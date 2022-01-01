Roanoke restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Chicago Bob's
3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Classic Chicago
|$3.99
Mustard, Diced Onion, Relish, Sport Peppers, Tomato, Pickle Spear, and a dash of Celery Salt. A Chicago Classic!
|7in Classic Beef
|$6.99
Our in -house, slowly roasted beef, sliced thin & dipped in seasoned au jus gravy. Piled high on a Turano Bakery French roll
|Jumbo Chicago
|$4.59
Same as our classic with 50% thicker dog!
Rockfish Food & Wine
1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Cheese & charcuterie
|$18.00
Chef's selection of assorted meats & cheeses w/whole grain mustard, house crackers & mixed pickles
|Springer Mountain Farms chicken breast
|$27.00
all natural chicken breast w/Zanzibar curry, quinoa, baby garbonzos & bok choy
|Classic Ceasar salad
|$8.00
romaine hearts, house ceasar dressing, croutons 8
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Food Fanatics Kitchen
551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$18.00
spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / charbroiled marinated chicken / red onion / cilantro / mint chutney drizzle
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
white sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled buffalo chicken / ranch drizzle
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Seven Hills Angus Beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / tangy mayo / choice of cheese - cheddar, Swiss or provolone
TAPAS
bloom restaurant & wine bar
1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Artisanal Cheese & Charcuterie
|$38.00
4 & 4 Platter; salami Finocchiona, salami Chroizo, salami Vesuvio, Benton's Country Ham; Camembert, Farmhouse, Aged Goat Romano, Bleu
|Curbside Heritage Chicken Dinner
|$56.00
6pc (1/2 chicken) heritage chicken, breaded and fried. Sides Included: Baked Sea Island Field Peas, Sweet Potato Spätzle & Cheddar with GVH Collard Greens, Cornbread Muffins, Whipped Hot-Honey Butter, Red-Eye Gravy
|Sunchoke Gnocchi
|$14.00
mushroom, sunflower textures, sunchoke espuma, Benton’s bacon, asiago
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
4208 g. franklin road, roanoke
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$4.95
|Steak Special
|$10.00
|Baked Dishes
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Tempura Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Smoked Wings
|$12.99
Traditional Wings smoked by our executive chef and pit master Chef Dye.
|Cuban Panini
|$11.99
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
3280 Electric Road, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Guacamole Dip
|$3.50
|Tamales (3)
|$8.25
|Small White Salsa
|$1.19
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
6 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Roostarr Stout - 4PK CANS
|$13.99
Coffee Cream Stout, 6.0% ABV
|Ramble On IPA - 4PK CANS
|$12.99
Juicy IPA, 7.0% ABV
|Box of Chocolates - 12PK
|$20.99
Stout lovers mix of four variants of our Double Bass Chocolate Stout: Toasted Marshmallow, Cherry, Hazelnut & Peppermint!
SMOKED SALMON
Bread Craft
24 Church Avenue SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Chicken buscuit
|$7.00
Cast Iron fried chicken breast with mustard mayo. Served on Cheese biscuit.
|Avacado toast
|$9.00
Toasted slice of rustic bread served with pickled onions and cilantro.
|Hot Ham and Cheese
|$8.50
Cappicola Ham with olive relish, and fresh mozzarella served on focaccia.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Peel & Eat Shrimp - Half Pound
|$9.99
Gulf shrimp that is steamed, and sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce and crackers. Typically a half pound of shrimp is 15, it does differ from time to time depending on size
|Basket of Hush Puppies
|$3.99
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
|Pepperjack Crab Soup
|$4.99
Lump crabmeat with sweet red and green peppers and onions in a spicy cream-style soup.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Great 611 Steak Company
3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$2.99
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and homemade croutons
|Chicken Breast
|$9.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.69
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Bobagger
|$9.85
Sliced steak, melted muenster, mayo, onions, lettuce, portabella mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomato on French bread.
|Cowpoke
|$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
|Crazy Chris Wrap
|$9.85
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Garden Song
808 5th street SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Born to be Tribal Shake
|$8.50
Simplify your nutrition with a holistic approach that gives you all the essentials your body needs to feel and perform your best. Containing over 70 plant based superfoods and nutrients, this Ka'chava protein meal is sure to satisfy you for hours.
|SPECIAL! Mochas (mental Focus)
|$6.50
*FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY*
Spinach leaves, kale leave, kiwi, pineapple, apple, banana, ginger
|Purples (Anti-inflammatory)
|$6.50
100% Organic
blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, cranberry, banana, strawberry, dates
No sweeteners added! Add maple syrup to sweeten it up!
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.00
tomatoes, croutons, pickled onions, goat cheese crumbles and lemon vinagrette
|Brussel Caesar
|$10.00
fresh cut Brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing
|1/2 Brussel Caesar
|$6.00
fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
Four ounces of North Atlantic Claw/Knuckle Lobster Meat drenched in hot sweet cream butter served in our Toasted Split Top Buttery Brioche Roll. Served with a side of Boardwalk Fries.
|SALTY'S WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS
|$9.00
Garlic flavored cheese curds served with our made from scratch buttermilk Ranch!
|LOADED CRAB FRY
|$14.00
Our Crispy Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Smokey Bacon, and Flaky Lump Blue Crab Meat!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Shenandoah Restaurant
2905 Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke
Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke
402 South Jefferson street, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Garlic Butter Cream Chicken Parmesan
|$15.00
Franklin Rd Restaurant
28 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|CHICKEN LENTIL SOUP
|$4.50
So delicious! Enjoy the most delicious savory bowl. Soup is homemade with chicken, lentils, carrots, onions, and braised vegetables. Can also be veganized.
|TACOS
|$10.00
3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or vegetables, topped w/ our housemade tropical sauce, pickled onions, fresh radishes, and served with house rice and a green salad
|FRANKLIN CRAFT BURGER
|$11.00
house-seasoned ground beef burger, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese or cheddar cheese, topped w/ fried plantain strips, on a brioche bun, spread w/ chipotle & rocoto pepper mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and served with housemade fries
Farmburguesa - Grandin Village
1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Quad Burger
|$18.99
Our #QuadBurger surely is. Made up of FOUR patties, topped with crisp lettuce, Roma tomatoes, pickles, and lathered with our signature pink sauce, the #Quad holds absolutely nothing back
|Angry Orchard
|$4.99
Made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple. 5% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
The Veganaire
3549 Electric Road, Suite D, Roanoke
Scratch Biscuit
1820 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke
Lago Pizza - Roanoke
3412 Orange Ave NE, Roanoke