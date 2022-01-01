Pigeon Forge restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Pizza at the Cove
661 Dollywood Ln, Pigeon Forge
|Popular items
|20 Boneless Wings
|$21.99
|Locals 12" 2 Topping Pizza Special
|$10.99
|10 Boneless Wings
|$11.99
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Junction 35 Spirits
2655 Teaster Lane #280, Pigeon Forge
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
|Brussel Skillet
|$8.99
|Strawberry Fields Salad
|$8.99
Smoky Mountain Pancake House
4050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Popular items
|Papa Bear Breakfast
|$11.99
Three eggs, two strips of bacon , one sausage patty, and one sausage link.
|Baby Cakes
|$5.99
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
|Mama Bear Breakfast
|$8.99
Two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Smoky Mountain Burritos Mexican Grill
2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$15.99
|Shedder Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
|Small Soup
|$5.99
BBQ
Corky's Ribs & BBQ
3584 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Popular items
|Sweet Tea
|$2.99
|Sandwich - Pulled Pork
|$9.99
|Kids - Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
WAFFLES
Smoky's Pancake Cabin
4235 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Popular items
|French Toast Breakfast
|$10.99
French Toast with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage patties
|Big Dave's Breakfast
|$15.99
Grilled smoked sausage, 2 strips applewood smoked bacon, sampling of country ham, and a sausage patty. Served with 3 eggs, hashbrown casserole, biscuit and gravy, and pancakes
|Smoked Bacon Breakfast
|$8.99
Smoked Bacon & 2 Eggs
Country Roads Axe Co.
137 Wears Valley Rd Ste 2&3, Pigeon Forge
|Popular items
|The Basic Burger
|$12.00
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge
3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Popular items
|ACP
|$9.49
Grilled chicken strips over Mexican rice and topped with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.
|Combo 2 Item
|$8.99
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
|Cheese Dip
|$3.40
Maddog Creamery- PF
3048 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
Mama's Farmhouse
208 Pickel Street, Pigeon Forge
Big Daddy's PF
3053 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
Brick and Spoon
136 Community Center Drive, Pigeon Forge
Alamo Steakhouse- PF
3050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
Flapjack's (Pigeon Forge #4)
2734 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
Bennett’s Pit Bar-BBQ PF
2910 Pkwy, Pigeon Forge