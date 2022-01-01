Bluefield restaurants you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The RailYard
530 Raleigh St, Bluefield
Popular items
Big Philly
$15.00
shaved prime rib, portobello, onion, bell pepper, provolone on split hoagie
|Tire Iron Skins
|$12.00
Pulled Pork, pineapple, jalapeno, scallions, and jack cheddar in crispy potato skins served with ranch dipping sauce
|Bourbon Battered Tender Basket
|$14.00
Six hand-battered tenders, served with hand-cut French fries, or other spud of your choice.
Drake's Place
520 Federal Street, Bluefield
Popular items
1/2 lb Burger
$10.99
A 1/2 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.
|"The Drake" Burger
|$5.49
A 1/4 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.
|Create your own Dog
|$2.39
All beef hotdog with your choice of toppings: ketchup, mustard, and red onions
SANDWICHES • DONUTS
The Blue Spoon Cafe
517 Commerce Street, Bluefield
Popular items
Big Blue Spoon Breakfast Burrito
$4.00
Burrito Includes: Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Tomatoes, Sriracha, Cheese.
|Specialty Donuts (6)
|$12.00
House Special Mediterranean Sweet Mint Tea
$2.50