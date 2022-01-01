Harrisonburg restaurants you'll love
Harrisonburg's top cuisines
Must-try Harrisonburg restaurants
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
1731 S HIGH STREET, HARRISONBURG
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SPECIAL
|$6.90
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE ON A BAGEL, W/ SIDE OF HOMEFRIES
|BACON, EGG & CHEESE
|$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
|1/2 DOZEN BAGELS (PLUS 1 FREE)
|$6.00
1/2 DOZEN BAGELS. PLUS 1 FREE FOR A TOTAL OF 7 BAGELS. BAGELS ARE NOT TOASTED OR SLICED.
More about Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
1635 East Market Street, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|BACON, EGG & CHEESE
|$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
|CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$0.99
BUILD A CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE
|$5.00
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
More about Vinny's Italian Grill
Vinny's Italian Grill
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|VINNYS CLUB
|$8.49
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
|ITALIAN HOAGIE
|$8.99
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
|PHILLY STEAK
|$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
More about Magpie Diner
Magpie Diner
85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Chorizo Breakfast Bowl
|$10.95
Breakfast potatoes and chorizo, topped with avocado crema, scallions, cilantro, cotija and a fried egg. Add an extra egg $1.50.
|Bacon
|$2.45
Three slices.
|Herby Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Herby chicken salad with toasted almonds, honeycrisp apple, bibb lettuce, and herbs on toasted milk bread. Served with your choice of herb-salt fries or lightly-dressed greens.
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3
1741 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|BACON, EGG & CHEESE
|$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
|BREAKFAST SPECIAL
|$6.90
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE ON A BAGEL W/ SIDE OF HOMEFRIES
|SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE
|$5.00
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
More about Capital Ale House
Capital Ale House
41 Court Square, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Pierogies
|$11.00
Potato & onion pierogies, bacon, Havarti cheese, sour cream.
|Wings (20)
|$24.00
Your choice of: Barbecue, Thai Chili, Mexicali, or Hot Buffalo.
|Cheese Burger
|$14.75
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese.
More about O'Neill's Grill
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Neill's Grill
221 University Blvd, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Lg Bacon Cheese Fries
|$9.99
|Epic Dinner
|$13.49
|Garden Salad
|$3.99
More about Three Notch'd Brewing Company
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
241 E Market, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|40 Mile IPA
Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.
|Biggie S'mores
|King Of Clouds Juicy IPA
More about Urgie's Cheesesteaks
Urgie's Cheesesteaks
245 East Water Street, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Urgies Quesadilla
|$10.99
Steak, Choice of Cheese, onion, peppers, Mushrooms. gluten free tortilla
|Urgie's Philly Special
|$14.49
|TOTS
|$4.50
More about Joe's Griddle 'n Grill
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill
3355 S Main St., Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Veggie Omelet
|$7.99
3 egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomato, onion, sweet peppers and fresh spinach.
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
Half-pound burger with grilled onions and melted cheese served on a toasted sour dough bread.
|The Burger
|$9.99
Juicy, grilled half-pound burger served on a toasted Kaiser roll with mayo, leaf lettuce and tomato.
More about Pour & Connect Social House
Pour & Connect Social House
865 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Meatball Sub
|$6.00
Toasted bread with Saucy Meatballs and melted mozzarella.
More about Gyro Shack & Bakery
Gyro Shack & Bakery
182 Neff Avenue, Harrisonburg
More about El Charro - Market Street
El Charro - Market Street
1570 E. Market St., Harrisonburg
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen
Vito’s Italian Kitchen
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg