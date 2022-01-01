Turkey clubs in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Doug's Deli
9366 Main Street, Manassas
|Turkey Club Sub
|$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, and Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on 8 inch Sub Roll.
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Apple cider brined with fresh herbs, served on a warm Brioche bun
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|TURKEY CLUB WRAP
|$11.99
TURKEY, BACON AND SWISS CHEESE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES & RANCH DRESSING. SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLA.