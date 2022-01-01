Hogg's Upstairs Taverne
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
815 Parkway
Sevierville, TN 37862
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
815 Parkway, Sevierville TN 37862
Nearby restaurants
Graze Burger - Sevierville
100% Fresh All Natural Grass Fred Beef
Bluffs
Come in and enjoy!
Big Daddys Pizza Sevierville
This is not your average pizza pie! At the heart of Big Daddy's is a 550 degree, wood-fired flame inside of a one-of-a-kind brick oven. Our pizza starts with handcrafted, homemade dough that is pulled by our own "pizzeoli". It is then topped with one of our homemade sauces and fresh ingredients. We're so committed to that freshness that there isn't a freezer on the premises. The end product pays homage to the pizza's classic Neapolitan roots with a deliciously, crispy crust.
What are you waiting for?
The oven is fired up and we're ready to serve you the best pizza you've ever had!
The Gym Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!