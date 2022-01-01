Charlottesville restaurants you'll love
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sliced red tofu, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
|Vietnamese Fresh Rolls (2 pieces) (NO Modifications)
|$5.00
NO MODIFICATIONS
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
(2 pcs) Lettuce, shredded carrot, cilantro, scallion, mint, cucumber, beansprout, rice vermicelli. Served with a house-made peanut sauce and a sweet chili fish sauce on the side. [+2] Add shrimp or fresh Twin Oaks Organic Tofu (GF).
|Pad See Ew
|$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, stir-fried in our special Chimm sauce.
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
|Crispy Chicken With Cashew
|$17.00
Crispy Chicken, onions, Cashew nuts, scallions, rainbow pepper in a tamarind sweet chili paste sauce.
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
Japanese Dumpling
The Wool Factory
1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Small Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Served with fresh fruit and a cookie
|Mac And Cheese
|$5.00
Macaroni in house-made cheese sauce (yellow cheddar, white cheddar, and goat gouda) topped with with garlic herb crumble
|1/2 Chicken
|$20.00
Local chicken slow roasted with
Peruvian rub, green sauce, aioli, fresh
flour tortillas, cilantro, and limes
Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Platter - Chicken
|$10.50
"A platter with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
|Platter - Beef
|$11.50
"A platter with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
|Salad - Chicken
|$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville
|Popular items
|The Homecoming 16"
|$15.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|The Queen 16"
|$21.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano
|Say Cheese 16"
|$13.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella
PIZZA • SALADS
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Dipping Sauce
|$0.75
housemade sauces for your crust
|MED Create Your Own
|$13.00
Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings
|SML Create Your Own
|$8.50
classic cheese pizza, customizable + toppings
Starr Hill Downtown
946 Grady Avenue, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Currant Affairs - 4PK CANS
|$13.99
Blackberry & Currant Sour, 6.3% ABV
|Warehouse Pils - 4PK CANS
|$8.99
German-Style Pilsner
|Bike Shorts Schwarzbier - CROW
|$10.00
Lynchburg Pilot Batch. 5.2% German Black Lager
Blue Moon Diner
606 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Your Omelette
|$8.00
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
|Pancake Platter
|$8.00
3 buttermilk griddle cakes served with side of 'Lamb Sugarworks' VT Maple Syrup and butter
|Lg OJ
|$3.00
fresh squeezed Orange Juice, 12 oz.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
|Spinach Calzone
|$13.00
Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
|Cannoli
|$5.00
crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
412 East Main Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Bibimbap
|$13.00
Rice served with a medley of vegetables and your choice of bulgogi beef, spicy pork, chicken or organic tofu, topped with a sunny side up egg, spicy & sweet gochujang sauce - Gluten Free option available with Chicken or Tofu only
|Dumplings
|$7.00
Deep fried dumplings with choice of pork or vegetable filling
|Udon Bokkeum
|$14.00
Udon noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables and choice of bulgogi beef, spicy pork, bbq chicken or organic tofu
CONMOLE
816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Coliflor
|$14.00
pan-seared organic cauliflower toasted with egg. green mole
|Carnitas
|$22.00
Autumn Olive Farm pork carnitas. Salsa picante. rice. pico de Gallo. avocado mousse. corn tortillas.
|RICE
|$4.00
Our conmole tomato based rice 16 oz.
Moe's Original BBQ
2119 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Turkey Platter
|$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Dumplings (4pcs)
|$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce.
|Vietnamese Noodle Salad [Bún] (GF). No Scallion Or Cilantro
|$11.00
(Vegan option available, click below)
A salad bowl w/ vermicelli noodles featuring lemongrass-marinated beef, chicken, or fried tofu over green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, & beansprouts, topped with mint, cilantro, scallion, cucumber, fried red onion, and crushed roasted peanuts. served with our house-made sour, slightly sweet fish sauce dressing on the side or our house-made VEGAN Bún dressing on the side.
|Panang Curry CHICKEN
|$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and sliced chicken.
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodle
|$14.00
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce
|Red - D
|$14.00
Traditional style curry with bamboo shoots, basil, green chili, bell peppers.
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
Pork gyoza serve with homemade sweet chili sauce
Passiflora
422 E Main Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado Caesar, Breadcrumbs. Choice of protein addition.
|Fajitas
|$21.00
Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Queso Asadero, Flour Tortillas. With choice of protein.
|Enchiladas
|$19.00
Refried Black Beans, Salsa Verde & Ranchero Sauce, Shredded Manchego, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream. With the choice of pork or jackfruit.
GRILL
Rapture
303 E Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|steak frites
|$23.00
locally pastured foods for thought hanger steak, chimichurri, house-cut fries, braised collards
|fried brussels sprouts
|$12.00
spicy tomato sauce, alabama white pulled pork, spicy mad hatter slaw, peanuts, goat cheese, & bbq dipping sauce
|gumbo of shrimp, andouille, chicken & okra
|$17.00
served over rice, side of bread
Sammy's On The Corner
1427 University Avenue, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Whiz Steak
Cheesesteak with Cheez Whiz / wit or witout grilled onions
|Meatball Parm
|$11.50
Beef & pork meatballs / house marinara / Provolone / Parm / Amoroso roll
|Pepper Steak
Cheesesteak with American & sweet peppers / wit or witout grilled onions
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fry's Spring Station
2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Margherita (v, gfa)
|$12.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
|Piggie Smalls (gfa)
|$15.00
Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend
|North of the Border (gfa)
|$15.00
Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Superfood
|$12.49
Chopped Kale, shredded veggies, edamame, cranberries, cashews, sesame seeds, tahini vinaigrette.
|Gobbfather
|$11.99
Roasted turkey, pepper jack cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, and arugula served on warm sourdough bread.
|Winner, Winner
|$11.99
Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and green goddess dressing on a baguette.
Tavern & Grocery
333 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|To-Go Tavern Thyme Margarita
|$18.00
Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Triple Sec, Thyme Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.
|House Ground Burger
|$15.00
aged cheddar, pickled onions, lettuce, garlic aïoli
|Cav
|$16.00
sauce pomodoro, preserved lemon, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Corner Juice
1509 University Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado
|$9.95
Hand-Carved Turkey, Homemade Avocado Spread, Cucumber, Red Onion, Homemade Herb Mayo, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
|Coffee Almond
|$1.99
Almonds, Old Fashioned Oats, Almond Butter, Dates, Coffee, Agave Nectar, Himalayan Rock Salt [gluten free - contains nuts]
|Avocado Toast (v)
|$8.95
Homemade Avocado Spread, Hemp Seeds, Watermelon Radishes, Black Pepper, Salt, Olive Oil, Chill Flakes, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|LG porky fig pizza
|$20.00
Garlic Puree Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt.
Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
|Apple + Pear Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese.
Allergy Info:
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|N1 Pad Thai (GF)
|$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried in a tangy tamarind sauce with thin rice noodles and egg. Served with fresh bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts. It's GLUTEN FREE.
|A1 Satay
|$6.00
(4 pcs) Skewered and grilled marinated chicken breast. Served with peanut sauce, toast, and cucumber salad.
|Pho
|$11.00
Selected cuts of beef (other protein selections available), thin rice noodles, sliced onions and scallions in a clear bone broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, thai basil, sliced jalapenos and lime. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Corner Juice
201 East Main Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Homemade avocado spread, hemp seeds, radishes, black pepper, salt, olive oil, red pepper flakes
|Power Shot
|$3.55
Camu Camu, Ginger, Lemon, Beet, Carrot, Apple, Cucumber
|Coconut Date
|$1.99
Almonds, Cashews, Old Fashioned Oats, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Protein, Medjool Dates, Agave, Lemon Zest
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Pistou
|$11.00
Spaghetti, shaved zucchini, confit tomato, basil pesto, parmesan [vegetarian]
|Cacio
|$10.00
Tagliatelle, parmesan, cracked black pepper [vegetarian]
|Pizza Margherita
|$13.00
10" pizza- tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
[vegetarian]
Maya
633 West Main Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Pimento Cheese Fritters (V)
|$11.00
pepper jelly, chive sour cream
|Cornmeal Crusted Fried Oysters
|$14.00
house remoulade, gluten free by request
|Local Lettuce Salad
|$9.00
granny smith apples, point reyes blue cheese, crispy country ham, toasted walnut, pickled beets, mulled cider vinaigrette
Shadwell's
1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Steak Frites
|$30.00
Martinated Hanger Steak, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Choice of House Crafted Steak Sauce or Chimichuri.
|Beignets
|$6.50
Flash Fried Dough, topped with powdered sugar for a sweet finish.
|Blue Pils Burger (gfa)
|$16.00
Chuck Brisket Blend, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Pilsner Caramelized Onions, Brioche Bun, Fries
PIZZA
Vivace
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers with mascarpone
|Baked Penne Bolognese
|$19.00
Penne pasta and house made bolognese sauce and baked with three cheeses
Our bolognese sauce is made with local beef and house made sausage.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Grana cheese, olives, croutons and house-made ceasar dressing
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|baked mac and cheese
|$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
|fried chicken sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk battered, lemon cayenne aioli, pickles
|dry rubbed wings
|$12.00
served crispy with house ranch and crystal's hot sauce
Hamiltons' At First and Main
101 West Main St, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|JUMBO LUMP CRABCAKE SANDWICH
|$20.00
ON GRILLED MARIEBETTE CHALLAH BUN WITH GREENS, TOMATO, AND REMOULADE, SERVED WITH HOME-FRIED POTATOES
|NASI GORENG
|$17.00
Indonesian-style stir fry of shrimp, chicken, pork, and basmati rice with cucumber, peanuts, cilantro and lime
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$29.00
SHRIMP POACHED IN CHARDONNAY AND LEMON WITH WOODSON'S MILL CREAMY GRITS, SMOKED ROMA TOMATO CONFIT, AND FRESH ARUGULA
shrimp poached in chardonnay and lemon
with Woodson’s mill creamy grits, smoked Roma tomato confit, and fresh arugula