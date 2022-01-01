Bluefield restaurants you'll love

Bluefield restaurants
Must-try Bluefield restaurants

The RailYard image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The RailYard

530 Raleigh St, Bluefield

Avg 4.7 (354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Philly$15.00
shaved prime rib, portobello, onion, bell pepper, provolone on split hoagie
Tire Iron Skins$12.00
Pulled Pork, pineapple, jalapeno, scallions, and jack cheddar in crispy potato skins served with ranch dipping sauce
Bourbon Battered Tender Basket$14.00
Six hand-battered tenders, served with hand-cut French fries, or other spud of your choice.
More about The RailYard
Drake's Place image

 

Drake's Place

520 Federal Street, Bluefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 lb Burger$10.99
A 1/2 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.
"The Drake" Burger$5.49
A 1/4 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.
Create your own Dog$2.39
All beef hotdog with your choice of toppings: ketchup, mustard, and red onions
More about Drake's Place
The Blue Spoon Cafe image

SANDWICHES • DONUTS

The Blue Spoon Cafe

517 Commerce Street, Bluefield

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Blue Spoon Breakfast Burrito$4.00
Burrito Includes: Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Tomatoes, Sriracha, Cheese.
Specialty Donuts (6)$12.00
House Special Mediterranean Sweet Mint Tea$2.50
More about The Blue Spoon Cafe
