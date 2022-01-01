Knoxville restaurants you'll love
Knoxville's top cuisines
Must-try Knoxville restaurants
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Bone-In Wings
|$10.00
|12" Basic Cheese
|$8.00
|House Salad
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
37 Market Square, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|French Truck Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$10.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with 2 sides
|Cheese Dip Lg
|$7.00
Cheese Dip
|ALC-Taco
Last Days of Autumn Brewing
808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Pork Birria
|$12.00
3 tacos made with pork that is braised in a Ancho & Guajillo pepper sauce till fork tender, and Chihuahua cheese on fried corn tortillas. Topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served with a side of consommé, pickled red onions and choice of a spicy Chile De Arbol sauce or a mild green tomatillo salsa.
|Bar Snack Cookie
|$1.00
Made from scratch cookies with chocolate chips, pretzels, and potato chips.
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, corn, blue cheese crumbles and ranch dressing
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Veg Head Bowl
|$12.00
Roasted broccoli & sweet potatoes, carrots grape tomatoes, red peppers, petite greens, quinoa blend, sriracha aioli, poppyseed vinaigrette, and toasted sesame seeds. GF V
|Pesto Portabella Flatbread
|$8.75
Roasted portabellas, goat cheese, garlic-herb mayo, red onion, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, green onions. V
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$8.95
Slow roasted pork, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, jalapenos in three soft tortillas
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Popular items
|25 Wings
|$29.95
25 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
|12 Boneless
|$13.95
12 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|6 Boneless
|$7.95
6 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Regular Garlic Knots
|$4.75
Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
|Regular Traditional Cheesebread
|$7.75
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
|Small Traditional Cheesebread
|$5.50
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
Pop's Donuts
7699 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Specialty Dozen
|$16.99
|Classic Single
|Finga - Cinnamon Sugar
|$0.60
Craven Wings- West Knox
12350 South Northshore, Knoxville
|Popular items
|40 Wings
|$45.99
|Celery & Sauce
|$1.99
|Sweet potato fry
|$3.99
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Bison
|$17.00
Durham Ranch Bison + Boursin + Sautéed Mushrooms + Crispy Onions + Garlic Aioli
|Hurt Locker
|$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pimento Cheese + Benton’s Bacon + Fried Green Tomato + Bourbon Onions
|Classic Bacon
|$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Benton’s Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Pickles + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
PIZZA
A Dopo Sourdough Pizza
516 Williams St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|TOGOPO Pepperoni
|$22.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce, Ezzo Pepperoni & oregano
|TOGOPO Margherita
|$20.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce and fresh uncooked basil (on the side to prevent browning). This is the pizza from our childhood
|TOGOPO Mushroom Pate (vegan)
|$9.50
Pureé of roasted mushrooms, onions, garlic, cashews & herbs served with sourdough bread and house-made pickles
K Brew - North Knox
1138 N Broadway St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar Spice Latte
Ceylon Cinnamon + Nutmeg + Brown Sugar + Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm Milk
|Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed
|Cinnamon Vanilla Latte
Organic vanilla + cinnamon + signature espresso
Tandur Indian Kitchen
6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala (10 ppl)
Top Seller! Tomato cream sauce, fenugreek leaves
|Korma (10 ppl)
Saffron cream sauce, fennel & cardamom
|Veggie Samosa 10ea
|$30.00
PHO
Sticky Rice Cafe
120 Jack Dance St, knoxville
|Popular items
|Fried Egg Rolls(Non-Gluten free)
|$4.00
Crispy fried rice paper wrap, with your choice of chicken, pork or vegetables; served with sweet spicy fish sauce.
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Clear fresh rice paper wrap, filled with lettuce and fresh herbs, with your choice of shrimp, grilled bbq pork, tofu or vegetables; served with peanut sauce or sweet spicy fish sauce.
|Pho
|$10.00
Rice noodles, onions and cilantro in a beef broth, with your choice of chicken, beef (rare roundeye beef, brisket and meatball), or seafood (shrimp and squid).
Old Mill Bread Company
432 N Cedar Bluff Road, KNOXVILLE
|Popular items
|Soup
|$3.59
|Sandwich
|$5.49
|Pumpkin Bread
|$4.99
SANDWICHES
Steamboat Sandwiches
2423 N. Central St., Knoxville
|Popular items
|Half Turkey
|$5.99
Build your own! Choose your toppings!
|Half Steamboat
|$5.99
Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Exciter Sauce, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickle, Lettuce
|Half Chipotle Turkey Club
|$6.79
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce
K Brew - Downtown
507 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Mocha
Signature Espresso + organic chocolate + Cruze Farm milk + chocolate whipped cream
|Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed
|Everything
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
K Brew - West
7822 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Cheddar
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
|Everything
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
|Brown Sugar Spice Latte
Ceylon Cinnamon + Nutmeg + Brown Sugar + Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm Milk
Tealicious
10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut
|Popular items
|Strawberry Tea
A sweet, berry flavor and amongst one of the most popular.
|Coffee Milk Tea
Coffee or tea? Can't decide? This drink combines the best of both worlds.
|Taro Milk Tea
Another colorful drink that is picture worthy. Taro is, believe it or not, a potato which gives the drink its dense texture and sweet flavor, almost vanilla-like.
FRENCH FRIES
OliBea
211 S Central, knoxviile
|Popular items
|Classic Tacos
|$9.00
house made chorizo (pork or tofu), egg, potatoes
|Cheddar-Herb Biscuit "Problem"
|$8.00
HenHoc sausage patty, scrambled egg, serano jam, cheese
|Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
pickle brined fried chicken biscuit, whipped sorghum, chow chow, gravy
HenHoc Butchershop
119 S Central St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Valentine's Dinner for Two Preorder
|$99.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Two 4oz Prime Beef Filets & 1 Maine 4oz Lobster Tail
Wedge Salad
Tobacco Onion/Green Goddess/Cherry Tomato/Lardon
Potato Puree
Chive & Parsley Compound Butter
Parker House Rolls
with Whipped Honey butter
Tuxedo Strawberries
|Tuxedo Strawberries (6)
|$15.00
(available for pick-up 2/12–2/14)
|Valentine's Charcuterie
|$40.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Regional Cheese/3 House Cured Meats House Pickles (Carrot/Jalapeno/Onion) Honey Comb/Lavish Crackers
Duncan Cafe
710 Locust St., Knoxville
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$3.25
|Eggs
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.25
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Grilled Slim Shady Supreme
|$12.00
|Fried Bologna
|$9.00
|TBR
|$10.50
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Half Barrel
1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Side Onion Rings
|$5.50
|Traditional Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
|Side Okra
|$4.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$13.49
|Spaghetti
|Medium Cheese Pizza
|$9.44
Tern Club
135 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Clarified Milk Punch
|$22.00
We're serving up a little liquid alchemy to ya'll this holiday season. Silky, spirit forward, and of course clear, clarified milk punch is an ancient preparation dating back three centuries. Ours combines lots of rums, cognac, bourbon, citrus, pineapple, spices and milk. It's guaranteed to make you the most popular at your next holiday party! Each bottle contains 3 servings and is good when kept refrigerated for up to three weeks. Super limited quality, so act fast. Cheers!
|Blue Hawaii
A postcard from the land of fluorescent tropical cocktails. Vodka, rum, coconut milk, pineapple, blue stuff. Your purchase includes our house made spicy snack mix. *contains nuts
|Montucky 6er
|$12.00
Montucky Cold Snack, 'nuff said!
Token
213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.95
Soft pretzel bites with sea salt and a side of queso and mustard for dipping.
|Game Over To-Go
|$9.95
XL extra pour take-home version of this popular cocktail: Vodka + rum + tequila + gin + triple sec with lemon and fruit punch.
|May the 4th - BLUE MILK
|$9.95
Celebrate Star Wars Day with our limited time offering of the galaxy’s most popular drink: BLUE MILK!
May the 4th be with you!
Kopita
524 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Sabich
|$10.00
Eggplant with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
|Falafel
|$10.00
Chickpea & Herb Falafel with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
|Falafel Bowl
|$12.00
Chickpea & Herb Falafel with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Roosters Bar and Grill
7585 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville
|Popular items
|Cheese Bings
|$6.25
Reviving an OLD Knoxville Tradition! Bite-size pieces of breaded cheddar and pepper jack cheese fried golden brown.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.99
- Breaded pickle slices, fried up gold and crisp. Served with our signature horsey sauce.
|Fried Okra Basket
|$3.99
A Southern tradition. Served with our spicy Rooster ranch sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
Hard Knox Pizza
4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|12" Marci-Roni
|$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & basil.
|12" Bonecrusher
|$18.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
|12" Veggie
|$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.