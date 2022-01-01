Crozet restaurants you'll love
Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room
5391 Three Notch'd Rd, Crozet
|Popular items
|Box of Chocolates - 12PK
|$18.99
Variety Pack consisting of four variants of the Double Bass Chocolate Stout. Cherry, Peppermint, Hazelnut, Toasted Marshmallow. 7.8% ABV
|Snow Blind Doppelbock Lager - 6PK
|$10.99
7.7% ABV. A strong and malty Dopplebock.
|Winter Pack - 12PK Cans
|$16.99
Northern Lights IPA, Sonic Haze IPA, Little Red Roostarr Coffee Stout, Snow Blind Doppelbock
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crozet Pizza
5793 Three Notched Road, Crozet
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Crisp Romaine Hearts, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chopped Tomato, Imported Olives, Feta, served best with House Oregano Vinaigrette
|16" Special
|$26.00
Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!
|16" Just a Cheese, Please
|$16.00
Traditional red based pizza with mozzarella cheese & our house blend of spices!
Coconut Thai Kitchen
1015 Heathercroft Cir Ste 400, Crozet
|Popular items
|Pad Cashew
|$13.00
Cashew nuts, onions, sprinkled with scallions in a sweet chili paste sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions.
It contains fish sauce so we cannot make it vegan.
|Pork Gyoza
|$7.00
Japanese Dumpling
Virginia Foothills Distillery
5361 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville