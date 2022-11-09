Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

O'Neill's Grill - University Blvd

126 Reviews

$$

221 University Blvd

Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Toast- our computer & credit card processing company has added a 99 cent service charge to each to-go order. We are very sorry but have no control over this & do not benefit from it.

** MANDATORY** VEHICLE INFORMATION -License Plate # and Color of Vehicle (Copy) (Copy)

Please enter your vehicle information in the special requests field.

Please enter your vehicle information

Appetizers (OL)

Sm Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Lg Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Sm Fire Truck Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Lg Fire Truck Fries

$10.29Out of stock

Sm Thumbs & Toes

$9.99

Lg Thumbs & Toes

$17.99

5 Smoking Wings

$8.99

10 Smoking Wings

$12.99

15 Smoking Wings

$19.99

Smokin' Fries

$12.99

Famous Fries

$14.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Frickles

$5.99

Nachos

$10.99

Handmade Potato Chips & Ranch

$5.19

Salads (OL)

Deconstructed Caesar

$4.49

Garden Salad

$4.49

BLT Wedge

$6.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Boneless Wing Salad

$11.99

Steak Salad

$12.99

Entrees (OL)

Baby Back Ribs

$15.99+

BBQ Pork Plate

$11.99

Blue Ridge Chicken

$13.49

BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE SKILLET

$10.99

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Epic Dinner

$13.99

Fajitas w/Chicken

$13.99

Fajitas w/ Steak

$14.49

Fajitas w/Combo (Chicken & Steak)

$15.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$10.99+

Sirloin Steak

$14.99

TexasTacos

$10.99+

Burgers (OL)

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon MAC & CHEESE Burger

$11.99

Bacon CHEDDAR Burger

$11.99

50/50 Burger

$11.99

Hickory Burger

$11.99

Wild Shroom Burger

$10.99

Sandwiches (OL)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Harrisonburg Hot

$10.99

Katie Bug Club

$9.99

Mushroom Jack Chicken

$10.49

Reuben

$9.99

Smoked Turkey Melt

$9.99

Steak & Cheese

$10.99

Texas Smoked Beef Sand

$10.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Sides (OL)

Side Broccoli

$2.59

Side Celery & Carrots

$2.59

Side Coleslaw

$2.59

Side Mac and Cheese

$2.59

Side French Fries

$2.59

Side Potato Chips

$2.59

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.59

Side Onion Rings

$2.59

Kids Menu ( 12 years and under please) not for adult orders (OL)

Kids Mac/Cheese

$4.99

Kids Fingers

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Burger

$4.99

N/A Beverages (OL)

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Ginger Ale

$2.39

Iced Tea-Sweetened

$2.39

Iced Tea-Unsweet

$2.39

Pink Lemonade

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Pepsi

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Family Style Meals (No Discounts or Coupons Please) (OL)

Family Cheeseburgers

$25.99

Family Chicken Tenders

$25.99

Family Wings and Chips

$25.99Out of stock

Family Baby Back Ribs

$39.99

Half Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Half Gallon of Sweet Tea

$2.99

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.99

Half Gallon of Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Gallon of Pink Lemonade

$4.99

Desserts (OL)

Cookie Skillet

$7.49

S'Mores Skillet

$7.29

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
