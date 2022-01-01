Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Turkey Club Sub image

 

Doug's Deli

9366 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sub$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, and Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on 8 inch Sub Roll.
More about Doug's Deli
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q image

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.00
Apple cider brined with fresh herbs, served on a warm Brioche bun
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY CLUB WRAP$11.99
TURKEY, BACON AND SWISS CHEESE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES & RANCH DRESSING. SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLA.
More about Preston's Pub
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

9329 Main Street, Manassas

Avg 4.2 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Open Face Turkey Sandwich$9.00
More about Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

