Cinco de Mayo TexMex Bristow

10270 Bristow Center Drive

Bristow, VA 20136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Camarones al Ajillo*

$12.95

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, a mix of Spanish herbs, and white wine. Served with toasted French bread.

Fried Calamari

$11.95

A generous portion of fresh, tender squid lightly floured then deep-fried, served with lemon wedges and homemade marinara sauce.

Nacho Platters

Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.

Taquitos Sonora

$8.95

Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Ceviche Mixto*

$12.95

Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.

Ceviche Clasico*

$12.95

Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger, and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.

Ceviche Crispy

$12.95

Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger, and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.

Chile con Queso

$7.95+

Cheese dip. Served with corn tortillas

Platanos Fritos

$4.95

Sweet fried plantains, Served with sour cream.

Tamal de Elote

$4.95

Sweet corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.

Chille con Carne

$8.95

Chile con queso with seasoned ground beef and beans, topped with chopped onions and sour cream. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Fresh Guacamole

$14.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Cocktail De Camarones

$17.00

Soups & Salads

Seafood Soup

$12.95

A delightful combination of scallops, shrimp, and clams in a savory saffron broth topped with fresh cilantro.

Sopa de Tortillas

$7.95

Mexican Style chicken broth simmered with mixed vegetables. Served with crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, cheese, and avocado on the side.

Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)

$14.95

A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with Romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans, and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Frida Salad

Mixed baby greens topped with fajitas, corn, tomatoes, avocado, black olives, sliced almonds, shredded Monterrey Jack cheese, and house raspberry vinaigrette

La Comadre Salad

Chicken or Steak Fajitas smothered with barbecue sauce over a bed of Romaine lettuce, Monterrey Jack cheese, flour tortilla chips, red onions, and tomatoes. Tossed in honey mustard.

Cinco de Mayo Salad

Chicken or Steak fajitas over a bed of romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palm. Served with our house dressing on the side.

Tostada Laredo No Meat

$9.99

Parrilladas Combinaciones

Monterrey Superior

$24.95

Steak and Chicken Fajitas with camarones brochette.

Jalisco

$24.95

Steak Fajitas, Quail, and Camarones Diablo.

San Miguel

$22.95

Baby back ribs and Camarones Diablo.

Reynosa

$22.95

Steak or Chicken Fajitas with Baby back ribs.

Nogales

$22.95

Steak or Chicken Fajitas with Camarones Diablo.

Sinaloa

$22.95

Steak or Chicken Fajitas with grilled Quail.

Cinco de Mayo Platter

$28.95

Grilled Chicken, Steak, Camarones Diablo, baby back ribs, and Quail.

Plato Grande

$69.95

Pepe's Platter

Pepe’s Tacos

$11.95

Three homemade crispy tacos filled with beef or chicken.

Tacos al Carbon

$18.95

Three fresh flour tortillas filled with Chicken or Steak Fajitas.

Fish Tacos

$18.95

Three corn tortillas filled with broiled catch of the day, picadillo de cilantro and queso blanco Mexicano.

Tacos Mexicanos

$17.95

Three open face corn tortillas with sautéed diced skirt steak topped with fresh red onions, cilantro, sour cream and queso blanco Mexicano.

Chile Relleno

Two fresh roasted Poblano peppers filled with your preference of ground beef or a blend of Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Covered with Ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese.

Combos

$13.95+

Choose 2 or 3 of the following items to make your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Pollos

Pollo Adelita

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and fresh picadillo de cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Pollo Saltado

$18.95

Strips of grilled chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, scallions, and Tres amigos peppers topped with home fries potatoes, cilantro, and fresh Jalapeño. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Pollo Santa Fe

$18.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, mushroom, and spinach sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, and sautéed vegetables.

Steak & Pork

El Patron NY Steak

$23.95

Grilled New York strip steak. Served with garlic sauce, homemade fried yucca, white rice, black beans, and salad on the side.

Acapulco Steak

$23.95

Grilled New York strip steak topped with sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and salad.

Lomo Saltado

$22.95

NY steak sautéed with tomatoes, red onion, scallions, and Tres amigos peppers topped with home fries potatoes, cilantro, and fresh Jalapeño. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Ropa Vieja

$18.95

Shredded beef sauteed with green peppers, onion, cilantro. Served with white rice topped with fried plantains, black beans on the side.

Masitas de Puerco al Horno

$18.95

Tender morsels of pork, slowly roasted in Spanish-style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans, and fried plantains on the side.

Seafood & Fish

Mariscada

$24.95

Spanish style, seafood stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with white rice on the side

Marisco Saltado

$22.95

A generous portion of shrimp and scallops, sautéed with tomatoes, French fries, red onions, green peppers, and cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Camarones Tequila

$23.95

A generous portion of jumbo shrimp sautéed with spring onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and garlic, then glazed with tequila. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Juarez Salmon

$23.95

Grilled fillet of salmon topped with shrimp and scallops, covered with Cancun sauce. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$21.95

All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Chicken Fajitas

$20.95

All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Steak & Chicken fajitas

$21.95

All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Vegetables Fajitas

$15.95

All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Costillas Barbacoa

$19.95

All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Quail Fajitas

$19.95

All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Camarones Brochette

$22.95

All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Camarones Diablos

$20.95

All fajitas come on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and Spanish onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Carne Asada Fajita

$23.95

A 10 Oz. Marinated skirt steak

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$10.95

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Kids Tacos El Paso

$10.95

Mini Burrito

$10.95

Kids Tacos al Carbon

$10.95

Kids Nachos

$10.95

Cheese Burger

$10.95

Kids Soda

$0.00+

kids Juices

$3.50+

kids Ice Cream

$0.00+

Burritos,Enchiladas,Chimichangas

Burritos

large Flour tortilla rolled with,preference,and covered with cheese.Server with Mexican,refried beans, lettuce,pico de Gallo.guacamole,and sour cream

Enchiladas

$14.95+

Two corn tortillas rolled with your preference and covered with melted cheese.Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,pico de Gallo,Guacamole,and sour cream

Chimichangas

$14.95+

Large flour tortilla rolled with your preference and lightly fried.Served with refried bean,Mexican rice.lettuce,pico de Gallo,guacamole and sour cream on the side

Items

Refried Beans

$3.25

A la Charra Beans

$3.25

Black Beans

$3.25

French Fries

$3.99

Chip & Salsa

$2.95

Sautéed Vegetables

$3.50

Shredded Cheese

$3.25

Single Taco al Carbon

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Single Enchilada

Single Fish Taco

$4.95

Side Salad

$3.25

Single Camarones Diablo

$3.00

Single Camarones Brochette

$3.75

Single Taco Mexicano

$4.00

Single Pepe's Taco

$3.50

Single Chile Relleno Carne

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.25

Side Chile Toreado

$0.95

Side Corn tortilla

$1.50

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Side Sour Cream

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$4.99

Mexican Rice

$3.25

White Rice

$3.25

Side Order Lettuce

$1.99

Side Order Steak

$9.95

Side Order Chicken

$8.95

Side Order Ribs

$8.95

Side Qrder Quail

$9.95

Side Cheese Chile Relleno

$6.00

Pico De Fajita

$3.50

Grill Jalapeños

$1.50

Yuca

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke 16oz

$3.25

Diet Coke 16oz

$3.25

Sprite 16oz

$3.25

Fanta 16oz

$3.25

Mr. P Root Beer

$3.25

Ginger Ale 16oz

$3.25

Shirley Temple 16oz

$3.25

Pink Lemonade 16oz

$3.25

Mexican Coca cola

$5.25

Coke Zero 16oz

$3.25

Coffee

$2.95

Ice Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Soda Water

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Juices

Orange Juice 12oz

$3.99

Cranberry Juice 12oz

$3.99

Apple Juice 12oz

$3.99

Pineapple Juice 12 oz

$3.99

Horchata

$3.99+

Mango Juice

$6.00+

Maracuya Juice

$6.00+

Perrier

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.50

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.00

Cajeta

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Flan

$5.00

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$7.00

Vanilla Ice cream

$3.00

Chocolate Ice cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
10270 Bristow Center Drive, Bristow, VA 20136

