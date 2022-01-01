Culpeper restaurants you'll love
Culpeper's top cuisines
Must-try Culpeper restaurants
More about Flavor on Main
Flavor on Main
137 S Main St, Culpeper
|Popular items
|Roasted Red Pepper
|$8.00
|Cast Iron Duck Breast
|$29.00
|Chocolate Souffle
|$9.00
More about Humble Soul
Humble Soul
10046 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper
|Popular items
|T-Love's BBQ Sandwich Meal
|$8.50
Eastern North Carolina chopped BBQ on a bun topped with our delicious coleslaw & drink
|Humble Fish & Chips
|$10.00
2 Hand breaded whiting fried exactly right with crinkle cut fries & drink
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$9.00
4 hand breaded chicken tenders with one side and drink
More about Sweet Roux
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Roux
201 S East Street, Culpeper
|Popular items
|SNS Popcorn Shrimp
|$9.00
Fried Popcorn Shrimp | Sweet N’ Spicy Sauce | Ranch
|Hamburger Steak
|$15.00
2/3lb Ground Beef Steak | Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms | Mashed Potatoes | Beef Gravy
|Cobb Salad
Balsamic Chicken | Bacon | Boiled Egg | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Cheddar Jack
Suggested: House Pomegranate Vinaigrette
More about O&A Coffee Car
O&A Coffee Car
643 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
Espresso, steamed milk
|AC Ethiopian Roast
|$12.00
Aperture Coffee Roasters Ethiopian Roast 8oz Bag
|AC Mexico Roast
|$12.00
Aperture Coffee Mexico Roast: 8oz Bag