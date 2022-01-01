Charlottesville sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Charlottesville
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville
|Popular items
|Gimme Meat 16"
|$19.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham
|The Queen 16"
|$21.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano
|The Homecoming 16"
|$15.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Ivy Provisions
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Superfood
|$12.49
Chopped Kale, shredded veggies, edamame, cranberries, cashews, sesame seeds, tahini vinaigrette.
|KISS Caprese ( Veg )
|$10.49
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and basil mayo served on a baguette.
|En Fuego
|$10.49
Green chili chorizo, egg, potato, pepper jack cheese.
More about Corner Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Corner Juice
1509 University Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado
|$9.95
Hand-Carved Turkey, Homemade Avocado Spread, Cucumber, Red Onion, Homemade Herb Mayo, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
|Coffee Almond
|$1.99
Almonds, Old Fashioned Oats, Almond Butter, Dates, Coffee, Agave Nectar, Himalayan Rock Salt [gluten free - contains nuts]
|Avocado Toast (v)
|$8.95
Homemade Avocado Spread, Hemp Seeds, Watermelon Radishes, Black Pepper, Salt, Olive Oil, Chill Flakes, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
More about South Street Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
South Street Brewery
106 W South St., Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Beer-battered haddock served with fries and jalapeno-corn coleslaw
|Caprese Burger
|$17.00
1/2 LB ground chuck, thick sliced mozzarella, arugula, tomato,l basil mayonnaise, balsamic glaze, and oregano
|4 Pk Anastasia
|$16.99
ABV: 8.0% | Russian Imperial Stout | Color:Dark Brown | Our big, bold Russian Imperial Stout is brewed with roasted barley and real chocolate for a sweet, satisfying finish that leaves you wanting more. Aged in bourbon barrels.
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mona Lisa Pasta
921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|LG Pepperoni PIZZA
|$19.50
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs
|DiVinci Sandwich
|$7.99
Genoa Salami, Soppresatta, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato on Seeded Baguette
|-Fresh Mozzarella Salad
|$6.99
Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil with House Dressing
More about Dürty Nelly's Pub — Deli
SANDWICHES
Dürty Nelly's Pub — Deli
2200 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Cavalier
|$11.50
turkey, roast beef, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & dürty dressing
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Made locally, baked fresh
|Hot Sicilian
|$9.75
genoa salami, turkey, provolone, red onion, pepper relish, & dürty dressing on marble rye