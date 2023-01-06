Restaurant header imageView gallery

PizzaRio Wine + Bar • Brazilian Pizzaria

140 SHOWPLACE BLVD

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Savory Pizzas

Calabresa

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, And Calebrese Sausage

Frango Com Catupiry

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Chicken, And Brazilian Cream Cheese

Portuguesa

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, bell peppers, onions, CAlabrese sausage, ham, boiled eggs, and olives. Corn, pea and/or bacon can be added as well

Quatro Queijos

$5.00

Tomato Sauce and a mix of four different types of cheese - Usually mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese, and brazilian cream cheese

Margherita

$5.00

Traditional margherita sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and basil leaves.

Prosciutto

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, and ham

Picanha com Alho

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozarella cheese, Premium Sirlon, and Fried garlic

Tomate seco com Rucula

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarel Cheese, Sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula

Bacon

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, bacon, and boiled eggs

Brocolis com bacon/alho

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Bacon, and garlic

Atum

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, tuna, onions, and tomatoes

Strogonoff de Carne

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Strogonoff de carne, and shoestring potatos

Strogonoff de Frango

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Strogonoff de frango, and shoestring potatos

Especial

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Tomatoes, onions, cream cheese, and beef tenderloin

Vegetariana

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Escarola, corn, and heart of palm

Abobrinha

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, zucchini, and mozzarella cheese

Nachos

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, nachos, and minced meats

Carioca

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, Calabresa, bacon, and onions

Milho

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella cheese, corn, and bacon

Champignon

$5.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms

Sweet Pizzas

Banana Com Canela

$5.00

Banana, mozzarella cheese, brown sugar, and cinnamon

Sensacao

$5.00

Plain chocolate with Strawberries

Romeu and Julieta

$5.00

Mozzarella cheese and guava paste

Beijinho

$5.00

Condensed Milk and grated coconut

Tropical

$5.00

Mozzarella cheese, fig, peach, and pineapple

Laranja

$5.00

Table cream, orange, and icing sugar

Beverages

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$5.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00

Guarana

$4.80
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Come experience a modern yet cozy atmosphere — a unique, Brazilian style of serving — fresh ingredients — hand crafted sangrias and cocktails — our signature wine list — and more!

140 SHOWPLACE BLVD, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

