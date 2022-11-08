Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Doug's Deli

No reviews yet

$$

9366 Main Street

Manassas, VA 20110

Popular Items

Doug Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Italian Sub

Beer

Cans and Bottles
Alewerks - The Giant Peach - DIPA 8.3% ABV - 4pk

Alewerks - The Giant Peach - DIPA 8.3% ABV - 4pk

$16.00Out of stock

Ardent - Cucumber Lemon Gose - Gose 4.5% - 4pk

$16.00
Aslin - Grovestand - IPA 6.5% ABV - 4pk

Aslin - Grovestand - IPA 6.5% ABV - 4pk

$16.00Out of stock

Aslin - Purple Starfish - IPA 5.7% - 4pk

$16.00

Aslin - Volcano Sauce - Sour 6.0% ABV - 4pk

$16.00
Center Of The Universe - Chameleon - IPA 6.8% ABV - 4pk

Center Of The Universe - Chameleon - IPA 6.8% ABV - 4pk

$16.00
Hardywood - Tropic Like It's Hot - Sour Ale 6.0% ABV - 4pk

Hardywood - Tropic Like It's Hot - Sour Ale 6.0% ABV - 4pk

$16.00
Kindred Spirit - Double Headspace - DIPA 10.2% ABV - 4pk

Kindred Spirit - Double Headspace - DIPA 10.2% ABV - 4pk

$16.00Out of stock

Kindred Spirit - Tropical Express - NEIPA 8.4% - 4pk

$16.00

Lickinghole Creek - Juicy #30 - JIPA 7.5% ABV - 4pk

$16.00Out of stock
Midnight - Watermelon Lime - Kolsch 5.4% ABV - 4pk

Midnight - Watermelon Lime - Kolsch 5.4% ABV - 4pk

$16.00

mustang Sally - Phreak Blackberry | Lime - Sour 6.1% ABV - 4pk

$16.00

Nost - Vaguely Melancholy - IPA 6.69% ABV - 4pk

$16.00

Stone - Fear Movie Lions - DIPA 8.5% ABV - 4pk

$16.00Out of stock

Cider

Coyote Hole Oma Smith - Cider 6.9% ABV 4pk

Coyote Hole Oma Smith - Cider 6.9% ABV 4pk

$16.00

Oma Smith's is a crisp semi-sweet cider that starts out with a blend of three apples and back-sweetened with fresh pressed Granny Smith cider. A staple of Coyote Hole Ciderworks.

Wine

Fabbioli Cellars Chardonnay 750ml bottle

Fabbioli Cellars Chardonnay 750ml bottle

$22.00

750 mL - Alcohol 12.00% This 100% Loudoun wine is such a delight. The nose is filled with incredible fresh white blossoms with vanilla and fresh coconut. The palate bursts open with fresh green apple and bright lemons with creamy, smooth butterscotch on the finish.

Fabbioli Cellars PACO ROJO (Red Wine) 750ml bottle

Fabbioli Cellars PACO ROJO (Red Wine) 750ml bottle

$22.00

750 mL - Alcohol 12.00% Our Paco Rojo is a festive medium-bodied, off-dry red blend. The nose starts off with aromas of juicy dark fruit. The palate continues with flavors of cranberry, pomegranate & bright acidity to balance the sweetness.

Barboursville Pinot Grigio 750ml Bottle

$22.00

Barboursville Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

$22.00

Barboursville Cabernet Franc 750ml Bottle

$22.00

Williamsburg Viognier 750ml Bottle

$22.00

Williamsburg Dry Rose 750ml Bottle

$22.00

Williamsburg Petit Verdot 750ml Bottle

$22.00

Game Day Package for 4

FOOD & BEER for 4 ($17.50 ea)

FOOD & BEER for 4 ($17.50 ea)

$70.00

~ Package includes food and beer for up to 4 people. This includes 2 subs cut in half, 4 bags of chips, pasta salad for 4, and two 4 packs of Virginia Brewed Craft beer. That's $17.50 per person and everything you need for a great Game Day, or Any Day!

Game Day Package for 8

FOOD & BEER for 8 ($17.50 ea)

FOOD & BEER for 8 ($17.50 ea)

$140.00

~ Package includes food and beer for up to 8 people. This includes 4 subs cut in half, 8 bags of chips, pasta salad for 8, and four 4 packs of Virginia Brewed Craft beer. That's $17.50 per person and everything you need for a great Game Day!

Delivery Meal Deal

Sandwich, Side, and Dessert

Sandwich, Side, and Dessert

$15.00

Get dinner delivered! We've partnered with DoorDash to bring all of Doug's Deli food, beer, and wine. right to your door when ordered using our online menu. To get you started we paired some of our best dinner sandwiches and sides options at a special price.

Specialty Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

1/2 lb. of Corned Beef piled high with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Russian Dressing served on grilled Marble Rye.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$12.99

1/2 lb. of Pastrami with Swiss Cheese and Deli Mustard served on grilled Marble Rye.

Hot Italian

Hot Italian

$9.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Hot Peppers served on grilled Ciabatta.

French Dip

French Dip

$9.99

London Broil Roast Beef and Provolone served on grilled Sub Roll with side of Au Jus and house-made Horseradish Sauce.

Cubano

Cubano

$11.99

Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, and Swiss Cheese served on grilled Ciabatta.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$11.99

Cabbage, Pulled Pork, Chili Lime Aioli, Cilantro, Pickled Daikon and Carrot served on 8 inch Sub Roll.

Subs

Doug Sub

Doug Sub

$9.99

Choice of Turkey Sub, Ham Sub, Chicken Sub, or Roast Beef Sub. All Doug's Subs come with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on 8 inch Sub Roll.

Turkey Club Sub

Turkey Club Sub

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, and Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on 8 inch Sub Roll.

Chicken Pesto Sub

Chicken Pesto Sub

$9.99

Chicken, Basil Pesto, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, and Fresh Mozzarella served on 8 inch Sub Roll.

Roast Beef and Horseradish Sub

Roast Beef and Horseradish Sub

$10.99

London Broil Roast Beef, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, and house-made Horseradish Sauce served on 8 inch Sub Roll.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and house-made Deli Dressing served on 8 inch Sub Roll.

Caprese Sub

Caprese Sub

$7.99

Chopped Basil, Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, and house-made Balsamic Vinaigrette on 8 inch Sub Roll.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.99

All Beef Meatballs, Parmesan, Mozzarella, and Marinara Sauce on Toasted 8 inch Sub Roll.

Sandwiches

Dirty Doug

Dirty Doug

$7.99

Beef hash, pepper jack cheese, colby jack cheese, and yellow mustard on grilled white bread.

BLT

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted white bread.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Albacore tuna and dill pickle relish in a mayonnaise dressing with lettuce, tomato and onion on toasted white bread.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Roasted chicken, onion, red peppers, slivered almonds in a light dressing with lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Colby jack and cheddar cheese grilled on white bread.

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.00

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread.

Soup & Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$7.99

Classic Caesar salad made with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and pita bread. Protein options available.

Cobb

Cobb

$8.99

Cobb salad made with lettuce, bacon, egg, tomato, and blue cheese. Comes with ranch dressing and pita bread. Additional protein options available.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$8.99

Mediterranean salad made with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, onion and goat cheese. Comes with honey herb vinaigrette and pita bread. Protein options available.

Apples and Arugula

Apples and Arugula

$8.99

Apple and arugula salad made with goat cheese, almonds, and dried cranberries. Comes with honey herb vinaigrette and pita bread. Protein options available.

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$2.00

Tomato soup served in a 6 oz. cup.

Beef Chili (after 4 pm only)

Beef Chili (after 4 pm only)

$4.50

Hearty beef and bean chili made with peppers, onions, and corn. Served in 6 oz. cup.

Chips

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Cooked

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Cooked

$1.50

Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt.

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Kettle Cooked

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Kettle Cooked

$1.50

Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Jalapeno.

Miss Vickie's BBQ Kettle Cooked

Miss Vickie's BBQ Kettle Cooked

$1.50

Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ.

Miss Vickie's Salt and Vinegar Kettle Cooked

Miss Vickie's Salt and Vinegar Kettle Cooked

$1.50

Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar.

Goldfish

Goldfish

$1.25

Individual Size Bag of Goldfish Cheddar Crackers.

Sides

Potato Salad 6oz

Potato Salad 6oz

$3.50

Potato, hard boiled egg, celery, onion, mayo and fresh dill with other seasonings.

Macaroni Salad 6oz

Macaroni Salad 6oz

$3.50

Elbow macaroni in a sweet creamy dressing with celery, peppers, carrots, egg and onions.

Cucumber Tomato Salad 6oz

Cucumber Tomato Salad 6oz

$3.50

Cucumber, tomato, and onion tossed in deli dressing.

Pasta Salad 6oz

Pasta Salad 6oz

$3.50

Penne pasta with diced onion, green and red peppers, with Italian seasoning in deli dressing.

Tuna Salad 6oz

Tuna Salad 6oz

$3.50

Albacore tuna and dill pickle relish in a mayonnaise dressing.

Chicken Salad 6oz

Chicken Salad 6oz

$3.50

Roasted chicken, onion, red peppers, and slivered almonds in a light dressing.

Fruit & Veggies

Hummus and Veggies 6oz

Hummus and Veggies 6oz

$3.50

Roasted Red Pepper humus served in 6 oz container with carrots and celery.

Sliced Apple and Peanut Butter

Sliced Apple and Peanut Butter

$2.50

Sliced apples and creamy peanut butter dip.

Grape Cup

Grape Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Refreshing cup of red and green grapes.

Deli Pickle

Deli Pickle

$0.25

Dill pickle half cut in quarters.

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.00

Single Serving Slice of Chocolate Cake layered with Rich Belgian Chocolate Mousse and topped with Chocolate Shavings.

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Individual Serving Bag of Famous Amos Bite Size Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Individual serving slice of original cheesecake on a graham cracker crust.

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Pibb Xtra

Pibb Xtra

$2.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75
Cranberry Grape

Cranberry Grape

$2.75
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$2.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted Sandwiches and Local Craft Beer. Available for lunch and dinner. Everything is "good to go" for pickup or delivery.

Location

9366 Main Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

