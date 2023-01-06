PizzaRio Wine + Bar • Brazilian Pizzaria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come experience a modern yet cozy atmosphere — a unique, Brazilian style of serving — fresh ingredients — hand crafted sangrias and cocktails — our signature wine list — and more!
Location
140 SHOWPLACE BLVD, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West By God CoalFired Pizza - 137 E. Wears Valley Rd Ste 2&3
No Reviews
137 East Wears Valley Road Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurant
Big Daddys Pizza Sevierville - 1820 Parkway (BDPS)
No Reviews
1820 Parkway Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurant
Flapjack's (Pigeon Forge #4) - 2734 Parkway
No Reviews
2734 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurant
B51 Chicken - 1304 Parkway Suite 101
No Reviews
1304 Parkway Suite 101 Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pigeon Forge
Smoky Mountain Pancake House - DO NOT USE
4.3 • 1,009
4050 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurant
More near Pigeon Forge