Roanoke restaurants you'll love

Roanoke restaurants
Toast
  Roanoke

Must-try Roanoke restaurants

Chicago Bob's image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Chicago Bob's

3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A, Roanoke

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Chicago$3.99
Mustard, Diced Onion, Relish, Sport Peppers, Tomato, Pickle Spear, and a dash of Celery Salt. A Chicago Classic!
7in Classic Beef$6.99
Our in -house, slowly roasted beef, sliced thin & dipped in seasoned au jus gravy. Piled high on a Turano Bakery French roll
Jumbo Chicago$4.59
Same as our classic with 50% thicker dog!
More about Chicago Bob's
Rockfish Food & Wine image

 

Rockfish Food & Wine

1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & charcuterie$18.00
Chef's selection of assorted meats & cheeses w/whole grain mustard, house crackers & mixed pickles
Springer Mountain Farms chicken breast$27.00
all natural chicken breast w/Zanzibar curry, quinoa, baby garbonzos & bok choy
Classic Ceasar salad$8.00
romaine hearts, house ceasar dressing, croutons 8
More about Rockfish Food & Wine
Food Fanatics Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Pizza$18.00
spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / charbroiled marinated chicken / red onion / cilantro / mint chutney drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
white sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled buffalo chicken / ranch drizzle
Cheeseburger$11.00
Seven Hills Angus Beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / tangy mayo / choice of cheese - cheddar, Swiss or provolone
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
bloom restaurant & wine bar image

TAPAS

bloom restaurant & wine bar

1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Artisanal Cheese & Charcuterie$38.00
4 & 4 Platter; salami Finocchiona, salami Chroizo, salami Vesuvio, Benton's Country Ham; Camembert, Farmhouse, Aged Goat Romano, Bleu
Curbside Heritage Chicken Dinner$56.00
6pc (1/2 chicken) heritage chicken, breaded and fried. Sides Included: Baked Sea Island Field Peas, Sweet Potato Spätzle & Cheddar with GVH Collard Greens, Cornbread Muffins, Whipped Hot-Honey Butter, Red-Eye Gravy
Sunchoke Gnocchi$14.00
mushroom, sunflower textures, sunchoke espuma, Benton’s bacon, asiago
More about bloom restaurant & wine bar
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs image

 

Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs

4208 g. franklin road, roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$4.95
Steak Special$10.00
Baked Dishes
More about Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
Cast Plates & Pints image

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tempura Chicken Tenders$9.99
Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Smoked Wings$12.99
Traditional Wings smoked by our executive chef and pit master Chef Dye.
Cuban Panini$11.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

3280 Electric Road, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole Dip$3.50
Tamales (3)$8.25
Small White Salsa$1.19
More about El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage image

 

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

6 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roostarr Stout - 4PK CANS$13.99
Coffee Cream Stout, 6.0% ABV
Ramble On IPA - 4PK CANS$12.99
Juicy IPA, 7.0% ABV
Box of Chocolates - 12PK$20.99
Stout lovers mix of four variants of our Double Bass Chocolate Stout: Toasted Marshmallow, Cherry, Hazelnut & Peppermint!
More about Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
Bread Craft image

SMOKED SALMON

Bread Craft

24 Church Avenue SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.6 (461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken buscuit$7.00
Cast Iron fried chicken breast with mustard mayo. Served on Cheese biscuit.
Avacado toast$9.00
Toasted slice of rustic bread served with pickled onions and cilantro.
Hot Ham and Cheese$8.50
Cappicola Ham with olive relish, and fresh mozzarella served on focaccia.
More about Bread Craft
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 3.8 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Peel & Eat Shrimp - Half Pound$9.99
Gulf shrimp that is steamed, and sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce and crackers. Typically a half pound of shrimp is 15, it does differ from time to time depending on size
Basket of Hush Puppies$3.99
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
Pepperjack Crab Soup$4.99
Lump crabmeat with sweet red and green peppers and onions in a spicy cream-style soup.
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
The Great 611 Steak Company image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Great 611 Steak Company

3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Salad$2.99
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and homemade croutons
Chicken Breast$9.99
Chicken Tenders$9.69
More about The Great 611 Steak Company
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bobagger$9.85
Sliced steak, melted muenster, mayo, onions, lettuce, portabella mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomato on French bread.
Cowpoke$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Crazy Chris Wrap$9.85
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
More about Macado's
Garden Song image

 

Garden Song

808 5th street SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Born to be Tribal Shake$8.50
Simplify your nutrition with a holistic approach that gives you all the essentials your body needs to feel and perform your best. Containing over 70 plant based superfoods and nutrients, this Ka'chava protein meal is sure to satisfy you for hours.
SPECIAL! Mochas (mental Focus)$6.50
*FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY*
Spinach leaves, kale leave, kiwi, pineapple, apple, banana, ginger
Purples (Anti-inflammatory)$6.50
100% Organic
blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, cranberry, banana, strawberry, dates
No sweeteners added! Add maple syrup to sweeten it up!
More about Garden Song
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$9.00
tomatoes, croutons, pickled onions, goat cheese crumbles and lemon vinagrette
Brussel Caesar$10.00
fresh cut Brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing
1/2 Brussel Caesar$6.00
fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing
More about Three Notch'd Brewing Company
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck

16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
Four ounces of North Atlantic Claw/Knuckle Lobster Meat drenched in hot sweet cream butter served in our Toasted Split Top Buttery Brioche Roll. Served with a side of Boardwalk Fries.
SALTY'S WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS$9.00
Garlic flavored cheese curds served with our made from scratch buttermilk Ranch!
LOADED CRAB FRY$14.00
Our Crispy Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Smokey Bacon, and Flaky Lump Blue Crab Meat!
More about Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
Rodeo Grande image

 

Rodeo Grande

4826 Valley View Blvd W NW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rodeo Grande
Shenandoah Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Shenandoah Restaurant

2905 Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shenandoah Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke

402 South Jefferson street, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Butter Cream Chicken Parmesan$15.00
More about Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke
Consumer pic

 

Franklin Rd Restaurant

28 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN LENTIL SOUP$4.50
So delicious! Enjoy the most delicious savory bowl. Soup is homemade with chicken, lentils, carrots, onions, and braised vegetables. Can also be veganized.
TACOS$10.00
3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or vegetables, topped w/ our housemade tropical sauce, pickled onions, fresh radishes, and served with house rice and a green salad
FRANKLIN CRAFT BURGER$11.00
house-seasoned ground beef burger, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese or cheddar cheese, topped w/ fried plantain strips, on a brioche bun, spread w/ chipotle & rocoto pepper mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and served with housemade fries
More about Franklin Rd Restaurant
Farmburguesa - Grandin Village image

 

Farmburguesa - Grandin Village

1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quad Burger$18.99
Our #QuadBurger surely is. Made up of FOUR patties, topped with crisp lettuce, Roma tomatoes, pickles, and lathered with our signature pink sauce, the #Quad holds absolutely nothing back
Angry Orchard$4.99
Made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple. 5% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
More about Farmburguesa - Grandin Village
The Veganaire image

 

The Veganaire

3549 Electric Road, Suite D, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Veganaire
Restaurant banner

 

Scratch Biscuit

1820 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Scratch Biscuit
Restaurant banner

 

Lago Pizza - Roanoke

3412 Orange Ave NE, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lago Pizza - Roanoke

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Roanoke

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Curry

Grilled Chicken

Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Salad

