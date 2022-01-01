Bristol restaurants you'll love

Must-try Bristol restaurants

Delta Blues BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Delta Blues BBQ

724 State St, Bristol

Avg 4.7 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rib Tray
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast.
Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Includes one regular side item and pickle spear.
Upgrade to a standard or premium side for and additional charge.
Delta Burger$9.99
Our version of a the original burger. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
More about Delta Blues BBQ
The Angry Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Angry Italian

714 State St, Bristol

Avg 4.6 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.95
Crisp romaine ribbons, tossed with classic Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and focaccia croutons.
14" Southsider$20.40
Thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushroom. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
18" Cheese (or build your own)$19.95
Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
More about The Angry Italian
Trailblazer Coffee image

 

Trailblazer Coffee

2016 W State Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bottle Water$1.79
Strawberry Smoothie
Caramel Latte
More about Trailblazer Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Bristol Cafe and Market

2600 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bristol Cafe and Market
Restaurant banner

 

Pints and Friends

700 State Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pints and Friends
