Manassas sandwich spots you'll love

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

Pretzel Sticks$9.00
a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing
Classic Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
10 wings$15.00
10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
Doug's Deli image

 

Doug's Deli

9366 Main Street, Manassas

Italian$9.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and house-made Deli Dressing served on 8 inch Sub Roll.
BLT$7.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted white bread.
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Cooked$1.50
Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt.
The Battle Street Bistro image

 

The Battle Street Bistro

9402 Battle St., Manassas

Bistro Burger$16.00
Angus Patty, brioche bun, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and Tomato
Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, cheddar grit cake, Cajun cream, and pico de gallo
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied pecans, fried panko crusted goat cheese, and dijon vinaigrette
