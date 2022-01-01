Roanoke seafood restaurants you'll love
Rockfish Food & Wine
1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke
|Cheese & charcuterie
|$18.00
Chef's selection of assorted meats & cheeses w/whole grain mustard, house crackers & mixed pickles
|Springer Mountain Farms chicken breast
|$27.00
all natural chicken breast w/Zanzibar curry, quinoa, baby garbonzos & bok choy
|Classic Ceasar salad
|$8.00
romaine hearts, house ceasar dressing, croutons 8
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Peel & Eat Shrimp - Half Pound
|$9.99
Gulf shrimp that is steamed, and sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce and crackers. Typically a half pound of shrimp is 15, it does differ from time to time depending on size
|Basket of Hush Puppies
|$3.99
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
|Pepperjack Crab Soup
|$4.99
Lump crabmeat with sweet red and green peppers and onions in a spicy cream-style soup.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Great 611 Steak Company
3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|House Salad
|$2.99
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and homemade croutons
|Chicken Breast
|$9.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.69
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
Four ounces of North Atlantic Claw/Knuckle Lobster Meat drenched in hot sweet cream butter served in our Toasted Split Top Buttery Brioche Roll. Served with a side of Boardwalk Fries.
|SALTY'S WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS
|$9.00
Garlic flavored cheese curds served with our made from scratch buttermilk Ranch!
|LOADED CRAB FRY
|$14.00
Our Crispy Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Smokey Bacon, and Flaky Lump Blue Crab Meat!