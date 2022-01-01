Pigeon Forge restaurants you'll love

Pigeon Forge restaurants
Toast
  • Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Burger
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Must-try Pigeon Forge restaurants

Pizza at the Cove image

PIZZA

Pizza at the Cove

661 Dollywood Ln, Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 Boneless Wings$21.99
Locals 12" 2 Topping Pizza Special$10.99
10 Boneless Wings$11.99
Junction 35 Spirits image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Junction 35 Spirits

2655 Teaster Lane #280, Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.7 (1175 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Brussel Skillet$8.99
Strawberry Fields Salad$8.99
Smoky Mountain Pancake House image

 

Smoky Mountain Pancake House

4050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Papa Bear Breakfast$11.99
Three eggs, two strips of bacon , one sausage patty, and one sausage link.
Baby Cakes$5.99
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
Mama Bear Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage
Smoky Mountain Burritos Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Smoky Mountain Burritos Mexican Grill

2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE

Avg 3.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$15.99
Shedder Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Small Soup$5.99
Corky's Ribs & BBQ image

BBQ

Corky's Ribs & BBQ

3584 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Avg 4 (2288 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Tea$2.99
Sandwich - Pulled Pork$9.99
Kids - Chicken Tenders$6.99
Smoky's Pancake Cabin image

WAFFLES

Smoky's Pancake Cabin

4235 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.4 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Toast Breakfast$10.99
French Toast with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage patties
Big Dave's Breakfast$15.99
Grilled smoked sausage, 2 strips applewood smoked bacon, sampling of country ham, and a sausage patty. Served with 3 eggs, hashbrown casserole, biscuit and gravy, and pancakes
Smoked Bacon Breakfast$8.99
Smoked Bacon & 2 Eggs
Country Roads Axe Co. image

 

Country Roads Axe Co.

137 Wears Valley Rd Ste 2&3, Pigeon Forge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Basic Burger$12.00
Restaurant banner

 

Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge

3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ACP$9.49
Grilled chicken strips over Mexican rice and topped with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.
Combo 2 Item$8.99
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Cheese Dip$3.40
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pigeon Forge

Chicken Tenders

Pancakes

Fried Pickles

French Toast

More near Pigeon Forge to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.4 (12 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Townsend

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
