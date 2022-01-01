Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve nachos

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$15.00
house fried tortilla chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeños served with a side of sour cream
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Nachos - Entree$11.25
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Nachos$10.00
Corn tortilla chips, smoked queso, diced tomato, fresh jalapenos, green onions, smashed avocado, cilantro, sour cream and fire roasted salsa.
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$13.00
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
IRISH NACHOS$10.99
FRESH HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR & JACK CHEESES, CRISPY BACON AND CORNED BEEF, FRESH PICO DE HALLO AND JALAPENOS.
More about Preston's Pub

