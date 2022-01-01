Charlottesville sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Charlottesville

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken image

 

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken

946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gimme Meat 16"$19.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham
The Queen 16"$21.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano
The Homecoming 16"$15.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
Ivy Provisions image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Superfood$12.49
Chopped Kale, shredded veggies, edamame, cranberries, cashews, sesame seeds, tahini vinaigrette.
KISS Caprese ( Veg )$10.49
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and basil mayo served on a baguette.
En Fuego$10.49
Green chili chorizo, egg, potato, pepper jack cheese.
More about Ivy Provisions
Corner Juice image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Corner Juice

1509 University Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Avocado$9.95
Hand-Carved Turkey, Homemade Avocado Spread, Cucumber, Red Onion, Homemade Herb Mayo, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
Coffee Almond$1.99
Almonds, Old Fashioned Oats, Almond Butter, Dates, Coffee, Agave Nectar, Himalayan Rock Salt [gluten free - contains nuts]
Avocado Toast (v)$8.95
Homemade Avocado Spread, Hemp Seeds, Watermelon Radishes, Black Pepper, Salt, Olive Oil, Chill Flakes, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
More about Corner Juice
South Street Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

South Street Brewery

106 W South St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer-battered haddock served with fries and jalapeno-corn coleslaw
Caprese Burger$17.00
1/2 LB ground chuck, thick sliced mozzarella, arugula, tomato,l basil mayonnaise, balsamic glaze, and oregano
4 Pk Anastasia$16.99
ABV: 8.0% | Russian Imperial Stout | Color:Dark Brown | Our big, bold Russian Imperial Stout is brewed with roasted barley and real chocolate for a sweet, satisfying finish that leaves you wanting more. Aged in bourbon barrels.
More about South Street Brewery
Mona Lisa Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mona Lisa Pasta

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Pepperoni PIZZA$19.50
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs
DiVinci Sandwich$7.99
Genoa Salami, Soppresatta, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato on Seeded Baguette
-Fresh Mozzarella Salad$6.99
Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil with House Dressing
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli image

SANDWICHES

Dürty Nelly's Pub — Deli

2200 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cavalier$11.50
turkey, roast beef, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & dürty dressing
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Made locally, baked fresh
Hot Sicilian$9.75
genoa salami, turkey, provolone, red onion, pepper relish, & dürty dressing on marble rye
More about Dürty Nelly's Pub — Deli

