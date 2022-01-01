Restaurant header imageView gallery

2 Silos Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

9925 Discovery Blvd

Manassas, VA 20109

Popular Items

Wings
Southwest Egg Rolls
Bavarian Pretzel

Small Plates

Bacon Cheeseburger Tots

Bacon Cheeseburger Tots

$12.95

Crispy tater tots topped with seasoned ground beef, house-made creamy cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and bacon bits

Buffalo Chicken Tots

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$12.95

Crispy tater tots topped with chicken, house-made creamy cheese sauce, green onions, blue cheese crumbles, and drizzled with buffalo ranch sauce

Plain Jane Tots

Plain Jane Tots

$5.95

Crispy tater tots served with a side of ketchup

Supreme Tots

Supreme Tots

$12.95

Crispy tater tots topped with ground chorizo, house-made creamy cheese sauce, roasted corn, pico de gallo, black beans, red onion, jalapeños, and sour cream, drizzled with cilantro lime crema

Chili & Beer Cheese Nachos

Chili & Beer Cheese Nachos

$9.95

Nachos with house-made 2 Silos beer cheese, beef chili and jalapeños. Garnished with sour cream and green onions

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

Shredded chicken with blended cheeses and buffalo ranch sauce. Served with tortilla chips

Southwestern Trio Dip

Southwestern Trio Dip

$11.95

Homemade salsa, guacamole and house-made 2 Silos beer cheese. Served with tortilla chips

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.95

Fresh spinach with blended cheeses, garlic, salt and pepper. Served with tortilla chips

Banh Mi Hot Dog

Banh Mi Hot Dog

$6.00

All-beef hot dog topped with Sriracha mayo coleslaw and cilantro

BYO Hot Dog

BYO Hot Dog

$6.00

Choose your toppings: chili, sauerkraut, onions, ketchup, mustard

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

Roasted Brussels sprouts with Applewood chopped bacon. Topped with balsamic glaze and crumbled goat cheese

Fried Asian Ribs

Fried Asian Ribs

$14.00

Tender ribs flash fried then tossed in a sweet asian chili sauce. Served on a bed of cabbage and topped with green onions

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Cavatappi pasta enveloped in a rich and creamy cheese sauce. Topped with a blend of shredded Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs, baked to perfection

Southwest Egg Rolls

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.00

Crispy egg rolls stuffed with chicken, corn, black beans and cheese. Served with zesty southwest sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.95

Traditional Bavarian salted pretzel. Served with house-made 2 Silos beer cheese and whole grain mustard

Wings

Wings

$12.95

Eight smoked wings served with a choice of celery or carrots and a choice of a ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Salads & Soups

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.95

A crisp Romaine salad that packs a crunch with tortilla chips, roasted corn, black beans, diced tomatoes, avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese and tossed in a zesty southwest dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our rich, homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with oven baked croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, roasted corn and egg tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette. Topped with bacon and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

Chili

Chili

$7.95

Beef chili with pinto and kidney beans. Garnished with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

3 Little Pigs

3 Little Pigs

$15.95

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Tangy barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95

Spicy buffalo ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, green onions

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.95

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, portobello mushroom, sliced tomato

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, basil, olive oil

The Luau

The Luau

$12.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

Veggie Lover

Veggie Lover

$13.95

Sun-dried tomato puree, portobello mushroom, bell pepper, black olive, onion, mozzarella cheese

White Pizza

White Pizza

$11.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil

2 Silos Calzone

2 Silos Calzone

$11.95

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, and one topping of your choice

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.95

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

$8.00

A sweet twist on our familiar Bavarian pretzel, coated with butter and cinnamon sugar, drizzled with vanilla glaze. Served with apple cinnamon dipping sauce

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located on the campus of Farm Brew LIVE at Innovation Park in Prince William County, VA, we are a premier destination brewery. A place for family and friends to come together and enjoy craft beer, food, cocktails, and live music. We’re a family committed to bringing the best that local brewers, chefs, and entertainers have to offer in one unforgettable experience.

9925 Discovery Blvd, Manassas, VA 20109

