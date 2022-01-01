Morristown restaurants you'll love
Redbud Deli
345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD, MORRISTOWN
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
Stuffed full of cheddar cheese, black bean & corn salsa, and your choice of pulled pork, sliced chicken, or vegetarian with grilled onion and petite greens. Served with fresh salsa and tortilla chips. 'V-O'
|Smokey Turkey Panini
|$9.74
Lean smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sliced smoked cheddar, and brown mustard, grilled on wheatberry bread. Served with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
|Deli Club Sandwich
|$9.97
Smoked Ham & Turkey, Cheddar & Havarti Cheeses, Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Brown Mustard. Served on Toasted Ciabatta with a Pickle Spear and Fresh Chips or a Side. 'GF-O'