Knoxville restaurants you'll love

Knoxville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Knoxville

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Knoxville restaurants

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bone-In Wings$10.00
12" Basic Cheese$8.00
House Salad$5.00
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

37 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley

10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (908 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chimichanga$10.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with 2 sides
Cheese Dip Lg$7.00
Cheese Dip
ALC-Taco
Last Days of Autumn Brewing image

 

Last Days of Autumn Brewing

808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Birria$12.00
3 tacos made with pork that is braised in a Ancho & Guajillo pepper sauce till fork tender, and Chihuahua cheese on fried corn tortillas. Topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served with a side of consommé, pickled red onions and choice of a spicy Chile De Arbol sauce or a mild green tomatillo salsa.
Bar Snack Cookie$1.00
Made from scratch cookies with chocolate chips, pretzels, and potato chips.
Buffalo Chicken Taco$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, corn, blue cheese crumbles and ranch dressing
Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veg Head Bowl$12.00
Roasted broccoli & sweet potatoes, carrots grape tomatoes, red peppers, petite greens, quinoa blend, sriracha aioli, poppyseed vinaigrette, and toasted sesame seeds. GF V
Pesto Portabella Flatbread$8.75
Roasted portabellas, goat cheese, garlic-herb mayo, red onion, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, green onions. V
Pulled Pork Tacos$8.95
Slow roasted pork, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, jalapenos in three soft tortillas
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
25 Wings$29.95
25 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
12 Boneless$13.95
12 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
6 Boneless$7.95
6 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Garlic Knots$4.75
Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Regular Traditional Cheesebread$7.75
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
Small Traditional Cheesebread$5.50
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
Pop's Donuts image

 

Pop's Donuts

7699 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Dozen$16.99
Classic Single
Finga - Cinnamon Sugar$0.60
Craven Wings- West Knox image

 

Craven Wings- West Knox

12350 South Northshore, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40 Wings$45.99
Celery & Sauce$1.99
Sweet potato fry$3.99
Stock & Barrel image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stock & Barrel

35 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bison$17.00
Durham Ranch Bison + Boursin + Sautéed Mushrooms + Crispy Onions + Garlic Aioli
Hurt Locker$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pimento Cheese + Benton’s Bacon + Fried Green Tomato + Bourbon Onions
Classic Bacon$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Benton’s Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Pickles + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
A Dopo Sourdough Pizza image

PIZZA

A Dopo Sourdough Pizza

516 Williams St, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (2304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TOGOPO Pepperoni$22.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce, Ezzo Pepperoni & oregano
TOGOPO Margherita$20.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce and fresh uncooked basil (on the side to prevent browning). This is the pizza from our childhood
TOGOPO Mushroom Pate (vegan)$9.50
Pureé of roasted mushrooms, onions, garlic, cashews & herbs served with sourdough bread and house-made pickles
K Brew - North Knox image

 

K Brew - North Knox

1138 N Broadway St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brown Sugar Spice Latte
Ceylon Cinnamon + Nutmeg + Brown Sugar + Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm Milk
Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed
Cinnamon Vanilla Latte
Organic vanilla + cinnamon + signature espresso
Tandur Indian Kitchen image

 

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tikka Masala (10 ppl)
Top Seller! Tomato cream sauce, fenugreek leaves
Korma (10 ppl)
Saffron cream sauce, fennel & cardamom
Veggie Samosa 10ea$30.00
Sticky Rice Cafe image

PHO

Sticky Rice Cafe

120 Jack Dance St, knoxville

Avg 4.7 (741 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Egg Rolls(Non-Gluten free)$4.00
Crispy fried rice paper wrap, with your choice of chicken, pork or vegetables; served with sweet spicy fish sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls$4.50
Clear fresh rice paper wrap, filled with lettuce and fresh herbs, with your choice of shrimp, grilled bbq pork, tofu or vegetables; served with peanut sauce or sweet spicy fish sauce.
Pho$10.00
Rice noodles, onions and cilantro in a beef broth, with your choice of chicken, beef (rare roundeye beef, brisket and meatball), or seafood (shrimp and squid).
Old Mill Bread Company image

 

Old Mill Bread Company

432 N Cedar Bluff Road, KNOXVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soup$3.59
Sandwich$5.49
Pumpkin Bread$4.99
Steamboat Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES

Steamboat Sandwiches

2423 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Turkey$5.99
Build your own! Choose your toppings!
Half Steamboat$5.99
Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Exciter Sauce, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickle, Lettuce
Half Chipotle Turkey Club$6.79
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce
K Brew - Downtown image

 

K Brew - Downtown

507 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha
Signature Espresso + organic chocolate + Cruze Farm milk + chocolate whipped cream
Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed
Everything$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
K Brew - West image

 

K Brew - West

7822 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Cheddar$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
Everything$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
Brown Sugar Spice Latte
Ceylon Cinnamon + Nutmeg + Brown Sugar + Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm Milk
Tealicious image

 

Tealicious

10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Tea
A sweet, berry flavor and amongst one of the most popular.
Coffee Milk Tea
Coffee or tea? Can't decide? This drink combines the best of both worlds.
Taro Milk Tea
Another colorful drink that is picture worthy. Taro is, believe it or not, a potato which gives the drink its dense texture and sweet flavor, almost vanilla-like.
OliBea image

FRENCH FRIES

OliBea

211 S Central, knoxviile

Avg 4.6 (1244 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Tacos$9.00
house made chorizo (pork or tofu), egg, potatoes
Cheddar-Herb Biscuit "Problem"$8.00
HenHoc sausage patty, scrambled egg, serano jam, cheese
Chicken Biscuit$10.00
pickle brined fried chicken biscuit, whipped sorghum, chow chow, gravy
HenHoc Butchershop image

 

HenHoc Butchershop

119 S Central St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Valentine's Dinner for Two Preorder$99.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Two 4oz Prime Beef Filets & 1 Maine 4oz Lobster Tail
Wedge Salad
Tobacco Onion/Green Goddess/Cherry Tomato/Lardon
Potato Puree
Chive & Parsley Compound Butter
Parker House Rolls
with Whipped Honey butter
Tuxedo Strawberries
Tuxedo Strawberries (6)$15.00
(available for pick-up 2/12–2/14)
Valentine's Charcuterie$40.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Regional Cheese/3 House Cured Meats House Pickles (Carrot/Jalapeno/Onion) Honey Comb/Lavish Crackers
Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$3.25
Eggs
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.25
Its All So Yummy Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Slim Shady Supreme$12.00
Fried Bologna$9.00
TBR$10.50
The Half Barrel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Half Barrel

1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Onion Rings$5.50
Traditional Buffalo Wings$12.00
Side Okra$4.00
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$13.49
Spaghetti
Medium Cheese Pizza$9.44
Tern Club image

 

Tern Club

135 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clarified Milk Punch$22.00
We're serving up a little liquid alchemy to ya'll this holiday season. Silky, spirit forward, and of course clear, clarified milk punch is an ancient preparation dating back three centuries. Ours combines lots of rums, cognac, bourbon, citrus, pineapple, spices and milk. It's guaranteed to make you the most popular at your next holiday party! Each bottle contains 3 servings and is good when kept refrigerated for up to three weeks. Super limited quality, so act fast. Cheers!
Blue Hawaii
A postcard from the land of fluorescent tropical cocktails. Vodka, rum, coconut milk, pineapple, blue stuff. Your purchase includes our house made spicy snack mix. *contains nuts
Montucky 6er$12.00
Montucky Cold Snack, 'nuff said!
Token image

 

Token

213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$6.95
Soft pretzel bites with sea salt and a side of queso and mustard for dipping.
Game Over To-Go$9.95
XL extra pour take-home version of this popular cocktail: Vodka + rum + tequila + gin + triple sec with lemon and fruit punch.
May the 4th - BLUE MILK$9.95
Celebrate Star Wars Day with our limited time offering of the galaxy’s most popular drink: BLUE MILK!
May the 4th be with you!
Kopita image

 

Kopita

524 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sabich$10.00
Eggplant with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Falafel$10.00
Chickpea & Herb Falafel with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Falafel Bowl$12.00
Chickpea & Herb Falafel with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Roosters Bar and Grill image

 

Roosters Bar and Grill

7585 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bings$6.25
Reviving an OLD Knoxville Tradition! Bite-size pieces of breaded cheddar and pepper jack cheese fried golden brown.
Fried Pickles$5.99
- Breaded pickle slices, fried up gold and crisp. Served with our signature horsey sauce.
Fried Okra Basket$3.99
A Southern tradition. Served with our spicy Rooster ranch sauce.
Hard Knox Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Hard Knox Pizza

4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12" Marci-Roni$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & basil.
12" Bonecrusher$18.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
12" Veggie$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
