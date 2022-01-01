Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve mac and cheese

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac and Cheese Bites$7.00
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Kid Mac N Cheese$1.00
Mac n cheese$3.50
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Mac & Cheese$9.50
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy housemade macaroni and cheese
More about Monza
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q image

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese - 1/2 Pan$30.00
Mac & Cheese - Regular$4.50
A blend of 4 cheeses with corkscrew pasta
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
With fries and a drink
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.00
Fusilli noodles tossed in our signature cheese sauce
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$16.00
Fusilli noodles tossed in freshly grated smoked gouda cheese, roasted onions and smoked bacon. Topped with Parmesan cheese and baked. Served with seasonal vegetables
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MAC & CHEESE BURGER$15.99
SMOTHERED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON AND TOPPED WITH THREE MAC & CHEESE WEDGES.
MAC & CHEESE WEDGES$9.99
CREAMY CHEDDAR CHEESE MIXED WITH MACARONI THEN LIGHTLY FRIED. SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE RANCH.
More about Preston's Pub
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac 'n Cheese$6.99
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.99
Fresh lobster meat and a Boursin cheese sauce baked golden brown, served with broccolini.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

Steak Subs

Margherita Pizza

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Spaghetti

Chopped Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (32 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston