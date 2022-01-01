Mac and cheese in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Mac and Cheese Bites
|$7.00
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Kid Mac N Cheese
|$1.00
|Mac n cheese
|$3.50
PIZZA
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$9.50
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy housemade macaroni and cheese
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas
|Mac & Cheese - 1/2 Pan
|$30.00
|Mac & Cheese - Regular
|$4.50
A blend of 4 cheeses with corkscrew pasta
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
With fries and a drink
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Fusilli noodles tossed in our signature cheese sauce
|Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Fusilli noodles tossed in freshly grated smoked gouda cheese, roasted onions and smoked bacon. Topped with Parmesan cheese and baked. Served with seasonal vegetables
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|MAC & CHEESE BURGER
|$15.99
SMOTHERED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON AND TOPPED WITH THREE MAC & CHEESE WEDGES.
|MAC & CHEESE WEDGES
|$9.99
CREAMY CHEDDAR CHEESE MIXED WITH MACARONI THEN LIGHTLY FRIED. SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE RANCH.