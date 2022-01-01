Waynesboro restaurants you'll love
The River Burger Bar
137 N. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro
|Popular items
|Udder Goatness
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with goat cheese, arugula, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic and grilled onions drizzled with balsamic reduction.
To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
***
|The Hipster
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with provolone, arugula, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, avocado and a spicy aioli.
***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
|Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon, arugula and grilled onions. Served with house-made pub chips and a pickle spear.
Plaza Antigua
23 WINDIGROVE DR, Waynesboro
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
flour tortilla bowl, beef or chicken with beans cheese, pico, lettuce, sour cream
|Seafood Chimichangas
|$12.99
Two flour tortillas, soft or frie, filled with shrimp and crab meat covered in a chipotle cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Burrito Mexicano
|$10.99
chicken or steak, cheese sauce, onion, guacamole, pico, sour cream, served with beans and Mexican Rice
Heritage on Main Street
309 W Main Street, Waynesboro
|Popular items
|The John Wayne
|$12.00
Brioche Bun, Ground Beef Patty, BBQ, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Jalapenos, Onion Straws
|BLT Sandwich
|$8.00
Thick cut bacon, beefsteak tomatoes, lettuce and Duke's mayo makes this southern classic amazing!
|Basic City Burger
|$13.00
Broiche Bun, Ground Angus Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS
The Green Leaf Grill
415 W Main St, Waynesboro
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$10.00
A Waynesboro Favorite! Served with our Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
Sautéed Beef smothered in Cheese, Peppers & Onions served on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with Chopped Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Red Onions, Mix Cheese over Fresh Greens. Served with our Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.