Chicken
Garlic Spicy Chicken

Original

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection tossed in your choice of sauces.
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.99+

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection

Garlic Soy Chicken

Garlic Soy Chicken

$15.99+

Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze

Garlic Spicy Chicken

Garlic Spicy Chicken

$15.99+

Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers

Snowed Garlic Spicy Chicken

$16.99+
Red Hot Pepper Chicken

Red Hot Pepper Chicken

$15.99+

Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$15.99+

Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.

Snow

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in your sauce of choice.
Snow Onion

Snow Onion

$17.99+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.

Hot Snow Onion

Hot Snow Onion

$17.99+Out of stock

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our addictively spicy sauce.

Curry Snow Onion

Curry Snow Onion

$17.99+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our signature golden curry sauce.

Sides

Bacon Jalapeno Bites (spuds)

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura 5pc

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks 6pc

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Specialties

Where Choong Man really shines - our specialty dishes!
Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

$17.99+

Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

$17.99+

Crispy Chicken topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our signature lemon dressing

Cheese Monster Chicken

$18.99+

Fish and Chips

$14.00
Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

$13.00

Savory, Fried and Charcoal-grilled gizzard tossed in a soy glaze

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

$13.00

Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.

Basket Of Fries

Regular Fries

$5.00

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Truffle fries with parmesan cheese

$8.00

Cheese Monster Fries

$8.00

EXTRA RADISH

Extra Radish

$1.00

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera Red Guava

$5.25+

Aloe vera Kiwi Strawberry

$5.25+

Aloe Mango Green Apple

$5.25+

Aloe Kamquat Lemon

$5.25+

Aloe Kiwi

$5.25+

Popping Bubbles

Popping Bubbles Lychee (lychee pop)

$5.25+

Popping Bubbles Strawberry (lychee pop)

$5.25+

Popping Bubbles Mango (passion fruit pop)

$5.25+

Popping Bubbles Red Guava (lychee pop)

$5.25+

Popping Bubbles Passion Fruit (passion fruit pop)

$5.25+

Popping Bubbles Pineapple (passion fruit pop)

$5.25+

Green Tea

Green Tea Passion Fruit (Mango Jelly)

$5.25+

Green Tea Mango (Mango Jelly)

$5.25+

Green Tea Strawberry (Lychee Jelly)

$5.25+

Green Tea Green Apple (Lychee Jelly)

$5.25+

Milk Bubble Tea

Black Milk Tea

$5.25+

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.25+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.25+

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25+

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25+

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25+

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.25+

Tiger Milk Tea

$5.25+

Tea Do Specialties

Zen's Awakening (one size)

$6.75

Tropical Twister (Lychee Jelly)

$5.25+

Sunset (Aloe Jelly)

$5.25+

Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Tapioca Pearl)

$5.25+

The Hulk (Aloe Jelly)

$5.25+

First Love (Aloe Jelly)

$5.25+

Honey Jazz (Aloe Jelly)

$5.25+

Oreo Milk Tea (Tapioca Pearl)

$5.25+

Smoothie

Mango Smoothie (Mango Jelly)

$5.25+

Lychee Smoothie (Lychee Jelly)

$5.25+

Kiwi Smoothie (Aloe Jelly)

$5.25+

Cool Blue Raspberry Smoothie (Lychee Jelly)

$5.25+

Fresh Avocado Smoothie (Tapioca Pearl)

$5.25+

Bottled Water

Dasani 20oz

$1.75

CM Chicken Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Coke Zero can

$1.50Out of stock

Bottled Soda and Iced Tea

Coke 20oz

$2.50

Coke Cherry 20oz

$2.50

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.50

Sprite 20oz

$2.50

Fanta Orange 20oz

$2.50

Fanta Pineapple 20oz

$2.50

Minutemaid Lemonade 20oz

$2.50

Minutemaid Lemonade Pink 20oz

$2.50

Golds Peak Sweetened

$2.50

Golds Peak Unsweetened

$2.50

Golds Peak Zero Sugar Sweetened

$2.50

Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.50

Golds Peak California Raspberry

$2.50

Coffee

Pokka Milk Coffee (gold)

$1.99Out of stock

Pokka Milk Coffee (blue)

$1.99Out of stock

Pokka Vanilla Milk Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Pokka Cappuccino Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Moriyama Matcha Latte Green Tea with Milk

$2.99Out of stock

Moriyama Caffe Latte Coffee with Milk

$2.99Out of stock

Moriyama Tea Latte Black Tea with Milk

$2.99Out of stock

Flavored Drinks

Calpico Lychee

$2.99Out of stock

Calpico Original

$2.99Out of stock

Calpico White Peach

$2.99

Calpico Mango

$2.99Out of stock

Calpico Strawberry

$2.99Out of stock

H2C Coconut Water

$2.99Out of stock

Onions

Sliced Onions (16oz)

$2.00

Sliced Spring (green) Onions (16oz) w/Lemon Sauce

$4.00

Sliced Spring (green) Onions (16oz) w/Garlic Soy

$4.00

Sliced Spring (green) Onions (16oz) No Sauce

$3.00

Sauces

Snow Onion Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Snow Onion Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Curry Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Curry Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Spicy Garlic Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Spicy Garlic Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Red Hot Pepper (2oz)

$1.00

Red Hot Pepper (4oz)

$2.00

Garlic Soy (2oz)

$1.00

Garlic Soy (4oz)

$2.00

CM Lemon Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

CM Lemon Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Monster Cheese Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Ranch Extra (2oz)

$0.50

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

Lunch Special Monday Thru Friday (11:00am - 2:00pm)

LS Original

LS Soy Garlic

LS Garlic Spicy

LS Curry

LS Red Hot Pepper

Fish and Chips Lunch Special Monday Thru Friday (11:00am - 2:00pm)

Lunch Special, Fish and chips

$11.99

Chocolates

Pocky Strawberry

$2.99

Pocky Chocolate

$2.99

Pocky Coconut

$2.99

Pejoy Cookies and Cream

$2.99

Jelly / Gummies

Hi-Chew Tropical Mix

$2.99

Hi-Chew Original Mix

$2.99

Hi-Chew Soda Pop

$2.99

Hi-Chew Fantasy Mix

$2.99

Hi-Chew Sweet & Sour

$2.99

Hi-Chew SuperFruit Mix

$2.99

Hi-Chew Plus Fruit

$2.99

Chips

Pringles Sour Cream n Onion

$0.99

Pringles Original

$0.99

Pringles Cheddar

$0.99

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

9952 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

Choong Man Chicken image
Choong Man Chicken image

