Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill

42 Reviews

$$

2250 PARKWAY

PIGEON FORGE, TN 37863

Popular Items

Street Tacos
Cheese Dip
Fajita Steak Chimichanga

Appetizers

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Cheese & Bean Nachos

$8.49

Smoky Fajita Nacho

$16.99

Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Queso Flameado

$10.99

Burritos Nachos

$14.99

Sample Platter

$18.99

Los Dips

Bean Dip

$4.99

Cheese Dip

$7.99

Spinach Dip

$5.50
Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Chori Queso

$6.99

Chicken Soup

Small Soup

$5.99

Large Soup

$8.99

Side Orders

Guacamole side

$2.99

Cheese Dip Side

$2.75

Avocados Side

$2.99

Beans Side

$3.99

Cebollines Side

$3.50

Chiles Toreados Side

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.75+

French Fries Side

$3.99

Frijoles Charros Side

$5.99

Jalapenos Side

$1.49

Jalapeño en vinagre Side

$2.50

Jalapeño with Onion al Grill

$3.50

Mexican Rice & Beans Side

$3.00

Mexican Rice Side

$2.99

Nopal Side

$2.50

Pico de Gallo Side

$1.99

Shredded cheese side

$1.99

Shrimp 6 pcs Big Side

$9.99

Shrimp 8pcs Small Side

$6.99

Sour Cream Side

$1.25

Tortillas Side

$1.25

Salad side

$2.50

Cilantro side

$0.50

Steam Vegetables side

$3.99

Faja Vegetables side

$3.99

Onion side

$0.50

Tomatillo Sauce Side

$0.99+

Spice sauce

$0.99+

Tortas

Smoky Torta

$16.99

Smoky Milanesa Torta

$13.99

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.99

Specialities Of The House

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$16.99

TACOS DE CARNE ASADA

$14.99

Carnitas

$14.99

Molcajete

$23.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.99

Special La Casa Burritos

$14.99

Mojarra

$15.99

Pollo loco

$14.99

Arroz con pollo

$14.99

Chori Pollo

$14.99

Pollo Fiesta

$14.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Camarones a la diabla

$15.99

Piña loca

$17.99

Salads

Taco Salad Shrimp Fajita

$12.99

Taco Salad Chicken Fajitas

$11.99

Taco Steak Fajitas

$11.99

Smoky Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$9.99

Taco Salad Shedder Chicken

$9.99

Vegetarian Entrees

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$14.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.99

Fajitas

Smoky Fajitas

$17.99

For one Fajitas Chicken

$14.99

For one Fajitas Steak

$14.99

For one Hawaian Fajita

$17.99

For one Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

For two Hawaian Fajita

$32.99

For two Smoky Fajitas

$32.99

For two Fajitas Chicken

$28.99

For two Fajitas Steak

$28.99

For two Shrimp Fajitas

$29.99

Kids Menu

Nachos Kids

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$5.99

Cheese Enchilada Kids

$5.99

Hamburger Kids

$7.99

Pizza

$7.99

Chicken Fingers Kids

$5.99

Smoky Burrito Kids

$7.99

Rice and Cheese kids

$5.99

Chicken, Cheese and Rice Kids

$7.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.99

Enchiladas Spinach

$11.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.99

Enchiladas Santa Rita

$14.99

Chimichangas

Fajita Chicken Chimichanga

$13.99

Fajita Steak Chimichanga

$13.99

Fajita Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Smoky Chimi

$15.99

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.99

Shedder Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

Burritos

Burrito (Grilled Steak)

$13.99

Burrito (al Pastor)

$13.99

Burrito (Barbacoa)

$13.99

Burrito (Grilled Chicken)

$13.99

Burrito (Carnitas)

$13.99

Burrito (Veggie)

$11.99

Burrito (Ground beef)

$11.99

Burrito (Shedder Chicken)

$11.99

Burrito California

$13.50

Burrito de Carne Asada

$14.99

Burrito Fajita

$14.99

Burrito Shrimp Fajita

$15.99

Burrito Mexicano

$14.99

Burrito Texano

$14.99

Burrito Smoky

$15.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$7.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$9.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Shrimp Quesadila

$14.99

Smoky Quesadilla

$15.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.50

Shedder Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Desserts

Sopapilla w/Ice Cream

$3.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Bananar Chimichanga

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Oreo Churros

$5.99

Xangos

$5.99

Banana Split

$5.99

Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.49

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Fanta

$3.49

H-C Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Mello Yello

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

Sprite

$3.49

Water

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.49

Agua de pińa

$3.49

Virgin Daikiri

$7.99

virgin Piña Colada

$7.99

Orange juice

$3.50

Pineaple Juice

$3.50

Bottle Jarritos

$3.50

Bottle water

$1.25

Club Soda

$1.99

Bottle Coca Cola

$3.50

Bottle Sidral Mundet

$3.50

Bottle Boing

$3.50

Bottle Sangria Señorial

$3.50

Bottle Topo chico

$3.50

Bottle Squirt

$3.50

Ginger Beer Goslings

$3.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

H-C Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Virgin Pina colada kid

$4.99

Burrito Lunch

Cheese Steak Burrito

$10.99

Cheese Chicken Burrito

$10.99

The 2 Amigos

$13.99

Lunch

Taquitos Mexicanos (crunchy) LUNCH

$9.99

Fajita Lunch

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.99

Special Lunch # 1

$8.99

Special Lunch # 2

$8.99

Special Lunch # 3

$8.99

Special Lunch # 4

$7.99

Taco salad Lunch

$8.99
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE, TN 37863

Directions

Smoky Mountain Burritos Mexican Grill image
Smoky Mountain Burritos Mexican Grill image
Smoky Mountain Burritos Mexican Grill image

