Chicken
Bars & Lounges
American
Local Eatery and Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
480 Reviews
$$
2453 Boyds Creek Hwy
Sevierville, TN 37876
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
2453 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville TN 37876
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Papa Karl's Country Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Noni's Pizza Place Plus
Family owned and operated pizzeria, serving pizza ,subs, salads and so much more
The Tennessee Grind
Come in and enjoy!
The Batter's Box Bar + Grill
The Batter's Box Bar + Grill, located inside Smokies Stadium, home of the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate, the Tennessee Smokies.