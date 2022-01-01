Charlottesville restaurants you'll love

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast
  • Charlottesville

Charlottesville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Charlottesville restaurants

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sliced red tofu, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
Vietnamese Fresh Rolls (2 pieces) (NO Modifications)$5.00
NO MODIFICATIONS
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿(2 pcs) Lettuce, shredded carrot, cilantro, scallion, mint, cucumber, beansprout, rice vermicelli. Served with a house-made peanut sauce and a sweet chili fish sauce on the side. [+2] Add shrimp or fresh Twin Oaks Organic Tofu (GF).
Pad See Ew$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, stir-fried in our special Chimm sauce.
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
Crispy Chicken With Cashew$17.00
Crispy Chicken, onions, Cashew nuts, scallions, rainbow pepper in a tamarind sweet chili paste sauce.
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Japanese Dumpling
The Wool Factory image

 

The Wool Factory

1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheeseburger$7.00
Served with fresh fruit and a cookie
Mac And Cheese$5.00
Macaroni in house-made cheese sauce (yellow cheddar, white cheddar, and goat gouda) topped with with garlic herb crumble
1/2 Chicken$20.00
Local chicken slow roasted with
Peruvian rub, green sauce, aioli, fresh
flour tortillas, cilantro, and limes
Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd image

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Platter - Chicken$10.50
"A platter with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Beef$11.50
"A platter with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Salad - Chicken$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken image

 

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken

946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Homecoming 16"$15.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
The Queen 16"$21.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano
Say Cheese 16"$13.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS

Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar

20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dipping Sauce$0.75
housemade sauces for your crust
MED Create Your Own$13.00
Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings
SML Create Your Own$8.50
classic cheese pizza, customizable + toppings
Starr Hill Downtown image

 

Starr Hill Downtown

946 Grady Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Currant Affairs - 4PK CANS$13.99
Blackberry & Currant Sour, 6.3% ABV
Warehouse Pils - 4PK CANS$8.99
German-Style Pilsner
Bike Shorts Schwarzbier - CROW$10.00
Lynchburg Pilot Batch. 5.2% German Black Lager
Blue Moon Diner image

 

Blue Moon Diner

606 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Your Omelette$8.00
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
Pancake Platter$8.00
3 buttermilk griddle cakes served with side of 'Lamb Sugarworks' VT Maple Syrup and butter
Lg OJ$3.00
fresh squeezed Orange Juice, 12 oz.
The Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.00
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
Spinach Calzone$13.00
Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
Cannoli$5.00
crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar image

 

MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar

412 East Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bibimbap$13.00
Rice served with a medley of vegetables and your choice of bulgogi beef, spicy pork, chicken or organic tofu, topped with a sunny side up egg, spicy & sweet gochujang sauce - Gluten Free option available with Chicken or Tofu only
Dumplings$7.00
Deep fried dumplings with choice of pork or vegetable filling
Udon Bokkeum$14.00
Udon noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables and choice of bulgogi beef, spicy pork, bbq chicken or organic tofu
CONMOLE image

 

CONMOLE

816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coliflor$14.00
pan-seared organic cauliflower toasted with egg. green mole 
Carnitas$22.00
Autumn Olive Farm pork carnitas. Salsa picante. rice. pico de Gallo. avocado mousse. corn tortillas.
RICE$4.00
Our conmole tomato based rice 16 oz.
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

2119 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Chimm St image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dumplings (4pcs)$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce.
Vietnamese Noodle Salad [Bún] (GF). No Scallion Or Cilantro$11.00
(Vegan option available, click below)
A salad bowl w/ vermicelli noodles featuring lemongrass-marinated beef, chicken, or fried tofu over green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, & beansprouts, topped with mint, cilantro, scallion, cucumber, fried red onion, and crushed roasted peanuts. served with our house-made sour, slightly sweet fish sauce dressing on the side or our house-made VEGAN Bún dressing on the side.
Panang Curry CHICKEN$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and sliced chicken.
Monsoon Siam image

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drunken Noodle$14.00
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce
Red - D$14.00
Traditional style curry with bamboo shoots, basil, green chili, bell peppers.
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pork gyoza serve with homemade sweet chili sauce
Passiflora image

 

Passiflora

422 E Main Street, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado Caesar, Breadcrumbs. Choice of protein addition.
Fajitas$21.00
Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Queso Asadero, Flour Tortillas. With choice of protein.
Enchiladas$19.00
Refried Black Beans, Salsa Verde & Ranchero Sauce, Shredded Manchego, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream. With the choice of pork or jackfruit.
Rapture image

GRILL

Rapture

303 E Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.9 (943 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
steak frites$23.00
locally pastured foods for thought hanger steak, chimichurri, house-cut fries, braised collards
fried brussels sprouts$12.00
spicy tomato sauce, alabama white pulled pork, spicy mad hatter slaw, peanuts, goat cheese, & bbq dipping sauce
gumbo of shrimp, andouille, chicken & okra$17.00
served over rice, side of bread
Sammy's On The Corner image

 

Sammy's On The Corner

1427 University Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whiz Steak
Cheesesteak with Cheez Whiz / wit or witout grilled onions
Meatball Parm$11.50
Beef & pork meatballs / house marinara / Provolone / Parm / Amoroso roll
Pepper Steak
Cheesesteak with American & sweet peppers / wit or witout grilled onions
Fry's Spring Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fry's Spring Station

2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita (v, gfa)$12.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Piggie Smalls (gfa)$15.00
Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend
North of the Border (gfa)$15.00
Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce
Ivy Provisions image

 

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Superfood$12.49
Chopped Kale, shredded veggies, edamame, cranberries, cashews, sesame seeds, tahini vinaigrette.
Gobbfather$11.99
Roasted turkey, pepper jack cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, and arugula served on warm sourdough bread.
Winner, Winner$11.99
Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and green goddess dressing on a baguette.
Tavern & Grocery image

 

Tavern & Grocery

333 W Main St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
To-Go Tavern Thyme Margarita$18.00
Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Triple Sec, Thyme Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.
House Ground Burger$15.00
aged cheddar, pickled onions, lettuce, garlic aïoli
Cav$16.00
sauce pomodoro, preserved lemon, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
Corner Juice image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Corner Juice

1509 University Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Avocado$9.95
Hand-Carved Turkey, Homemade Avocado Spread, Cucumber, Red Onion, Homemade Herb Mayo, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
Coffee Almond$1.99
Almonds, Old Fashioned Oats, Almond Butter, Dates, Coffee, Agave Nectar, Himalayan Rock Salt [gluten free - contains nuts]
Avocado Toast (v)$8.95
Homemade Avocado Spread, Hemp Seeds, Watermelon Radishes, Black Pepper, Salt, Olive Oil, Chill Flakes, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
matchbox image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LG porky fig pizza$20.00
Garlic Puree Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt.
Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
Apple + Pear Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese.
Allergy Info:
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
N1 Pad Thai (GF)$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried in a tangy tamarind sauce with thin rice noodles and egg. Served with fresh bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts. It's GLUTEN FREE.
A1 Satay$6.00
(4 pcs) Skewered and grilled marinated chicken breast. Served with peanut sauce, toast, and cucumber salad.
Pho$11.00
Selected cuts of beef (other protein selections available), thin rice noodles, sliced onions and scallions in a clear bone broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, thai basil, sliced jalapenos and lime. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Corner Juice image

 

Corner Juice

201 East Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$8.95
Homemade avocado spread, hemp seeds, radishes, black pepper, salt, olive oil, red pepper flakes
Power Shot$3.55
Camu Camu, Ginger, Lemon, Beet, Carrot, Apple, Cucumber
Coconut Date$1.99
Almonds, Cashews, Old Fashioned Oats, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Protein, Medjool Dates, Agave, Lemon Zest
Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pistou$11.00
Spaghetti, shaved zucchini, confit tomato, basil pesto, parmesan [vegetarian]
Cacio$10.00
Tagliatelle, parmesan, cracked black pepper [vegetarian]
Pizza Margherita$13.00
10" pizza- tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
[vegetarian]
Maya image

 

Maya

633 West Main Street, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (2219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pimento Cheese Fritters (V)$11.00
pepper jelly, chive sour cream
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Oysters$14.00
house remoulade, gluten free by request
Local Lettuce Salad$9.00
granny smith apples, point reyes blue cheese, crispy country ham, toasted walnut, pickled beets, mulled cider vinaigrette
Shadwell's image

 

Shadwell's

1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Frites$30.00
Martinated Hanger Steak, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Choice of House Crafted Steak Sauce or Chimichuri.
Beignets$6.50
Flash Fried Dough, topped with powdered sugar for a sweet finish.
Blue Pils Burger (gfa)$16.00
Chuck Brisket Blend, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Pilsner Caramelized Onions, Brioche Bun, Fries
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$8.00
Layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers with mascarpone
Baked Penne Bolognese$19.00
Penne pasta and house made bolognese sauce and baked with three cheeses
Our bolognese sauce is made with local beef and house made sausage.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Grana cheese, olives, croutons and house-made ceasar dressing
The Fitzroy image

 

The Fitzroy

120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
baked mac and cheese$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
fried chicken sandwich$15.00
buttermilk battered, lemon cayenne aioli, pickles
dry rubbed wings$12.00
served crispy with house ranch and crystal's hot sauce
Hamiltons' At First and Main image

 

Hamiltons' At First and Main

101 West Main St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JUMBO LUMP CRABCAKE SANDWICH$20.00
ON GRILLED MARIEBETTE CHALLAH BUN WITH GREENS, TOMATO, AND REMOULADE, SERVED WITH HOME-FRIED POTATOES
NASI GORENG$17.00
Indonesian-style stir fry of shrimp, chicken, pork, and basmati rice with cucumber, peanuts, cilantro and lime
SHRIMP AND GRITS$29.00
SHRIMP POACHED IN CHARDONNAY AND LEMON WITH WOODSON'S MILL CREAMY GRITS, SMOKED ROMA TOMATO CONFIT, AND FRESH ARUGULA
shrimp poached in chardonnay and lemon
with Woodson’s mill creamy grits, smoked Roma tomato confit, and fresh arugula
