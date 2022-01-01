Nachos in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve nachos
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Nachos
|$15.00
house fried tortilla chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeños served with a side of sour cream
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Nachos - Entree
|$11.25
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas
|Classic Nachos
|$10.00
Corn tortilla chips, smoked queso, diced tomato, fresh jalapenos, green onions, smashed avocado, cilantro, sour cream and fire roasted salsa.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Nachos
|$13.00