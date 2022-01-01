Go
Graze Burger - Sevierville

100% Fresh All Natural Grass Fred Beef

125 Bruce St

Popular Items

Kids Burger$10.00
House Fried Pickles$7.99
Graze Sauce
Classic$13.99
Aged cheddar, local greens, tomatoes, onions, house pickles, graze sauce| Add house bacon +2
The Tennessee$14.99
bacon jam, bourbon bbq, smoked gouda, beer battered onion rings, house slaw, tomatoes, house pickles
Bourbon Bleu$14.99
cajun spices, house bacon, aged bleu cheese fondue, bourbon caramlized onions, sauteed mushrooms
Kids Big Dog$10.00
The Hippie$11.99
veggie burger, black beans, corn, feta cheese,roasted peppers, bourbon caramlized onions, sauteed mushroms, local grens, tomaotes, house pickles, pesto mayo
Mighty BIson$18.99
Mid-West bison, boursin cheese, house bacon, bourbon caramelized onions, fried egg, local greens, tomatoes,graze sauce
The Last Frontier$14.99
hosue-smoked alaskan salmon, onions, capers, roasted garlic, lcoal greens, tomatoes, lemon dill sauce
Kids Tenders$10.00
Location

125 Bruce St

Sevierville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
