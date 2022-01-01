Bristol restaurants you'll love
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Delta Blues BBQ
724 State St, Bristol
|Popular items
|Rib Tray
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast.
Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.99
Includes one regular side item and pickle spear.
Upgrade to a standard or premium side for and additional charge.
|Delta Burger
|$9.99
Our version of a the original burger. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Angry Italian
714 State St, Bristol
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.95
Crisp romaine ribbons, tossed with classic Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and focaccia croutons.
|14" Southsider
|$20.40
Thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushroom. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
|18" Cheese (or build your own)
|$19.95
Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
Trailblazer Coffee
2016 W State Street, Bristol
|Popular items
|Bottle Water
|$1.79
|Strawberry Smoothie
|Caramel Latte
Bristol Cafe and Market
2600 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol
Pints and Friends
700 State Street, Bristol