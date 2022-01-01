Crozet restaurants you'll love

Crozet restaurants
Toast
  • Crozet

Crozet's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Must-try Crozet restaurants

Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room image

 

Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room

5391 Three Notch'd Rd, Crozet

Avg 4.6 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Box of Chocolates - 12PK$18.99
Variety Pack consisting of four variants of the Double Bass Chocolate Stout. Cherry, Peppermint, Hazelnut, Toasted Marshmallow. 7.8% ABV
Snow Blind Doppelbock Lager - 6PK$10.99
7.7% ABV. A strong and malty Dopplebock.
Winter Pack - 12PK Cans$16.99
Northern Lights IPA, Sonic Haze IPA, Little Red Roostarr Coffee Stout, Snow Blind Doppelbock
Crozet Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crozet Pizza

5793 Three Notched Road, Crozet

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Crisp Romaine Hearts, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chopped Tomato, Imported Olives, Feta, served best with House Oregano Vinaigrette
16" Special$26.00
Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!
16" Just a Cheese, Please$16.00
Traditional red based pizza with mozzarella cheese & our house blend of spices!
Mi Rancho image

 

Mi Rancho

1015 Heathercroft Circle Suite 300, Crozet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pro Re Nata image

 

Pro Re Nata

6135 Rockfish Gap Tnpk, Crozet

Avg 4 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Coconut Thai Kitchen

1015 Heathercroft Cir Ste 400, Crozet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Cashew$13.00
Cashew nuts, onions, sprinkled with scallions in a sweet chili paste sauce.
Pad Thai$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions.
It contains fish sauce so we cannot make it vegan.
Pork Gyoza$7.00
Japanese Dumpling
Restaurant banner

 

Virginia Foothills Distillery

5361 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
