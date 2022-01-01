Harrisonburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Harrisonburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Harrisonburg restaurants

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2 image

 

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2

1731 S HIGH STREET, HARRISONBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST SPECIAL$6.90
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE ON A BAGEL, W/ SIDE OF HOMEFRIES
BACON, EGG & CHEESE$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
1/2 DOZEN BAGELS (PLUS 1 FREE)$6.00
1/2 DOZEN BAGELS. PLUS 1 FREE FOR A TOTAL OF 7 BAGELS. BAGELS ARE NOT TOASTED OR SLICED.
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1 image

 

Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1

1635 East Market Street, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BACON, EGG & CHEESE$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH$0.99
BUILD A CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE$5.00
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
More about Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
Vinny's Italian Grill image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill

225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VINNYS CLUB$8.49
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
ITALIAN HOAGIE$8.99
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
PHILLY STEAK$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
More about Vinny's Italian Grill
Magpie Diner image

 

Magpie Diner

85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg

Avg 4.7 (300 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo Breakfast Bowl$10.95
Breakfast potatoes and chorizo, topped with avocado crema, scallions, cilantro, cotija and a fried egg. Add an extra egg $1.50.
Bacon$2.45
Three slices.
Herby Chicken Salad$9.95
Herby chicken salad with toasted almonds, honeycrisp apple, bibb lettuce, and herbs on toasted milk bread. Served with your choice of herb-salt fries or lightly-dressed greens.
More about Magpie Diner
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3 image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3

1741 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BACON, EGG & CHEESE$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
BREAKFAST SPECIAL$6.90
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE ON A BAGEL W/ SIDE OF HOMEFRIES
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE$5.00
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House

41 Court Square, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pierogies$11.00
Potato & onion pierogies, bacon, Havarti cheese, sour cream.
Wings (20)$24.00
Your choice of: Barbecue, Thai Chili, Mexicali, or Hot Buffalo.
Cheese Burger$14.75
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese.
More about Capital Ale House
O'Neill's Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Neill's Grill

221 University Blvd, Harrisonburg

Avg 4 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Bacon Cheese Fries$9.99
Epic Dinner$13.49
Garden Salad$3.99
More about O'Neill's Grill
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

241 E Market, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40 Mile IPA
Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.
Biggie S'mores
King Of Clouds Juicy IPA
More about Three Notch'd Brewing Company
Urgie's Cheesesteaks image

 

Urgie's Cheesesteaks

245 East Water Street, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Urgies Quesadilla$10.99
Steak, Choice of Cheese, onion, peppers, Mushrooms. gluten free tortilla
Urgie's Philly Special$14.49
TOTS$4.50
More about Urgie's Cheesesteaks
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill image

 

Joe's Griddle 'n Grill

3355 S Main St., Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Omelet$7.99
3 egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomato, onion, sweet peppers and fresh spinach.
Patty Melt$10.99
Half-pound burger with grilled onions and melted cheese served on a toasted sour dough bread.
The Burger$9.99
Juicy, grilled half-pound burger served on a toasted Kaiser roll with mayo, leaf lettuce and tomato.
More about Joe's Griddle 'n Grill
The Golden Pony image

 

The Golden Pony

181 N Main St, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Additional Suace
More about The Golden Pony
Pour & Connect Taproom & Kitchen image

 

Pour & Connect Social House

865 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Sub$6.00
Toasted bread with Saucy Meatballs and melted mozzarella.
More about Pour & Connect Social House
Vito’s Italian Market image

 

Vito’s Italian Market

1047 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vito’s Italian Market
Banner pic

 

Gyro Shack & Bakery

182 Neff Avenue, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Gyro Shack & Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

El Charro - Market Street

1570 E. Market St., Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about El Charro - Market Street
Restaurant banner

 

Vito’s Italian Kitchen

1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Vito’s Italian Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Harrisonburg

Pepper Steaks

Map

More near Harrisonburg to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Front Royal

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston