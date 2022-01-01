Roanoke seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Roanoke

Rockfish Food & Wine image

 

Rockfish Food & Wine

1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & charcuterie$18.00
Chef's selection of assorted meats & cheeses w/whole grain mustard, house crackers & mixed pickles
Springer Mountain Farms chicken breast$27.00
all natural chicken breast w/Zanzibar curry, quinoa, baby garbonzos & bok choy
Classic Ceasar salad$8.00
romaine hearts, house ceasar dressing, croutons 8
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 3.8 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Peel & Eat Shrimp - Half Pound$9.99
Gulf shrimp that is steamed, and sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce and crackers. Typically a half pound of shrimp is 15, it does differ from time to time depending on size
Basket of Hush Puppies$3.99
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
Pepperjack Crab Soup$4.99
Lump crabmeat with sweet red and green peppers and onions in a spicy cream-style soup.
The Great 611 Steak Company image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Great 611 Steak Company

3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Salad$2.99
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and homemade croutons
Chicken Breast$9.99
Chicken Tenders$9.69
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck

16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
Four ounces of North Atlantic Claw/Knuckle Lobster Meat drenched in hot sweet cream butter served in our Toasted Split Top Buttery Brioche Roll. Served with a side of Boardwalk Fries.
SALTY'S WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS$9.00
Garlic flavored cheese curds served with our made from scratch buttermilk Ranch!
LOADED CRAB FRY$14.00
Our Crispy Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Smokey Bacon, and Flaky Lump Blue Crab Meat!
