Sevierville restaurants you'll love

Sevierville restaurants
Toast
  • Sevierville

Sevierville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Chicken
Must-try Sevierville restaurants

Bluffs image

 

Bluffs

1548 Parkway STE 301, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smokehouse$12.99
Stacked Club$9.99
Potato Skins$10.99
Papa Karl's Country Kitchen image

 

Papa Karl's Country Kitchen

2487 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Country Fried Steak$9.99
Breaded and fried all beef steak topped with white gravy
Includes 2 Sides
Fried Green Tomatoes$5.99
4 breaded and Fried Green Tomatoes, served with bacon and ranch dressing
Chicken Tenders$8.99
4 breaded and fried chicken breast tenders
Includes 2 Sides
Local Eatery and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

Local Eatery and Grill

2453 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville

Avg 4.3 (480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Platter$12.95
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.95
24 Count Wings$20.95
Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN image

PIZZA • SALADS

Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN

1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville

Avg 4.7 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$6.99
12 Breaded Fried Mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.99
Eight Cheesy Breadsticks served with Marinara
Boneless Wings$8.99
Half Pound tossed in the flavor of your choice. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese Dressing.
Elvira's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Cafe

4143 Wears Valley Rd, Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Reuben$10.49
Classic BLT$10.49
The Tennessee Grind image

 

The Tennessee Grind

1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Suite 1, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

The heavenly roast

3637 Wears Valley Rd, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Breve Latte
Iced Latte
Chocolate Peanut Butter Frappe
National Park Bakery and Market image

 

National Park Bakery and Market

N/A, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hashbrown$1.99
Drinks
Build Your Own$5.99
Banner pic

 

Graze Burger - Sevierville

125 Bruce St, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Flapjack's (Sevierville #1)

1016 Parkway, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Brassa 51 (location 2)

1304 parkway, sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Big Daddys Pizza Sevierville

1820 Parkway, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sevierville

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

More near Sevierville to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.4 (12 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Townsend

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
