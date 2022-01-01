Manassas sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Manassas
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing
|Classic Cheesesteak
|$13.00
shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
|10 wings
|$15.00
10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
More about Doug's Deli
Doug's Deli
9366 Main Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Italian
|$9.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and house-made Deli Dressing served on 8 inch Sub Roll.
|BLT
|$7.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted white bread.
|Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Cooked
|$1.50
Individual Size Chip Bag, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt.
More about The Battle Street Bistro
The Battle Street Bistro
9402 Battle St., Manassas
|Popular items
|Bistro Burger
|$16.00
Angus Patty, brioche bun, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and Tomato
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, cheddar grit cake, Cajun cream, and pico de gallo
|Warm Goat Cheese Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied pecans, fried panko crusted goat cheese, and dijon vinaigrette