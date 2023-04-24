Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iron Forge Brewing Co.

371 Lonesome Valley Rd

Sevierville, TN 37862

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Kids Beverage

Kids Coke

$2.00

Kids Coke Zero

$2.00

Kids Diet Coke

$2.00

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kids Fanta Orange

$2.00

Kids Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Sweet Tea

$2.00

Kids Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lunch and Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Hangman Pretzel

$10.99

Bavarian soft Pretzel, kosher salt, beer mustard and beer cheese

Loaded Fries or Tots

$8.99

Tater Tots or French Fries, Bacon, Beer Cheese, Green Onion

Sizzilin Snack Mix

$3.99

Bar snack mix

Hummus and Pimento Cheese Plate

$11.99

House made Hummus, Pimento Cheese, Grilled Flatbread, Seasonal Vegetables and Fruit

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Hand Breaded Green Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper Remouladed

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand Breaded Pickle Chips, Ranch Dressing

Cheese Curds

$9.99Out of stock

Breaded Cheese Curds, Siracha Ranch

Wings

Wings

$12.99

Bone in or Boneless Wings (8 units)

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheese,Bacon, Crouton

Caeser Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Shredded Parmesean, Crouton, Caeser Dressing, Parmesean Crisp

Southern Strawberry Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Strawberry, Candied Pecan, Goat Cheese, Honey Champagne Vinagrette

Grilled Romaine Wedge

$10.99

Grilled Romaine Wedge, Roasted Sweet Corn, Roasted Grape Tomato, Bacon, Parmesean Peppercorn Ranch

Burgers and Sandwiches

Iron Forge House Burger

$15.99

Double Stacked Wagyu Beef, American Cheese, Sauteed Onion,House Comeback Sauce, Brioche Bun

Iron Forge Bistro Burger

$17.99

Double Stacked Wagyu Beef, Gruyere Cheese, Sauteed Onion, Cremini Mushrrom, Bordelaise Sauce, Brioche Bun

Iron Forge Y'all That Smash Burger

$17.99

Double Stacked Wagyu Beef, Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, Fried Green Tomato, House Comeback Sauce

Iron Forge Inferno Burger

$17.99

Double Stacked Wagyu Beef, Pepper Jack Habanero Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Sriracha Mayo, Brioche Bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled or Breaded Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Napple Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickle, Brioche Bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Choice of Grilled Chicken, Blackened, Buffalo, or Fried, Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Chipotle or Plain Tortilla wrap

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Plain, Chipotle, or Gluten Free Tortilla Wrap, Hummus, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

Southwest Philly Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak Philly, Green Peppers, Onions,Lettuce,Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Ranch, Provolone Cheese, Plain, Chipotle, or Gluten Free Tortilla Wrap

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Hand Breaded Jumbo Tenders Grilled or Fried

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Single Pattie, Cheese

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Two Tenders with dressing

Kid Mac Cheese

$4.99

Kraft Mac And Cheese

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Jack Cheeses

Sides

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00Out of stock

Side Portion of Beer Battered Onion Rings

French Fries

$6.00

Side Portion of French Fries

Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Portion of Tater Tots

Roasted Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Mixed Seasonal Vegetables

Napple Slaw

$6.00

Nappa Cabbage, Apple, Carrot, Cole Slaw Dressing

Side Portion Sweet Potato French Fries

$6.00

Side Portion Sweet Potato Fries tossed in Sea Salt, Cinnamon & Sugar

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake a la Mode

$8.99

Dark Chocolate Lava Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream, Carmel Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Powdered Sugar

Toffe Caramel Cake a la Mode

$8.99

English Toffee Caramel Cake, Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, Powdered Sugar

Double Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.99

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Happy Hour

HH Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Planter's Punch

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Bees Knees

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

HH 10oz Draft

10oz 6000 Elevation Imperial IPA

$6.00

10oz Imperial Stout

$6.00

HH 16oz Draft

16oz Forge Ember Ale

$6.00

16oz Resin Trail Pale Ale

$6.00

16oz Lilikoi Hazy IPA

$6.00

16oz Iron Forge American Lager

$5.00

16oz Imperial IPA

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Little Pigeon Vienna Lager

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

16oz Bee Bait Wheat Ale

$6.00

16oz Iron Forge West Cost IPA

$6.00

16oz Strawberry Sour

$6.00Out of stock

HH Wine

GLS Red Blend

$6.00Out of stock

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Boneshaker Zin

$10.00

GLS Cycles Merlot

$6.00

GLS Hahn Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

GLS Mirassou Moscato

$8.00

GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Rosé

$6.00Out of stock

GLS Ruffino Prosecco

$7.00

Monday Night Happy Hour

M HH Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Planter's Punch

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Bees Knees

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

M HH 10oz Draft

10oz 6000 Elevation Imperial IPA

$7.00

10oz Imperial Stout

$7.00

M HH 16oz Draft

16oz Forge Ember Ale

$7.00

16oz Resin Trail Pale Ale

$7.00

16oz Lilikoi Hazy IPA

$7.00

16oz Iron Forge American Lager

$4.00

16oz Imperial IPA

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Little Pigeon Vienna Lager

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

16oz Bee Bait Wheat Ale

$7.00

16oz Iron Forge West Cost IPA

$7.00

16oz Strawberry Sour

$7.00Out of stock

M HH Wine

GLS Red Blend

$6.00Out of stock

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Boneshaker Zin

$9.00

GLS Cycles Merlot

$6.00

GLS Hahn Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

GLS Mirassou Moscato

$8.00

GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Rosé

$6.00Out of stock

GLS Ruffino Prosecco

$6.00

Retail

Green Logo Tee

$26.00

Insulated Koozie

$20.00

Grey Logo Tee

$26.00

Multicolor Logo Tee

$26.00

Black Logo Tee

$26.00

Embroidered Logo Hat

$26.00

Logo Sticker

$2.00

Red Can Koozie

$2.00

Black Can Koozie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional American menu that will include appetizers, burgers and wings, vegetarian and even kid-friendly options. Come in and enjoy!

Location

371 Lonesome Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862

Directions

