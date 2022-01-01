Cinco de Mayo TexMex Bristow
10270 Bristow Center Drive
Bristow, VA 20136
Appetizers
Quesadilla
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Camarones al Ajillo*
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, a mix of Spanish herbs, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.
Fried Calamari
A generous portion of fresh, tender squid lightly floured then deep-fried, served with lemon wedges and homemade marinara sauce.
Nacho Platters
Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.
Taquitos Sonora
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Ceviche Mixto*
Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.
Ceviche Clasico*
Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger, and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.
Ceviche Crispy
Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger, and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.
Chile con Queso
Cheese dip. Served with corn tortillas
Platanos Fritos
Sweet fried plantains, Served with sour cream.
Tamal de Elote
Sweet corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.
Chille con Carne
Chile con queso with seasoned ground beef and beans, topped with chopped onions and sour cream. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Fresh Guacamole
Chicken Wings
Cocktail De Camarones
Soups & Salads
Seafood Soup
A delightful combination of scallops, shrimp, and clams in a savory saffron broth topped with fresh cilantro.
Sopa de Tortillas
Mexican Style chicken broth simmered with mixed vegetables. Served with crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, cheese, and avocado on the side.
Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with Romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans, and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Frida Salad
Mixed baby greens topped with fajitas, corn, tomatoes, avocado, black olives, sliced almonds, shredded Monterrey Jack cheese, and house raspberry vinaigrette
La Comadre Salad
Chicken or Steak Fajitas smothered with barbecue sauce over a bed of Romaine lettuce, Monterrey Jack cheese, flour tortilla chips, red onions, and tomatoes. Tossed in honey mustard.
Cinco de Mayo Salad
Chicken or Steak fajitas over a bed of romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palm. Served with our house dressing on the side.
Tostada Laredo No Meat
Parrilladas Combinaciones
Monterrey Superior
Steak and Chicken Fajitas with camarones brochette.
Jalisco
Steak Fajitas, Quail, and Camarones Diablo.
San Miguel
Baby back ribs and Camarones Diablo.
Reynosa
Steak or Chicken Fajitas with Baby back ribs.
Nogales
Steak or Chicken Fajitas with Camarones Diablo.
Sinaloa
Steak or Chicken Fajitas with grilled Quail.
Cinco de Mayo Platter
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Camarones Diablo, baby back ribs, and Quail.
Plato Grande
Pepe's Platter
Pepe’s Tacos
Three homemade crispy tacos filled with beef or chicken.
Tacos al Carbon
Three fresh flour tortillas filled with Chicken or Steak Fajitas.
Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with broiled catch of the day, picadillo de cilantro and queso blanco Mexicano.
Tacos Mexicanos
Three open face corn tortillas with sautéed diced skirt steak topped with fresh red onions, cilantro, sour cream and queso blanco Mexicano.
Chile Relleno
Two fresh roasted Poblano peppers filled with your preference of ground beef or a blend of Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Covered with Ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese.
Combos
Choose 2 or 3 of the following items to make your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Pollos
Pollo Adelita
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and fresh picadillo de cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Pollo Saltado
Strips of grilled chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, scallions, and Tres amigos peppers topped with home fries potatoes, cilantro, and fresh Jalapeño. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Pollo Santa Fe
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, mushroom, and spinach sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, and sautéed vegetables.
Steak & Pork
El Patron NY Steak
Grilled New York strip steak. Served with garlic sauce, homemade fried yucca, white rice, black beans, and salad on the side.
Acapulco Steak
Grilled New York strip steak topped with sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and salad.
Lomo Saltado
NY steak sautéed with tomatoes, red onion, scallions, and Tres amigos peppers topped with home fries potatoes, cilantro, and fresh Jalapeño. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef sauteed with green peppers, onion, cilantro. Served with white rice topped with fried plantains, black beans on the side.
Masitas de Puerco al Horno
Tender morsels of pork, slowly roasted in Spanish-style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans, and fried plantains on the side.
Seafood & Fish
Mariscada
Spanish style, seafood stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with white rice on the side
Marisco Saltado
A generous portion of shrimp and scallops, sautéed with tomatoes, French fries, red onions, green peppers, and cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Camarones Tequila
A generous portion of jumbo shrimp sautéed with spring onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and garlic, then glazed with tequila. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Juarez Salmon
Grilled fillet of salmon topped with shrimp and scallops, covered with Cancun sauce. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Chicken Fajitas
All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Steak & Chicken fajitas
All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Vegetables Fajitas
All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Costillas Barbacoa
All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Quail Fajitas
All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Camarones Brochette
All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Camarones Diablos
All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Carne Asada Fajita
A 10 Oz. Marinated skirt steak
Kids Menu
Burritos,Enchiladas,Chimichangas
Burritos
large Flour tortilla rolled with,preference,and covered with cheese.Server with Mexican,refried beans, lettuce,pico de Gallo.guacamole,and sour cream
Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with your preference and covered with melted cheese.Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,pico de Gallo,Guacamole,and sour cream
Chimichangas
Large flour tortilla rolled with your preference and lightly fried.Served with refried bean,Mexican rice.lettuce,pico de Gallo,guacamole and sour cream on the side
Items
Refried Beans
A la Charra Beans
Black Beans
French Fries
Chip & Salsa
Sautéed Vegetables
Shredded Cheese
Single Taco al Carbon
Single Shrimp Taco
Single Enchilada
Single Fish Taco
Side Salad
Single Camarones Diablo
Single Camarones Brochette
Single Taco Mexicano
Single Pepe's Taco
Single Chile Relleno Carne
Side Avocado
Side Chile Toreado
Side Corn tortilla
Side Flour Tortilla
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Mexican Rice
White Rice
Side Order Lettuce
Side Order Steak
Side Order Chicken
Side Order Ribs
Side Qrder Quail
Side Cheese Chile Relleno
Pico De Fajita
Grill Jalapeños
Yuca
Soft Drinks
Juices
