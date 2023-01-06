Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Knoxville TN

3,564 Reviews

$$$

111 N Central St.

Knoxville, TN 37902

Popular Items

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM
Classic Alpine SM
3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$52.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

$78.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese for 2

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$26.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$26.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$26.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Fiesta SM

$26.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

Bacon & Bleu Spinach

$7.00

Baby spinach, bacon, Gorgonzola crumbles, egg, tomato, comes with Buttermilk Bleu cheese dressing GF

To Go Chocolate for 2

The Original SM

$26.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$26.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$26.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$18.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$12.00

(65 cal per berry)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$10.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

Melting Pot Retail Favs - 4 Pack

Melting Pot Retail Favs - 4 Pack

$75.00

Some of our Melting Pot favorites in one package!

To Go Wine

Cloudline Pinot Noir Bottle

$48.00

To Go Beer

Sweetwater 420 Extra Pale Ale

$5.50Out of stock

Sweetwater Blueberry Blue

$6.95

Bud Light

$5.95

Miller Lite

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$5.95

Guinness

$6.95

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Location

111 N Central St., Knoxville, TN 37902

