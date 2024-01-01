Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Powell restaurants you'll love

Go
Powell restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Powell

Powell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Scroll right

Must-try Powell restaurants

Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss - Powell

7215 Clinton Hwy Ste C, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Garlic Knots$5.00
Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Funnel Cake Fries$5.00
Deep fried funnel cake shaped like a fry and covered with powdered sugar.
Regular Traditional Cheesebread$8.00
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
More about Pizza Hoss - Powell
Wild Boar Tavern image

 

Wild Boar Tavern - 950 E Emory

950 E Emory, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Wild Boar Tavern - 950 E Emory
Main pic

 

NikNaks Ice Cream - 3537 W Emory Rd

3537 W Emory Rd, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about NikNaks Ice Cream - 3537 W Emory Rd
Map

More near Powell to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (190 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (23 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (190 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1393 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1333 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1026 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston