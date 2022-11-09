Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Hoss - Powell

review star

No reviews yet

7215 Clinton Hwy Ste C

Powell, TN 37849

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Medium Pizza
XL Pizza

10” Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$6.75

12” Medium Pizza

Medium Pizza

$12.00

14” Large Pizza

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, tomatoes and fresh garlic

Large Pizza

$13.00

16” XL Pizza

XL Pizza

$15.00

10" Cauliflower Gluten Free Pizza

10" Cauliflower Pizza

$9.50

Garlic Knots

You can't order pizza without adding one of these!
Regular Garlic Knots

Regular Garlic Knots

$5.00

Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Large Garlic Knots

$10.00

Equal to 3 orders of regular garlic knots.

Party Tray Garlic Knots

$25.00

Equal to 8 regular orders.

Raffle Ticket

$1.00

Cheesebread

Fresh baked dough with extra cheese and your choice of sauce base. Traditional garlic butter or ranch garlic. Served with a side of marinara.

Small Traditional Cheesebread

$6.00

Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.

Small Ranch Garlic Cheesebread

$6.00

Fresh baked dough with a ranch garlic base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.

Regular Traditional Cheesebread

$8.00

Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.

Regular Ranch Garlic Cheesebread

$8.00

Fresh baked dough with a ranch garlic base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Gator

$13.00

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli

Ravioli

$6.50

Calzones

Served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Build Your Own Calzone

$6.50

Mozzarella cheese on the inside with your choice of fillings.

All Meat Calzone

$9.50

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon & beef.

Supreme Calzone

$9.50

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes.

Veggie Calzone

$8.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes.

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Double ham and extra cheese.

Fries

Crinkle cut fries

Regular Fries

$2.50

French fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.00

French fries, nacho cheese and crisp bacon.

Nacho Cheese Fries

$3.50

French fries smothered with nacho cheese.

Texas Fries

Texas Fries

$6.00

French fries, nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and crisp bacon with a drizzle of bbq sauce on top.

Bacon Ranch Fries

$5.00

French fries with melted mozzarella cheese topped with crisp bacon and our homemade ranch dressing

Heat Blanket Fries

$5.00

French fries with melted mozzarella cheese, crushed red pepper and Frank's red hot

Traditional Wings

Jumbo sized bone-in wings fried extra crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce.

5 Piece TRADITIONAL Wings

$6.50

8 Piece TRADITIONAL Wings

$9.75

16 Piece TRADITIONAL Wings

$19.50

40 Piece TRADITIONAL Wings

$40.00

Boneless Wings

5 Piece BONELESS Wings

$6.00

8 Piece BONELESS Wings

$9.75

16 Piece BONELESS Wings

$16.00

40 Piece BONELESS Wings

$40.00

Side Salads

Side Antipasto Salad

$3.75

Crisp iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Deluxe Salad

$3.75

Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, ham & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.75

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers and your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Bacon Feta Salad

$3.75

Crisp iceberg lettuce with feta cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, cucumbers and fresh diced tomatoes with your choice of dressing on the side.

Regular Salads

Regular Antipasto Salad

$7.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Regular Deluxe Salad

$7.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, ham & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Regular Caesar Salad

$7.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Regular Garden Salad

$7.00

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers and your choice of dressing on the side.

Regular Bacon Feta Salad

$7.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce with feta cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, cucumbers and fresh diced tomatoes with your choice of dressing on the side.

Buffalo chicken salad

$13.00

Party Tray Salads

Party Tray Garden Salad

$25.00

Pizza Bowls

Get all the same stuff as a pizza except the crust! Sauce and cheese in a bowl with your choice of toppings.

Small Pizza Bowl

$6.50

Large Pizza Bowl

$12.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Knots

$5.00

Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery cinnamon sugar glaze and sprinkled with more cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of cream cheese icing!

Large Cinnamon Knots

$13.00

Equal to 3 orders of regular cinnamon knots.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.00

Deep fried funnel cake shaped like a fry and covered with powdered sugar.

Half Baked Cookie ala mode

$6.00

Chocolate cookie dough light baked with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and covered with a caramel drizzle!

Scoop of vanilla ice cream

$2.00

Misc Sides

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Black Olives

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side Green Olives

$0.50

Side Green Peppers

$0.50

Side Hoss-Style Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Mild Dressing

$0.50

Side Onions

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side Tomatoes

$0.50

Marina

$0.50

Flat Breads

Bruschetta Flat Bread

$8.00

Build Your Own Flat Bread

$7.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7215 Clinton Hwy Ste C, Powell, TN 37849

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Hoss image
Pizza Hoss image
Pizza Hoss image
Pizza Hoss image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Tomato Head - The Gallery - Kingston Pike
orange star4.4 • 526
7240 KINGSTON PIKE Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Hard Knox Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 532
4437 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 144
200 E Jackson Ave Knoxville, TN 37915
View restaurantnext
Preservation Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,039
28 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville
orange star4.4 • 282
10420 Kingston Pike ste E Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Powell
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston