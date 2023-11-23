Pizza
Chicken
Pizza At The Cove Hwy 66
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Now Open!! We know your favorite pizza and wing stop is Pizza at the Cove! If you've visited us in Pigeon Forge, you'll love our new place. We can't wait to see you!
Location
1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway , St 6, 7, 8, Sevierville, TN 37876
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West By God CoalFired Pizza - 137 E. Wears Valley Rd Ste 2&3
No Reviews
137 East Wears Valley Road Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sevierville
More near Sevierville