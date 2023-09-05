The Back Alley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Offering a mouth-watering selection of specialty burgers, wings, chicken, and veggie options that are sure to please any appetite. Plus, our kid’s menu is perfect for your little ones.
Location
6729 Malone Creek Dr, Knoxville, TN 37931
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pint House - 815 Merchants Drive
No Reviews
815 Merchants Drive Knoxville, TN 37912
View restaurant