Waynesboro restaurants you'll love

Go
Waynesboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Waynesboro

Waynesboro's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Waynesboro restaurants

The River Burger Bar image

 

The River Burger Bar

137 N. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Udder Goatness$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with goat cheese, arugula, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic and grilled onions drizzled with balsamic reduction.
To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
***
The Hipster$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with provolone, arugula, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, avocado and a spicy aioli.
***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger$13.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon, arugula and grilled onions. Served with house-made pub chips and a pickle spear.
More about The River Burger Bar
Plaza Antigua image

 

Plaza Antigua

23 WINDIGROVE DR, Waynesboro

Avg 4 (1095 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Salad$9.99
flour tortilla bowl, beef or chicken with beans cheese, pico, lettuce, sour cream
Seafood Chimichangas$12.99
Two flour tortillas, soft or frie, filled with shrimp and crab meat covered in a chipotle cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano$10.99
chicken or steak, cheese sauce, onion, guacamole, pico, sour cream, served with beans and Mexican Rice
More about Plaza Antigua
Heritage on Main Street image

 

Heritage on Main Street

309 W Main Street, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The John Wayne$12.00
Brioche Bun, Ground Beef Patty, BBQ, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Jalapenos, Onion Straws
BLT Sandwich$8.00
Thick cut bacon, beefsteak tomatoes, lettuce and Duke's mayo makes this southern classic amazing!
Basic City Burger$13.00
Broiche Bun, Ground Angus Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions
More about Heritage on Main Street
The Green Leaf Grill image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

The Green Leaf Grill

415 W Main St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.4 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hush Puppies$10.00
A Waynesboro Favorite! Served with our Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
Sautéed Beef smothered in Cheese, Peppers & Onions served on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with Chopped Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Red Onions, Mix Cheese over Fresh Greens. Served with our Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
More about The Green Leaf Grill
Map

More near Waynesboro to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston