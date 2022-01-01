Morristown restaurants you'll love

Morristown restaurants
Toast
  • Morristown

Morristown's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Latin American
Must-try Morristown restaurants

Redbud Deli image

 

Redbud Deli

345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD, MORRISTOWN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla
Stuffed full of cheddar cheese, black bean & corn salsa, and your choice of pulled pork, sliced chicken, or vegetarian with grilled onion and petite greens. Served with fresh salsa and tortilla chips. 'V-O'
Smokey Turkey Panini$9.74
Lean smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sliced smoked cheddar, and brown mustard, grilled on wheatberry bread. Served with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
Deli Club Sandwich$9.97
Smoked Ham & Turkey, Cheddar & Havarti Cheeses, Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Brown Mustard. Served on Toasted Ciabatta with a Pickle Spear and Fresh Chips or a Side. 'GF-O'
More about Redbud Deli
MONTE ALBAN MARKET image

 

MONTE ALBAN MARKET

416 S Cumberland St, Morristown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about MONTE ALBAN MARKET
Circle S Butcher Block and Farm Kitchen image

 

Circle S Butcher Block and Farm Kitchen

148 Cold Creek Drive, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Circle S Butcher Block and Farm Kitchen
