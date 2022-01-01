Culpeper restaurants you'll love

Must-try Culpeper restaurants

Flavor on Main image

 

Flavor on Main

137 S Main St, Culpeper

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Red Pepper$8.00
Cast Iron Duck Breast$29.00
Chocolate Souffle$9.00
More about Flavor on Main
Humble Soul image

 

Humble Soul

10046 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
T-Love's BBQ Sandwich Meal$8.50
Eastern North Carolina chopped BBQ on a bun topped with our delicious coleslaw & drink
Humble Fish & Chips$10.00
2 Hand breaded whiting fried exactly right with crinkle cut fries & drink
Chicken Tender Basket$9.00
4 hand breaded chicken tenders with one side and drink
More about Humble Soul
Sweet Roux image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Roux

201 S East Street, Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SNS Popcorn Shrimp$9.00
Fried Popcorn Shrimp | Sweet N’ Spicy Sauce | Ranch
Hamburger Steak$15.00
2/3lb Ground Beef Steak | Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms | Mashed Potatoes | Beef Gravy
Cobb Salad
Balsamic Chicken | Bacon | Boiled Egg | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Cheddar Jack
Suggested: House Pomegranate Vinaigrette
More about Sweet Roux
O&A Coffee Car image

 

O&A Coffee Car

643 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$4.00
Espresso, steamed milk
AC Ethiopian Roast$12.00
Aperture Coffee Roasters Ethiopian Roast 8oz Bag
AC Mexico Roast$12.00
Aperture Coffee Mexico Roast: 8oz Bag
More about O&A Coffee Car
Grill 309 image

GRILL

Grill 309

309 S MAIN ST, Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BTL Shock Top$5.00
Mahi Tacos$12.00
More about Grill 309
